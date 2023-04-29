Green Mountain Power this week filed a request with the state to lift a cap on its residential energy storage programs to expand customer access to cost-effective battery backup power, as Vermont experiences an increasing amount of damaging weather due to climate change.
Currently, GMP’s Powerwall and Bring Your Own Device battery backup programs are capped at 500 new customers per program, per year. The Powerwall program is full for 2023 and the wait-list for 2024 is also full, with 250 customers on a growing list for slots in 2025.
“The increasing pace of damaging storms means we must accelerate all of our work to boost resiliency for Vermonters, and that includes expanding access to home energy storage. These are flagship programs with our customers, and they provide a solution right now that keeps Vermonters powered up even when severe weather hits. Home energy storage provided 10,000 hours of backup power for customers in our programs this winter alone,” said Mari McClure, GMP president and CEO.
In 2019, the Department of Public Service recommended that the potential risks and benefits of a Green Mountain Power proposal to add more home energy storage systems in Vermont be investigated before it moves forward, according to VTDigger.
The filing asked that GMP’s projections on Powerwall were legitimized, to ensure “that the savings are as good as they seem — because if they aren’t, it will be the company’s ratepayers that will have to bear the cost,” VTDigger reported at the time.
To control the programs, a cap was imposed.
Currently, about 2,500 customers have more than 4,000 batteries in their homes through GMP programs. The batteries are part of GMP’s growing network of stored energy — more than 40 MW of stored energy in home batteries, utility scale batteries and devices like car chargers — that GMP uses as a virtual power plant to reduce the need for more costly, sometimes dirtier, power from the regional grid during peak use times like heatwaves. This energy sharing partnership with participating customers has reduced power costs for all GMP customers by up to $3 million per year for the last few years, according to the utility’s news release.
If GMP’s request to lift restrictions on customer access is approved, customers could begin enrolling starting in June, with actual battery installation times determined by the company they choose to work with and product availability.
Brownfields money
Gov. Phil Scott and the Agency of Commerce and Community Development this week announced five awards for $3.97 million to remediate brownfields sites in Vermont.
One of the sites is in the Granite City. It is 561-567 North Main Street LLC. The award is $38,107.80 for the redevelopment of a vacant commercial/residential site. It will create five jobs and one unit of housing, the state said.
“This latest round of brownfield remediation projects continues our work of taking previously unusable sites and responsibly redeveloping them to create jobs, housing and opportunity for economic growth,” said the governor in a prepared statement. “This is a key component of our strategy to make our communities more vibrant.”
The other sites were in Colchester, Cambridge, St. Albans and St. Johnsbury.
Since the Brownfields Revitalization Fund program opened in October 2021, nearly $11 million in cleanup funding has been awarded to 25 projects in eight counties (Caledonia, Chittenden, Franklin, Lamoille, Orange, Washington, Windham and Windsor). The projects combined are anticipated to clean up more than 42 contaminated acres and create 554 jobs and 425 units of housing.
Hannaford condemned
This week, six Vermont organizations representing frontline communities, labor unions, environmental and food justice advocates and racial justice organizations, submitted a letter to Hannaford President Mike Vail, calling on the supermarket chain to respect migrant farmworkers and join the Milk with Dignity program.
In the letter, the group of organizations, who are members of the Vermont Renews Coalition, explains that they “oppose the appalling, racist injustices that migrant workers experience, and Hannaford’s failure to stand with those who supply your products and feed our communities.”
The Vermont immigrant farmworker-led human rights organization Migrant Justice has campaigned since 2019 for Hannaford to join Milk with Dignity, a worker-driven social responsibility program that brings together farmworkers, farmers, buyers and consumers to secure dignified working conditions in dairy supply chains.
According to the news release announcing the letter, the company has continually refused to even meet to discuss this possibility.
The letter is signed by Rights & Democracy, Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont, 350 Vermont, Vermont State Labor Council-American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, Food Solutions New England and Central Vermont Democratic Socialists of America.
Supporting firefighters
This week, the Vermont House of Representatives passed S.73, an act relating to workers’ compensation coverage for firefighters with cancer, in a unanimous vote.
The legislation expands workers’ compensation benefits for firefighters including the cancers that are covered to provide greater parity for women in the firefighter profession.
Speaker of the House, Rep. Jill Krowinski, and the President of Professional Firefighters of Vermont Christopher Dube issued a joint statement on the passage of the bill:
“This legislation is a critical step in recognizing the sacrifices and health risks our firefighters face in their line of work,” said Krowinski. “We know that firefighters are at a higher risk of developing certain types of cancer, and it’s important that we do everything we can to support them when they need it most. Firefighters are part of the backbone of our communities, and this is one way we can thank them for being there for us each and every day.”
Dube stated: “Hearing our concerns on occupational cancer and addressing these concerns are encouraging. I thank the House for their strong support on firefighter issues and look forward to continued work on issues important to us.”
Sanders honored
In recognition of his strong support for AmeriCorps, Voices for National Service announced Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., received the Distinguished Service Award at the 20th annual Friends of National Service Awards.
Voices for National Service, which turns 20 this year, is a diverse coalition of AmeriCorps programs, state service commissions and individual champions, who deliver critical services to Americans in communities across the country. Voices for National Service advocates for programs on the front lines of our communities, responding to the country’s most immediate and pressing challenges.
