Waking up Friday morning, Vermonters rushing to the state’s website to look up their local legislator, find out a fee for a fishing license, or to check on state police news releases overnight came upon a message that the website was not available.
It was true. It wasn’t there. None of the State of Vermont website was working.
And not by any doing by anyone here in the Green Mountain State. In fact, the connection for the vermont.gov at the Tyler Data Center (where the state’s websites are hosted) literally was severed.
According to news reports in and around the nation’s capital, the outage was not exclusive to Vermont; there was an information blackout on several public and business sites along the eastern seaboard.
Fortunately, service was fully restored by midmorning on Friday. According to a notice on social media pages for several state departments: “Yesterday, a major AT&T fiber optic cable was damaged in Washington D.C., impacting and disconnecting a data center there that hosts all State of Vermont websites. This has caused (the state website) to be unreachable since yesterday afternoon. Currently, AT&T technicians are actively involved in a response and repair of the system. We apologize for the inconvenience and will alert the public as soon as the situation has resolved. #VT”
Jason Maulucci, spokesman for Gov. Phil Scott, confirmed on Friday afternoon that all websites were back online.
While it did not feel like that big of a deal, it does make one wonder: How bad could that have been?
We’re sure state emergency management and other folks in state government were scrambling a bit to get those answers all day Friday.
Good numbers
It was a good week for Vermont economic news.
Vermont’s unemployment rate decreased to 2.7% in March. This reflects a decrease of one-tenth of one percentage point over last month.
Commissioner Michael Harrington noted that the comparable U.S. rate in March was 3.5%, a decrease of one-tenth of one percentage point from February. The seasonally adjusted Vermont data for March showed the Vermont civilian labor force increased by 777 from the prior month’s revised estimate, Harrington said. The number of employed persons increased by 1,386 and the number of unemployed persons decreased by 609, data shows. According to Harrington’s report that accompanies the monthly data, “Vermont’s labor market continues to be strong with roughly two job openings for every unemployed Vermonter. Over the past twelve months the share of adults in the labor market grew from 63.0% to 63.7%, and in the past month almost 1,400 Vermonters have found work. These gains are a welcome development, but the state remains below its pre-pandemic levels.”
In other economic news, Secretary of Administration Kristin Clouser reported that for the sixth month in a row, both the General Fund and the Transportation Fund ended with revenue above expectations. The Education Fund, however, missed its target by just under $1.6 million.
Revenue collections for the month of March 2023 show the state’s General Fund, Transportation Fund, and Education Fund receipts were a combined $241.6 million.
General Fund revenues collected in March totaled $164.0 million, $0.7 million or 0.4% above the monthly consensus cash flow target. Revenues in the Transportation Fund were essentially “on target” last month, bringing in $25 million and beating monthly consensus expectations by $0.1 million or 0.3%. Clouser noted in her report: “It is still unclear if March’s revenue results are a one-time anomaly or if this signals slower economic activity in response to the Federal Reserve’s actions to stem inflation.”
Either way, it was good news.
Shield bill progresses
This week, the Senate gave final approval to H.89, known as the “shield bill,” which revises Vermont’s court procedures to protect providers of abortion or gender-affirming care to patients who reside in states where such care is restricted or illegal. It also protects access to safe and effective abortion medication regardless of federal approval.
The bill passed third reading on a voice vote after having passed second reading on a vote of 26-4.
“Last summer the Dobbs decision upended national understanding of reproductive autonomy and access to modern medical standards of care. Litigation now threatens access to safe and effective medication used for early pregnancy loss, miscarriage, abortion, and other reproductive care,” said Sen. Ginny Lyons, chair of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee and lead sponsor of the amendment. “H.89 will protect Vermont’s reproductive and gender-affirming care providers and access to safe, effective and essential abortion medication.”
The bill was sent to the House for final consideration and approval.
Busy delegation
U.S. Sen. Peter Welch, a Democrat, led a bipartisan group to introduce the Invasive Species Prevention and Forest Restoration Act this week.
