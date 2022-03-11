The U.S. Senate overnight Thursday into Friday passed the comprehensive government funding bill.
In it are more than $167 million in funding for specific Vermont projects. The bill now goes to President Joe Biden, who has said he will sign it.
Vermont projects secured by Sen. Patrick Leahy, who negotiated the Senate bill, include:
— $10 million to establish an Institute for Rural Partnerships at the University of Vermont.
— $5 million to establish a National Farm To School Institute at Shelburne Farms in Vermont to provide technical and practical assistance to farm to school programs in Vermont and around the country.
— $16.9 million to replace the nearly 100-year-old Vermont National Guard Readiness Center in Bennington that is currently home to B Troop and the 1-172 Mountain Cavalry.
— $1.5 million to historic preservation of the Paramount Theater in Rutland, East Monitor Barn, and African-American Arts & Culture Center at the Clemmons Family Farm
— $2.5 million to statewide recreation trails through the Vermont Huts Association
— $1.2 million to Vermont Nursing Career Pipeline through the Vermont Business Roundtable Research and Education Foundation
—$5.25 million to Lake Champlain Basin environmental infrastructure and habitat restoration projects
Leahy also was able to secure formula funding increases and programmatic changes to support longtime Vermont priorities, including an increase in LIHEAP funding at a time when fuel prices are rising, reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, and many other initiatives.
Sen. Bernie Sanders announced that more than $38 million he requested on behalf of Vermont initiatives were included in the major government funding bill.
Some of Sanders’ requests included: a new child care center in Alburgh; increasing access to quality, affordable dental care across Vermont’s federally qualified health centers; expanding the Vermont Employee Ownership Center to enable more Vermont small businesses to transition to employee ownership; sustainable energy projects for Vermont schools and public buildings; and expanding Vermont’s highly-successful Support and Services at Home model to low-income families and individuals living in affordable housing.
Funding secured by Sanders will also establish the first-of-its-kind Vermont Center for Correctional Post-Secondary Education to provide a tuition-free community college education and career training at all six of Vermont’s correctional facilities for both incarcerated individuals and correctional officers.
In addition, Sanders secured $125,000 for the Castleton Library Accessibility Improvement Project, and $350,000 toward documenting Nulhegan Abenaki Nation Culture.
For his part, Rep. Peter Welch supported House passage of the 2022 Omnibus Appropriations Bill. It included $10.3 million in funding for 10 community projects that Welch championed in the House, support for programs providing critical services to Vermonters, including humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine.
The community projects included in the bill address an array of challenges throughout Vermont, including job creation and retention, historic preservation, access to higher education, opiate use disorder, and food insecurity.
Specifically, it includes $1.6 million for the Vermont Farmers Food Center in Rutland that will provide producers with improved access to critical infrastructure, equipment, and coordinated technical resources; and space for producers beyond the growing season.
In addition, the East Calais Community Trust received $200,000 to restore the building that contains the East Calais general store and three apartments affordable to low-income households. ECCT will renovate the entire building to improve and retain the affordable housing resource, and reopen the store under a new operator.
This legislation also provides additional funding for long-standing priorities for Welch, including a $50 million funding increase for LIHEAP, $250 million for Brand USA to help Vermont’s travel and tourism industry, and an additional $100 million for substance use treatment. The bill also includes $13.6 billion in funding for critical military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
Veto overridden
On Friday, the Vermont Senate voted 21-9 to override Republican Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of S.30, a gun safety bill. They also voted 23-7 to pass S.4, a compromise bill that will reduce gun violence, protect victims of domestic violence, and keep guns out of our hospitals.
Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint issued the following statement regarding both actions.
“By voting to override S.30 the Senate is sending a clear message to the Governor that we are serious about gun safety legislation and we will continue to push on issues that we know will save lives.”
“At the same time, passing S.4 gives us an avenue to get better laws on the books than we have now for survivors of domestic violence, for safety at our hospitals, and taking the next step to keep guns out of hands of people who shouldn’t have them. Much of what is in S.4 has already been vetoed twice, and our persistence has brought us to a place where the Governor is now pre-agreeing to sign this gun safety legislation,” she said.
Making money
Revenue collections for the month of February 2022 showed the state’s General Fund, Transportation Fund and Education Fund receipts in February were a combined $170.6 million, or 6.8%, below expectations.
Cumulative revenues remain 0.2% above expectations for the first eight months of the state’s fiscal year, the state reported this week.
General Fund revenues collected for the month totaled $102 million, or $12.5 million below the monthly revenue target. Fiscal year to date, General Fund revenues were $1,173.6 million, exceeding their target by $3.9 million or 0.3%. This month’s lagging performance in the General Fund was underpinned by a faster than expected start to the 2022 personal income tax filing season resulting in an accelerated rate of personal income tax refunds.
According to the state, with a few minor exceptions, revenue remains on track to meet or exceed consensus expectations in fiscal year 2022.
According to Administration Secretary Clouser: “February may prove to be an asterisk, with earlier than anticipated personal income tax refunds affecting the General Fund and calendar quirks pulling revenue out of the (Transportation) Fund. We will be watching carefully in March to ensure our revenue streams normalize.”
Moving ahead
The Senate Judiciary Committee this week voted to advance a bill aimed at ending qualified immunity, a fundamental police reform. S.254 is now before the full Senate.
According to a news release, in its current form, the bill attempts to build on Vermont Supreme Court precedent, though it does not end qualified immunity for police who violate Vermonters’ rights, as proposed in the original draft of the bill.
