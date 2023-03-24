MONTPELIER — The House of Representatives this week passed H.66, a bill that creates a universal Paid Family and Medical Leave insurance program in Vermont. The vote was 99-32.

“When a family member falls ill, or when a child is born or adopted, it is essential that a parent or caregiver have the option to take time off from work to provide the necessary care. However, many workers in Vermont are unable to take this time off because they cannot afford to go without a paycheck," said Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman, a progressive. “Illness, injury, and the birth of a child are stressful enough on their own without the looming worry of financial consequences of taking time off work to recover.”

