The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending almost $22 million to Vermont to reimburse the costs of providing hotel lodging and wraparound services to the homeless and other vulnerable Vermonters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $21,969,452 Public Assistance grant will go to the Vermont Agency of Human Services for contracting with hotels to provide non-congregate shelter to high-risk homeless people, people exposed to COVID-19 who didn’t require hospitalization, and asymptomatic high-risk individuals needing to quarantine between May and July 2022, according to a news release.

