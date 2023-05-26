Trust us, you're not the only person upset by the two most recent hard frosts in Vermont.
The damage the overnight temperature dips into the 20s on May 17-18 and again May 25-26 has the state's agriculture experts and leaders wondering what it could mean for later this year.
Potentially, a lot.
While delicate annuals and early garden growth may have succumbed, it is the effect on spring crops that concerns Anson Tebbetts, secretary of Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets.
“The losses caused by the late spring frost is heartbreaking for those who produce fruits, produce, berries and wine,” he said in a statement. “The hard freeze will mean significant losses for our growers and those who make their living off fruits and vegetables. The extent of the damage may not be known for several weeks but early indications are discouraging.”
During a tour of frost damage at Shelburne Vineyard in Shelburne this week, the head of vineyard and winery operations, Ethan Joseph, noted: “We know and can see that we have significant damage to the vines now, but what we don’t know is whether there’s damage we can’t see to the vines that would help us recover next year if they aren’t affected. It’s a real concern and we know other farmers are facing similar questions.”
Further, Kendra Knapik, president of the Vermont Grape and Wine Council, stated in a recent release: “This was a rough week for Vermont vineyards. The frost and plummeting temperatures Wednesday night caused at least 50% of primary bud loss in many Vermont vineyards throughout the state. We will need to wait and see how this event will impact the industry statewide, but with so many farmers being affected it’s likely to have deleterious economic ramifications for many of these small businesses. … This is a setback we will overcome, but it is a harsh reminder that we are at the whim of Mother Nature, and there are some parts of farming we cannot control. Most vineyards in Vermont do not have frost mitigation infrastructure like wind turbines and the tools to light vineyard-wide fires that many more established vineyards outside of Vermont had to soften the damage.”
Meanwhile, the University of Vermont Extension Service, whose columns appear regularly in the Weekend Magazine, is working with farmers and producers statewide to understand the scope of the damage.
Additionally, our congressional delegation also is working with farmers and the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets on the scope of this event.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency provides crop protection for weather-related losses in certain circumstances.
“FSA understands the impact this weather event has had on Vermont growers,” said John Roberts, the Vermont FSA state executive director. “Our county office staff are available to discuss losses experienced and help growers seek potential program benefits to offset those losses. Any impacted farmer in our region is encouraged to report their losses through their local Farm Services Office.”
According to a news release, it is unclear whether those who sustained losses will be eligible for financial relief assistance but it’s important to document and report any damages as soon as possible.
Revenue report
For the first time this fiscal year, the General Fund, Transportation Fund and Education Fund all failed to reach monthly revenue expectations, according to Secretary of Administration Kristin Clouser, who released the April results this week.
Year to date, only the General Fund is exceeding the target adopted by the Emergency Board in January. The news was concerning.
In April, the state’s General Fund, Transportation Fund, and Education Fund receipts were a combined $443 million, missing the $458.6 million target by $15.6 million, or 3.4%. Cumulative results through April 2023, however, remain $32 million, or 1.8%, above targe.
General Fund revenues for April totaled $357.9 million, down $12.6 million, or (3.4%), below the $370.4 million monthly cash flow target. For the third month in a row, Personal Income Tax receipts were off, down $42.8 million in April. Health care taxes missed their monthly consensus cash flow target by $3.5 million, and there was a combined $300,000 miss by the Liquor and Net Property Transfer Tax receipts. Corporate Income Tax receipts.
Revenues in the Transportation Fund also missed the $26.2 million April target by $3 million, or 11.4%, ending the month at $23.2 million.
Education Fund revenues were $30,000 below target for April.
Clouser said of the results: “April represents the second month in a row the State has failed to achieve its combined revenue target and the first month that all three funds have simultaneously failed to achieve their individual consensus cash flow targets. … The State’s unprecedented investment earnings are impressive but are also highly susceptible to interest rate and bank balance fluctuations — especially as COVID funds are spent down. The Administration has consistently stated the need to exercise caution and due diligence with regard to how we spend the public’s resources and, given what may be the first indicators of an economic return to a post-pandemic baseline, it is with these lenses that the recent actions of the General Assembly must be scrutinized over the coming weeks.”
