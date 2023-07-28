According to a Government Accountability Office report commissioned by U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., the gap in retirement account balances between middle- and high-income older households more than doubled from 2007 to 2019.
While the median account balance for high-income older households nearly doubled from $333,000 to $605,000 over that time, the median account balance for middle-income older households stagnated at about $64,300 — nine times less than the median balance of high-income older households, according to the report released this week.
The report, titled “Retirement Account Disparities Have Increased by Income and Persisted by Race Over Time,” also highlights the huge portion of Americans who lack any retirement savings at all. As of 2019, nine in 10 of the lowest-income older households had no savings in a retirement account. In fact, the share of the lowest-income households with any retirement account balance decreased from 21% in 2007 to about 10% in 2019.
“At a time when half of older Americans have no retirement savings at all, it is unacceptable that taxpayers are forced to spend billions of dollars subsidizing the retirement accounts of the wealthiest people in America,” said Sanders. “The same Republican politicians who support cutting Social Security have no problem providing massive tax breaks to subsidize the retirement accounts of the top 1%. In America today, 55% of seniors are trying to survive on less than $25,000 a year. Given that reality, our job is to make sure that the working class in our country are able to retire with the dignity and the respect that they deserve, not to provide more tax breaks to the billionaire class.”
The report also shows that racial disparities persist in retirement savings. In 2019, about 63% of white households had a retirement account balance compared to about 41% of households of all other races. Among households that had retirement savings in 2019, white households had double the median balance of all other races ($164,000 to $80,300, respectively).
This latest report released yesterday follows another GAO report, commissioned by Sanders and published in 2022, which found that that higher-income and wealthier individuals in the U.S. live significantly longer than poorer individuals and that life expectancy for low-income Americans is actually in decline.
Supporting farms
U.S. Sen. Peter Welch this week introduced the Fairness for Small Scale Farmers and Ranchers Act and the Agricultural Worker Justice Act, legislation to support farmworkers and uplift small, family farms across the United States. U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., co-sponsored both bills in the Senate.
Companion legislation was introduced in the House.
“Small and family farms and the workers who support them are at the heart of Vermont’s economy and culture. Without them, Vermont wouldn’t be the place we know and love,” said Welch. “But the wellbeing and vitality of farms across America is under threat from big corporations and farm consolidation. We can’t let that happen.”
The Fairness for Small-Scale Farmers & Ranchers Act would halt mergers of big agriculture firms and strengthen antitrust laws across the agricultural sector.
The Agricultural Worker Justice Act would require major food companies to provide decent wages and safe working conditions in order to do business with the federal government.
Preventing overdoses
Welch and Booker also introduced the Expanding Nationwide Access to Test Strips Act, legislation that would expand access to and decriminalize drug test strips nationwide in order to prevent drug overdoses and deaths.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 109,000 Americans died from a drug-related overdose in 2022, with 67% of those deaths caused by synthetic opioids like fentanyl. Additionally, 92% of the deaths were unintentional, and many victims were unaware that their drugs were laced with these dangerous substances.
One of the ways to reduce this staggeringly high number of deaths is to encourage the use of drug test strips that can detect the presence of fentanyl, xylazine, and other adulterants in various types of drugs and forms.
The possession of drug test strips is already legal under federal law, and there has been a surge of support to decriminalize fentanyl test strips, with 16 states legalizing these strips as of January of this year. However, several states still criminalize test strips as drug paraphernalia, thereby limiting their access. Additionally, only a few states have been able to keep up with the emergence of new drugs and decriminalize test strips for these substances.
“Drug test strips have been proven to be an effective and affordable way to prevent drug overdoses and, in some cases, help reduce drug usage overall. We should encourage their use to prevent accidental overdoses and deaths,” said Booker. “As new drugs surface, it’s essential that we get ahead of the crisis and expand access to test strips. This legislation takes a critical next step in tackling the opioid crisis and will help save lives.”
Minimum wage
Twenty-nine Democratic colleagues in the Senate (including Welch and Sanders), nearly 150 in the House of Representatives (including Rep. Becca Balint), and the support of nearly 50 organizations from across the country, introduced legislation that would raise the federal minimum wage to $17 by 2028.
Estimated to benefit nearly 28 million workers, or 19% of the working population, the Raise the Wage Act of 2023 would raise the federal minimum wage to $17 per hour over five years, eliminate the tipped sub-minimum wage over seven years, eliminate the sub-minimum wage for workers with disabilities over five years, and eliminate the sub-minimum wage for youth workers over seven years.
