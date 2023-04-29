Green Mountain Power this week filed a request with the state to lift a cap on its residential energy storage programs to expand customer access to cost-effective battery backup power, as Vermont experiences an increasing amount of damaging weather due to climate change.

Currently, GMP’s Powerwall and Bring Your Own Device battery backup programs are capped at 500 new customers per program, per year. The Powerwall program is full for 2023 and the wait-list for 2024 is also full, with 250 customers on a growing list for slots in 2025.