'Nobody' knows
An individual who identifies as Noah Bodie or "Nobody" emailed Montpelier's representatives to the State House this week, questioning what appears to be the elimination of the Vermont Council on Homelessness or a stupid mistake at a time when housing the unhoused statewide is front and center.
The email from “Nobody” was emailed to Democratic lawmakers Conor Casey and Kate McCann and forwarded to The Times Argus.
“Not that the Vermont Interagency Council on Homelessness … ever did much more, particularly anything meaningful and real, than meet as well as talk ... it appears that the (VHC) doesn't appear to exist any longer, even though it was supposed to come up with a 'tactical action plan' by the end of this year.”
That seems relevant, perhaps more than ever.
By the commission's own charge: “This Tactical Action Plan shall include a reasonable inventory of public and private sector rehabilitation and development in Vermont; annual achievable targets for meeting the need for supply and affordability in all 14 counties with priority given to the counties that have experienced the most significant demographic declines; proposals to expedite revitalization of our housing supply; specific and measurable interventions to reduce the number of Vermonters becoming homeless each year; and plans to achieve specific, clearly defined and measurable annual performance metrics for all key strategies, tactics or plans.”
Members are appointed by the governor. A quick search of the commission's government website shows there are no members listed.
“Nobody” writes: “Seriously: What is up with that? Has the council been abandoned or is it still operating (underneath the radar)? Is this part of why the Governor and (his) administration has had no meaningful plan to better address homelessness?”
We agree with Nobody that "somebody" probably ought to either clarify or explain. The optics do not seem great.
Praise for H.222
“As we continue to lose far too many Vermonters — mothers, fathers, children, siblings and friends — to the crisis of opioid addiction, we know we must continue to do more," said Gov. Phil Scott. "We must keep building on what we know works and address barriers to treatment, housing, and other supports, with a focus on saving lives. I appreciate the legislature for their collaboration with my team, and their work to bring (H.222) across the finish line.”
This legislation will bolster the state’s comprehensive approach to reduce the rates of overdose deaths, enhancing current successful strategies, creating critical flexibilities to access treatment, reducing stigma for individuals struggling with substance use disorder, and working to reach people wherever they may be to offer treatment.
Specifically, H.222 makes the life-saving opioid antagonist Narcan more available and eliminates potential barriers to the administration of Narcan; facilitates access to treatment with buprenorphine and other Substance Use Disorder medications; ensures access to telehealth options for treatment; codifies the decriminalization of personal amounts of unprescribed buprenorphine, an identified bridge into treatment and services; and facilitates the disposal of unused needles and syringes through an expansion of the unused prescription drug disposal program.
“The passage of H.222 marks another important step as Vermont seeks to overcome the opioid crisis,” said Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the Department of Health. “Through a variety of harm reduction measures and program funding, H.222 provides us with vital tools we will use to meet our most critical objectives — to save lives and provide people with the treatment they need to succeed in their recovery.”
The Decriminalize Vermont Coalition issued a statement this week, applauding the passage and signing of H.222.
“Vermont’s overdose crisis is getting worse each year. This bill takes an important step toward a system of care that’s focused on health and the prevention of overdose,” said Grey Gardner, a senior staff attorney for the Drug Policy Alliance, the leading organization in the U.S. working to end the war on drugs, which has supported the Vermont coalition’s efforts.
A record number of Vermonters were lost to fatal drug overdoses in 2022.
Recent polling data collected in 2022 found that 81% of Vermont voters support reframing the state’s approach to drug use as a health issue with a focus on reducing the harms of addiction and offering health and recovery services. The poll also found that 84% voters, including a majority of voters across all major demographic groups and party affiliations, support removing criminal penalties for possession of small amounts of drugs, the news release states.
Broadband equity plan
The Vermont Community Broadband Board has begun work on Vermont’s digital equity plan to bridge the digital divide and ensure all Vermonters have access to affordable broadband, as well as the knowledge and equipment to use it.
“This is Vermont’s opportunity to build out broadband and do it right, and we want to hear from you. We are asking for your input and ideas on how we can ensure digital equity for all Vermonters so our investments benefit everyone in our state,” said the governor this week.
The effort is part of the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program and Digital Equity Act, which will distribute more than $45 billion nationwide to expand high-speed internet by funding planning, infrastructure deployment, mapping, adoption programs, and promote digital inclusion and advance equity for all.