“The $7.25 an hour federal minimum wage is a starvation wage. It must be raised to a living wage — at least $17 an hour,” said Sanders. “In the year 2023, a job should lift you out of poverty, not keep you in it. At a time of massive income and wealth inequality and record-breaking corporate profits, we can no longer tolerate millions of workers being unable to feed their families because they are working for totally inadequate wages. Congress can no longer ignore the needs of the working class of this country. The time to act is now.”
Student debt
Welch and Congressman Joe Courtney, D-Conn., introduced legislation to lower the cost of college for current and future borrowers.
The Student Loan Interest Elimination Act would refinance the interest on federal student loans for all existing borrowers to zero percent and cap interest rates for future borrowers. Thanks to this fix, 43 million Americans with existing federally held student loans would see their interest rates immediately eliminated.
“Student debt holds so many Vermonters back from achieving their dreams — whether they’re hoping to buy a home, grow their family, or simply trying to make ends meet. It shouldn’t be this expensive to get an education, and it shouldn’t be this hard to pay off your debt,” said Welch. “We can — and should — keep pushing for debt forgiveness, but we also need to make college more affordable for future generations and avoid saddling students with additional debt from high interest rates.”
The interest rates for future student loan borrowers will be based on a sliding scale determined by financial need. No student will have an interest rate greater than 4%. This sliding scale will disincentivize students from taking out loans that they do not need. Importantly, the bill establishes a Trust Fund to pay for the student loan program’s administrative expenses that are currently covered by the interest paid by borrowers.
Big pharma
The Senate Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Intellectual Property this week addressed Big Pharma’s abuse of the patent system.
The hearing included testimony from the Honorable Katherine Vidal, undersecretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
The hearing addressed patent thickets, which are dense webs of overlapping patents granted to pharmaceutical companies that expand a drug’s patent protection, allowing pharmaceutical companies to keep generics out of the market — extending a market monopoly and driving up drug costs for everyday Americans.
Among those speaking out was Welch: “As you know, many of these patent holders then use devices to extent that period beyond the original grant of exclusivity. … When you have a patent system that can be abused by the patent holders, and they can go beyond the period of exclusivity, it’s brutal on the cost of health care for American employers, to taxpayers and to private payers.”
Pentagon budget
As the Senate prepared to vote on the National Defense Authorization Act, Bernie Sanders delivered remarks on the floor of the Senate explaining why he would vote “no” on the $886 billion defense budget.
“Every year, with seemingly little regard for the strategic picture facing the country, this body votes to increase the military budget. … The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan end and tens of thousands of troops are brought home, yet still the Pentagon’s budget goes up. … Right now, despite all of the enormous needs facing working families in this country, over half of the discretionary budget goes to the military.”
Sanders said more military spending is unnecessary, and he argued the Pentagon cannot keep track of the dollars it already has, leading to massive waste, fraud, and abuse in the sprawling military industrial complex.
“We cannot keep throwing money at the Pentagon while veterans can’t access adequate health care, millions of children go hungry, and so many Americans can’t afford the basic necessities of life,” he said, pointing to the climate crisis to the high price of child care, housing and health care.
Farmland protection
Sens. Peter Welch Angus King, I-Maine, have introduced the Farmland Access Act — legislation that will help protect American farmland for its intended use and expand access to farming for the next generation.
The bill updates an existing, but underutilized, program within the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) that allows land trusts to purchase farmland, place an easement on the land, and transfer ownership to another farmer or rancher who can maintain the land as a working farm or ranch. Under the Farmland Access Act, these kinds of transactions would be smoother and more efficient.
“Farms are the heart of Vermont’s economy, ecology, culture and identity, and, for most Vermonters, the thought of losing our farmland is unthinkable. But without stronger federal protections, we’re in danger of losing farmlands across the United States and the environmental benefits that come with them, and we risk a future where young farmers can’t build successful farms of their own,” said Welch.
The American Farmland Trust estimates that the United States has lost more than 11 million acres of farmland to development over the last 20 years. In 2017, the average American farmer was 57.5 years old.
Promotions blockade
Welch also took to the Senate floor this week to urge an end to the partisan blockade of merit-based promotions, which have indefinitely stalled the nominations of hundreds of senior U.S. military officials.
Led by Senate Armed Services Committee Chair Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., Welch and others spoke on the Senate floor to outline the detrimental effects this hold has on national security. The hold, placed by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., in February of this year, has delayed the promotion of 273 highly qualified military nominees.
“How can a senator take an action that’s going to cause so much trauma for innocent people, including the children of people who’ve earned the distinction of a promotion. This has got to end,” Welch said. “It’s got to end because the citizens of this country are entitled to a functioning military, and a single senator cannot or should not intrude on the promotion process.”
Capitol Beat is compiled by the staffs of The Times Argus and Rutland Herald.