The bill, co-led by Sens. Mike Braun, an Indiana Republican, and Maggie Hassan, a New Hampshire Democrat, provides tools to combat non-native insects and pathogens that threaten forests and woodlands, according to a news release. The bill takes a comprehensive approach to combatting the presence of invasive species by expanding access to emergency funds for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal & Plant Health Inspection Service to eradicate or contain pests.
“Invasive species threaten the stability of our ecosystems and present a real threat to culturally and ecologically significant plant species, including Vermont’s ash trees,” said Welch. “This bill will ensure USDA has the resources needed to tackle this issue head-on and protect the woodlands that mean so much to communities in Vermont and across the United States.”
The Invasive Species Prevention and Forest Restoration Act was first introduced by Welch during his time in the House of Representatives. It is supported by a broad array of environmental protection and conservation groups, including the Vermont Woodlands Association and Center for Invasive Species Prevention
Also this week, Welch joined Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a New York Democrat, and Rep. Nydia Velázquez, also a New York Democrat, for a press conference marking the introduction of the Closing the Meal Gap Act, legislation that would boost support for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, for the more than 40 million Americans and 70,000 Vermonters.
The bill would boost SNAP funding by 30%, expanding access to healthy nutritious foods for working families. The lawmakers were joined by representatives from Hunger Free America Blue Star Families and other advocacy groups.
In the House, U.S. Rep. Becca Balint, a Democrat, delivered remarks on the House floor in opposition to the rule and against HR 734, the “Protection of Women and Girls in Schools Act.”
“This bill is undeniably an attack on our kids. And does nothing to protect girls,” Balint said. “Bills like this are aimed at taking away rights from LGBTQ+ Americans, often time kids. Kids and their families are being targeted and harassed for political gain. Is this the nation we want to live in? … Sports bans for kids, like this Republican bill, are cruel and unnecessary. These bills are clearly un-American at their core. They are about restricting rights. They are about barring kids, kids!, from full participation in school.”
She went on: “These kids need our support, they do not need us demonizing them, and fear mongering, and bullying.”
She noted her amendment “would have strengthened protections against harassment in schools based on sex, race, color, national origin, disability, and age. It would have restored protections against harassment and ensured equal opportunities for all students. It would also require schools to take additional steps to protect students who have experienced sex-based harassment.”
In addition this week, Balint introduced the Peer Education and Emergency Response for Mental Health Act. The legislation would establish a grant program that supports training for teachers, school personnel, parents, caregivers, and students in mental health first aid.
“Increased isolation following the pandemic, greater academic and social pressures, and social media have all contributed to a significant mental health crisis among school aged children and adolescents,” she noted in a news release.
Forty-two percent of high school students report persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, and 22% say they seriously considered attempting suicide in 2021, according to the CDC’s Youth Risk Behavior Survey.
The grants established by this bill would be used to train teachers, school personnel, parents/caregivers and students to recognize symptoms of mental health disorders in children in adolescents; refer participants to necessary mental health treatment; identify signs of immediate mental distress (such as panic attacks) and, upon recognizing such signs apply mental health first aid tactics; educate participants on the resources that are available in the community for individuals with a mental illness.
Lastly, Welch and Sen. Bernie Sanders joined a bicameral group of colleagues last week to call for an ethics investigation into Justice Clarence Thomas’s “failure to disclose luxury travel financed by Republican megadonor Harlan Crow.”
Addressed to Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, the letter follows reporting from ProPublica outlining the relationship between Justice Thomas and Crow, who for 20 years reportedly subsidized trips for Thomas and his wife, paying for the two to use Crow’s private plane, travel on his superyacht, and vacation at Crow’s private resort in the Adirondacks.