“In 2023, broadband is essential for public safety, education, economic development, health care, workforce development, agriculture, and fighting climate change. We want all Vermonters to have the connection, resources and skills to be able to participate fully. This work is an important step toward that goal,” said Board Chair Patty Richards.
State sues Avid Telecom
Attorney General Charity Clark this week announced Vermont is suing Michael D. Lansky LLC, which does business under the name Avid Telecom, for allegedly initiating and facilitating billions of illegal robocalls to millions of people and violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the Telemarketing Sales Rule, and other federal and state telemarketing and consumer laws.
Avid Telecom sent or transmitted more than 7.5 billion calls to telephone numbers on the National Do Not Call Registry between December 2018 and January 2023.
Approximately 13 million of those calls were to numbers in Vermont. Clark was joined in filing the complaint by the attorneys general in 47 states and D.C.
‘Homes for All’
The Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development kicked off “Homes for All: A ‘Design & Do’ Toolkit for Small-scale Home Builders, Investors & Community Leaders.”
The initiative, which is under development and will be released in December, is expected to provide prospective and emerging small-scale developers, policymakers, and municipal and community leaders the tools and support they need to strengthen Vermont communities with diverse and affordable housing choices.
The toolkit is designed to reintroduce Missing Middle Homes to the state. MMH are rooted in Vermont’s pre-1945 development pattern and include a range of neighborhood-scale residential building types like accessory dwelling units, duplexes, small-scale multi-household buildings, and small mixed-use/live-work buildings that can accommodate residents of different ages, abilities, lifestyles and stages of life.
In many communities, zoning restrictions have made these types of homes illegal or difficult to build.
According to a news release on the announcement, “As Vermont cities and towns are working to update their zoning to legalize these homes and address the housing and affordability crisis, the H4A Toolkit will help educate and support Vermonters that are working to bring H4A to their community.”
“There is a critical need for better options and more affordable homes,” said Commissioner Josh Hanford. “Meeting that need requires changing the ways homes are built in Vermont, especially the location and types of homes. This project aims help local builders overcome the regulatory and financial barriers that have made the gentle infill of neighborhoods infeasible.”
Visit accd.vermont.gov/homesforall for more information.
Delegation news
U.S. Sen. Peter Welch this week convened a virtual roundtable discussion on how Vermonters would be impacted if the United States defaults on its debt for the first time in its history. Joined by local business leaders and representatives from state and local government, the senator stressed the unprecedented nature of the current crisis and called for a swift resolution to negotiations between House Republicans and the Biden administration. Participants shared their concerns about the damage default could do in Vermont’s most vulnerable communities, including seniors and those still struggling to recover from the health and economic impacts of COVID-19. They also warned of the economic instability default could impose on the state’s smaller banks and credit unions.
— This week, Welch joined Sen. Amy Klobuchar, of Minnesota, to introduce the Support our Election Workers Act, legislation to bolster the recruitment and retention of election workers. The bill expands on the work of the Election Workers Protection Act, introduced by Welch, Klobuchar and Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin earlier this year. “Election workers play an essential role in our democracy and help make sure voters’ voices are heard at the ballot box. … Sadly, many election workers — in the face of dangerous rhetoric and election denialism — have been driven from their posts.”
— Following a CBS News investigation that uncovered repeated instances of defense contractors overcharging the Department of Defense to secure excess profits of 40% to 50% and costing the U.S. taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders joined Sens. Mike Braun of Indiana, Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Ron Wyden of Oregon in sending a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III urging a thorough investigation. “These companies have abused the trust government has placed in them, exploiting their position as sole suppliers for certain items to increase prices far above inflation or any reasonable profit margin,” wrote the senators. The letter comes after a Government Accountability Office report earlier this year showed that the DOD accounting systems cannot generate reliable and complete information and are unable to even capture and post transactions to the correct accounts, in violation of statutory requirements. In 2021, a separate GAO report showed that the DOD had failed to implement a comprehensive approach to combat department-wide fraud, despite regularly awarding contracts worth hundreds of billions of dollars.
Capitol Beat is compiled by the staffs of The Times Argus and Rutland Herald.