“By championing legislation that will expand service opportunities and enhance educational benefits for AmeriCorps members, Senator Sanders has demonstrated his belief in the power of service to address local challenges, develop in-demand job skills, prepare future leaders, and make our nation more resilient and unified,” said President AnnMaura Connolly of Voices for National Service.
Annually, approximately 2,200 members of AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps Seniors serve in Vermont. They are serving at more than 400 locations across Vermont including schools, food banks, homeless shelters, health clinics, veterans facilities and other local nonprofit, faith-based and community organizations.
Child exploitation act
U.S. Sens. Peter Welch and Cory Booker, D-N.J., and both members of the Senate Agriculture Committee, introduced the bicameral Child Labor Exploitation Accountability Act, legislation aimed at holding corporations accountable for the exploitation of children and workers in the food industry.
The bill prohibits the Department of Agriculture from contracting with companies that have committed egregious labor law violations and/or have contracted with vendors that have incurred, and failed to rectify, serious worker or labor infractions. There is companion legislation in the House, which is co-sponsored by U.S. Rep. Becca Balint.
“No child should be made to do hazardous work — but as recent reporting has shown, that remains all too common in the United States,” said Welch. “We must use every tool at our disposal to end child labor.
The bill builds on President Obama’s 2014 Fair Pay and Safe Workplaces Executive Order and a February 2022 proposed rule by the Biden administration. This proposed rule requires USDA contractors to comply with a wide range of labor and employment laws and regulations to do business with the USDA.
Lower Rx prices
In addition, Welch and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat and 23 of their colleagues introduced legislation to boost Medicare negotiation of drug prices to lower prescription drug costs for consumers.
The Strengthening Medicare and Reducing Taxpayer Prices Act would give the Department of Health and Human Services enhanced authority to negotiate for Medicare Part D.
This legislation builds on a provision Welch and Klobuchar included in the Inflation Reduction Act that empowered Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices for the first time.
“Far too many Vermonters struggle to pay for the prescription drugs they need,” said Welch.
The SMART Prices Act would also lower Medicare Part B drug prices through negotiation two years earlier than under current law, and increase the overall number of drugs that HHS can negotiate starting in 2026.
Women’s rights
Welch also joined a U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary hearing this week to discuss the continuing assault on reproductive rights following the Supreme Court’s June 2022 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overruled Roe v. Wade and eliminated protections for women seeking abortion care. Sen. Welch’s remarks also highlighted the erosion of trust in the Supreme Court following the court’s decisions in cases like Dobbs and New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen.
“Abortion is health care, plain and simple,” said Welch. “But the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs puts that essential care out of reach for too many American women. It’s unacceptable, and it exemplifies the kind of rulings that have undermined trust in the Court over the past few years.”
Default on America
This week, Balint, a member of the House Budget Committee, voted against the “Default on America Act.”
“A budget reflects our values, and we can plainly see where Republicans’ priorities lie,” she said in a statement. “Their dangerous list of demands that passed the House today are reckless and clearly for political gain. But American families see through these games.”
She said House Republicans “are threatening an economic disaster that will devastate everyday Americans.”
In Vermont, a default on our debt would put 47,000 Vermonters at risk of losing Medicaid coverage; threaten access to food assistance for 1,000 people aged 50-55; eliminate preschool and child care for at least 500 children; increase housing costs for at least 2,100 people; make college more expensive for at least 9,200 students; cut at least 10 rail safety inspection days; and repeal investments in cleaner, cheaper energy — threatening clean energy and manufacturing jobs, she said.
Fight against Tranq
Welch and Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas, introduced new legislation to combat the rise in illicit use of the animal tranquilizer Xylazine, also known as Tranq.
The Testing, Rapid Analysis, and Narcotic Quality Research Act directs the National Institute of Standards and Technology to take steps to enhance understanding of Tranq and other novel synthetic drugs, develop new tests for detection and establish partnerships with front — line entities that are often the first points of contact with new street drugs.
“The rise in use of Tranq and other synthetic drugs has had a devastating impact on communities in Vermont and across America. We need to address this crisis now, but we can’t do that without better information,” said Welch. “Folks across our communities — from nurses and physicians to mental health professionals and law enforcement — are on the frontlines of this crisis. With better information on Tranq we can direct resources to the people doing the important work to combat the rise of this dangerous new drug and help our communities.”
Xylazine is a powerful sedative used by veterinarians. Although the tranquilizer is often combined with opioids like fentanyl, it is not an opioid, and so cannot be reversed with naloxone and may reduce its efficacy. Tranq also has gruesome side effects, causing large wounds that will not heal, Welch’s release said.
Broadband worries
Welch his week also sent a letter U.S. Department of Agriculture Under Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small, renewing concerns of Vermont-based stakeholders in broadband deployment surrounding the USDA’s ReConnect Loan and Grant Program and the Community Connect Grant Program.
The initiatives provide essential support for rural broadband deployment. During a roundtable discussion on broadband access hosted by Welch and Torres Small in St. Johnsbury, local stakeholders identified program application requirements that have limited Vermont’s access to both programs. They called for improvements to speed broadband deployment.
Capitol Beat is compiled by the staffs of The Times Argus and Rutland Herald.