“In light of reporting by ProPublica that Justice Clarence Thomas has repeatedly accepted and failed to disclose gifts and travel from (Crow), we write to request an investigation into these and other outstanding allegations of unethical, and potentially unlawful, conduct at the Supreme Court,” the letter reads. “To date, the Court has barely acknowledged, much less investigated, these allegations. Amidst all of this — perhaps due in part to the Court’s inaction — the American people’s trust in the Supreme Court has plummeted to an all-time low. We believe that it is your duty as Chief Justice ‘to safeguard public faith in the judiciary,’ and that fulfilling that duty requires swift, thorough, independent and transparent investigation into these allegations.”
Restricting PFAs
This week, Vermont officials, local business leaders, and advocates gathered at the State House to call for swift action to advance legislation — S.25 — that restricts PFAS and other toxic chemicals from cosmetic and menstrual products, and bans PFAS from textiles and artificial turf athletic fields.
The bill passed the Senate unanimously, and has now been sent to the House Committee on Human Services for their consideration.
“Vermonters should not have to wonder if their menstrual or skincare products are harming their bodies,” said Attorney General Charity Clark in a news release. “I applaud the Legislature for taking this important step in protecting Vermonters from these harmful chemicals.”
“We will already be dealing with the devastating impacts of PFAS ‘forever chemical’ contamination for generations to come, and the best thing we can do immediately is stop importing more of these chemicals into our state,” said Lauren Hierl, executive director of Vermont Conservation Voters.
The chemicals banned by this bill — including PFAS, phthalates and formaldehyde — are all linked to numerous negative human health impacts.
Fitzko leads FPR
Gov. Phil Scott this week announced the appointment of Danielle Fitzko as commissioner of the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation.
Fitzko has served as interim commissioner since January 2023, and has worked at the department since 2003, including as director of forests for the past four years.
She replaces Michael Snyder, who served as commissioner for 12 years. Fitzko will lead the department’s 130 full-time employees across four divisions, and more than 400 seasonal workers that mainly operate the Vermont State Park system.
According to a news release, “The FPR team works to support the diverse offerings of the Vermont landscape: scenic vistas featuring mountains, lakes, and rivers; and a strong rural identity of working lands, outdoor lifestyle, and traditions.”
Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation is one of three departments in the Agency of Natural Resources, along with the Fish and Wildlife Department and the Department of Environmental Conservation.
Fitzko, of Stowe, has worked for the department for 20 years, spending 15 of them managing the Urban and Community Forestry Program, which helps to build local capacity to green the gray of our developed areas.
Vermont Natural Resources Council, Vermont Land Trust, Audubon Vermont, the Nature Conservancy in Vermont, and the Trust for Public Land applauded the appointment.
Popularity poll
A survey conducted between Jan. 1 and March 21 by Morning Consult gave Republican Gov. Phil Scott the prestigious moniker of most popular in the nation.
Scott received 78% of respondents saying they approved of Scott’s job performance. Only 14% of respondents said they disapproved of Scott’s job performance.
The survey has an unweighted margin of error of +/-1 to 5 percentage points.
Scott, who was reelected handily to a fourth term, “has consistently garnered high approval ratings from Vermonters and has ranked highly in other surveys regarding overall job performance approval,” according to Morning Consult.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican ranked third most popular, with a 66% approval rating and a 29% disapproval rating, according to the same survey.
Meanwhile, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, was among the governors with the lowest approval scores, with only 51% approving of her performance and 41% disapproving.
Capitol Beat is compiled by the staffs of The Times Argus and Rutland Herald.
Arbor Day conference
The state’s annual Arbor Day Conference returns Friday, May 19, at the Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center. It follows a three-year break due to the pandemic.
This one-day educational and networking event honors Arbor Day, and the professionals and volunteer stewards who care for Vermont’s urban trees and community forests.
Programming is hosted by Vermont Urban and Community Forestry, a collaboration of the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation and University of Vermont Extension.
The conference is open to any interested volunteers, municipal staff, and other professionals who plan and care for trees, and students in high school or older ready to learn about urban forestry.
Registration is $50 for general admission and $20 for students and includes lunch.
View the detailed agenda and register at vtcommunityforestry.org/arborday by May 5. Limited scholarships are available.