Instead, it would require an independent legal analysis and written report from the Office of Legislative Counsel on the extent to which victims of police misconduct are denied justice under the doctrine of qualified immunity, the release states.
ACLU of Vermont Executive Director James Lyall: “We are grateful to the sponsors of S.254 for advancing a long-overdue conversation about police accountability and access to justice in Vermont. Thanks to their leadership, Vermont is taking another step in the right direction on police reform, and we are confident these efforts will eventually bear fruit.
Delegation news
Sen. Bernie Sanders applauded the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s recent announcement that, this year, a record $740 million will be released to the National Housing Trust Fund to build, preserve and rehabilitate affordable rental housing for low-income families — $29 million more than was allocated in 2021.
The National Housing Trust Fund, which Sanders helped create in 2008, delivered $3.1 million to Vermont last year. The Vermont allocation for 2022 will soon be announced.
Over the last year, Vermont’s share of the National Housing Trust Fund has helped jump-start important projects across the state in St. Johnsbury and Brattleboro.
Also this week, Sanders issued a statement after the U.S. Senate voted to pass the Postal Service Reform Act, legislation that Sanders cosponsored:
“The people of Vermont and all over this country are increasingly concerned about the long delays they are experiencing in getting the mail they need. Senior citizens and veterans are not getting the prescription drugs they need on time. Working families have been forced to pay late fees because it is taking much longer than normal for the Postal Service to mail their bills. That is unacceptable.”
He went on: “For a number of years I have fought to strengthen and expand the United States Postal Service, and I am very pleased that, today, the Senate was able to pass the Postal Service Reform Act. This bill ends the disastrous prefunding mandate which costs the Postal Service billions every year, protects six-day delivery, and gives the Postal Service the ability to offer new consumer products and services.
State ethics code backed
The Senate Committee on Government Operations unanimously passed S.171, an act relating to the adoption of a state code of ethics.
The bill, sponsored by Sens. Anthony Pollina and Jeanette White, is the first legislative step toward a code of ethics that covers all public servants.
It will now move to a full Senate vote.
In a release from the committee, “For too long, Vermont has been one of a handful of states without a State statutory code of ethics. The Vermont State Ethics Commission has consistently advocated for such a code.”
On Feb. 10, 2020, Gov. Phil Scott and other statewide office holders echoed the Ethics Commission. In a letter to the House and Senate Committees on Government Operations, they stated in part, “(I)n our public service, we must account for and address issues such as: conflicts of interest, preferential treatment, abuses of power, outside gifts, and protections for whistleblowers. A Code of Ethics embedded in Vermont law will provide public servants with direction and clarity on numerous issues they regularly face.”
Their letter urged legislators to “work with the Ethics Commission and others to establish a Code of Ethics for Vermont’s public servants in all three branches of government.”
New podcast
This week, the Vermont Chamber of Commerce launched a new policy-focused podcast series entitled, “State to Main.” The series complements the widely read weekly legislative newsletter of the same name.
According to a news release, in the months ahead, “State to Main” will cover several topics important to the Vermont business community, including housing, the workforce shortage, and career and technical education. Each episode features a unique pairing of a Vermont Chamber policy advocate and a business leader to discuss the impact of these issues on Vermont businesses.
Episodes will focus on the role of each issue in combating the statewide workforce shortage and are analyzed in a pandemic recovery context.
Episodes will be available to stream online via Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, and on the Vermont Chamber of Commerce website.
Bottle this
The Vermont Working Lands Enterprise Fund awarded a service provider grant to the Vermont Grape and Wine Council.
The grant underwrites the development and submission of a petition to the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau to create an American Viticulture Area for the Champlain Valley of Vermont. These federally recognized viticulture areas identify grape and wine regions with unique characteristics and enable wine makers to label their wines to reflect these exceptional areas.
The proposed designation would be Vermont’s first AVA. The state has 25 vineyards and/or wineries dotted throughout the Champlain Valley of Vermont with 116 acres in commercial grape production. The valley includes organic grape and wine producers, as well as farmers growing cold-climate vines sold to Northern states customers. In addition to grape cultivation and wine production, many businesses operate tasting rooms and offer tours. Coupled with the state’s leadership in craft beer and artisan cheese, farm-to-plate restaurants, commitment to sustainable agriculture, and media attention, today’s consumers seek out Vermont-made wines, a news release states.
After submission to TTB, the bureau reviews the petition for completeness and rule-making and requests any initial revisions. Next, it creates a narrative document for public comment, reviews the remarks and may require additional revisions. Finally, the bureau and treasury officials approve the petition and then post it in the Federal Register.
The entire review and approval process can take several months.
Nutrition plan praised
This March, the Department of Disabilities, Aging, and Independent Living joins the Administration for Community Living, Vermont’s five Area Agencies on Aging and nutrition service providers across the country in celebrating the 50th anniversary of the national Senior Nutrition Program.
Since 1972, the Senior Nutrition Program has supported nutrition services for older adults. Funded by the Older Americans Act, local senior nutrition programs, often senior centers, serve as hubs for adults age 60 and older to access nutritious meals and other vital services that strengthen social connections and promote good health.
Nutrition for older adults is now more important than ever. Each year in the U.S., up to half of adults 65 and older are at risk of malnutrition, and more than 10 million face hunger, according to ACL. Older adults sometimes lack access to the high-quality, nutritious food they need to remain healthy and independent. DAIL is proud to support the partnerships between Area Agencies on Aging, senior centers, nutrition providers, and volunteers who help older Vermonters gain access to nutritious food.
Learn more about programs and services and how you can support good nutrition for older Vermonters by contacting Vermont’s Agencies on Aging Helpline at 800-642-5119.
