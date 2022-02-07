Two familiar faces to Montpelier have jumped into the crowded race for lieutenant governor.
Former lieutenant governor David Zuckerman, a progressive from Hinesburg, has thrown his hat into the ring, along with Catherine “Kitty” Toll, a longtime Democratic legislator from Danville and former chair of the House Appropriations Committee.
They both made their intentions public on Monday.
“Vermont is at a crossroads — with unprecedented federal dollars available, the paths we choose and the actions we take will define our future,” Toll stated in a news release. “I will strive to be an effective advocate for all of those who call Vermont their home. I will be a strong voice for the people of this state and really listen to Vermonters from the Kingdom to Killington; Barnet to Bennington; St. Johnsbury to St. Albans and to all points in between.”
From his release, Zuckerman said, “The cost of living is rising and wages are not keeping up, our rural economy is struggling, and the climate crisis is wreaking havoc on our environment. Politicians say we need to get back to normal. But for many, pre-pandemic normal was an everyday struggle. The time for bold action is now.”
Also in the running are Rutland resident Greg Thayer, a Republican; Republican Sen. Joe Benning, of Caledonia District, Democratic Rep. Charlie Kimbell, of Woodstock; and Patricia Preston, also a Democrat, the executive director of Vermont Council on World Affairs.
Democratic Lt. Gov. Molly Gray is seeking Congressman Peter Welch’s seat. Welch has announced he is running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by his longtime colleague in the congressional delegation, Patrick Leahy, who is stepping down at the end of his eighth term.
It’s in the mailU.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is looking for your input.
Frustrations over mail service in Vermont have prompted the senator to reach out for feedback.
“Are you wondering why your mail is delayed or why you aren’t getting your mail at all? Well, you’re not alone. Over the last two years, I have heard from more and more Vermonters who are having problems with mail delivery. In fact, this January, my office received more calls asking for help with the Postal Service than any other federal issue. That’s the first time that has ever happened,” he noted in an email to constituents. “What every Vermonter should know is that delays in the mail are not the fault of our local postal workers. In fact, the opposite is true. Many letter carriers are working 12-hour shifts, seven days a week. Some of them are even forgoing earned time off because they know that if they take a vacation day the customers on their route will go without mail.”
Sanders said a reason Vermont and many parts of the country are now experiencing poor mail service is that the Postal Service is experiencing a major labor shortage. “This has been caused by both the pandemic and very poor management decisions over the years. Hopefully, Congress will address this crisis with the passage of a major postal reform bill which should be on the floor of the House and Senate very shortly,” he said.
In his email (and on his website) there’s a link where you can leave comments. Otherwise, you have to call Sanders’ office at 202-224-5141. Probably best not to use the mail at the moment.
Warming upThe Department for Children and Families recently announced that approximately 18,370 fuel households will receive a one-time cash benefit to help offset the cost of heating their homes this winter. Eligible households will get a check for either $400 or $120.
Households that meet all of the following criteria will receive a check for $400:
They received a Seasonal Fuel Assistance benefit for wood, pellets, kerosene, oil, natural gas, propane, coal, or electricity.
Their benefit was issued between Sept. 16, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2021.
The household was an active fuel household as of Dec. 31, 2021.
Households that meet all of the following criteria will receive a check for $120:
They received a Seasonal Fuel Assistance benefit for having heat included in their rent.
Their benefit was issued between Sept. 16, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2021.
The household was an active fuel household. as of Dec. 31, 2021.
The Vermont State Treasurer’s Office will issue checks the week of Feb. 7, and all active households should receive this benefit over the next few weeks. For questions about these payments, call the Benefits Service Center at 1-800-479-6151.
USDA money to Vt.U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy last week announced the awarding of more than $3.9 million in USDA loans and grants to 22 Vermont farms, businesses and organizations.
Leahy, who is the chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said: “These awards will help to strengthen not only local businesses, but our rural communities. Some recipients, such as Maple Wind Farm, will use this funding to expand into new markets, while others will be able to make needed capital investments or receive technical assistance.”
“The recipients of these grants show the entrepreneurial spirit and inventiveness to be found in Vermont’s agricultural and forestry sectors,” said Leahy, a Democrat.
Protecting Vermonters
Last week, the Vermont Senate gave initial approval to a bill, S.113, that will help Vermonters harmed by toxic contamination. The bill removes an unfair legal barrier they face when they attempt to hold corporate polluters responsible for the harm they cause. The bill also authorizes the State of Vermont to sue the manufacturers of dangerous chemicals that harm Vermont public facilities and natural resources, according to a news release.
Jon Groveman, policy and water program director for the Vermont Natural Resources Council said, “S.113 contains important policies that will allow Vermonters to hold polluters accountable for the damage caused by the release of toxic chemicals into our communities. It is past time for Vermont to enact these policies, which have twice passed the House and Senate in a similar form, but were vetoed by the governor.”
In 2016, Vermont discovered that hundreds of drinking water wells in the Bennington area were contaminated by toxic PFAS chemicals (per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances). These ‘forever chemicals’ persist in the environment indefinitely and are correlated with a range of negative health outcomes including kidney and testicular cancers.
F&W appointments
Gov. Phil Scott has appointed Jamie Dragon, of Stowe, and David Deen, of Westminster, to the Fish & Wildlife Board, the citizen panel charged with evaluating scientific and legal recommendations from Fish & Wildlife Department experts to set hunting, fishing and trapping regulations.
“Wildlife management is a necessity in our ever-growing community,” says Dragon, the new board member for Lamoille County. “There needs to be a balance to enhance, manage and maintain wildlife in this state that we all love so much.”
Born and raised in Vermont, Dragon is an adult-onset hunter, a pageant winner who has represented Vermont in the Miss USA competition, and the founder of both a salon and a life and health coaching practice.
Joining Dragon, is former state senator and state representative Deen.
“Vermont is a citizen state,” says Deen. “Citizens serve as our elected officials from the schoolboard, to the selectboard, to the Legislature. It is the responsibility of the Fish & Wildlife Board to support and guide the experts at the department and see that they are responsive to the human impacts of their decisions.”
Fish & Wildlife Board members serve six-year terms, with one board member representing each of Vermont’s 14 counties.
Money raised
U.S. Rep. Peter Welch’s campaign for Senate closed the books at the end of the Dec. 31 reporting period with over $2.5 million cash on hand according to a report filed Monday with the Federal Election Commission, according to a news release.
The campaign received more than 1,200 contributions – including donations from all 14 Vermont counties, 48 states and Washington, D.C. – and raised $550,022 in the six weeks following the campaign’s launch on Nov. 22.
Educator was the most common occupation among online contributors to Welch’s campaign and the most frequent online donation amount was $5.
Ranked-choice ad
Recently, legislation aimed at giving voters more choices and a stronger voice in elections was featured in an advertising campaign with some high-profile legislative leaders. Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint (D-Windham), joined Senators Chris Pearson (P/D- Chittenden), and Kesha Ram Hinsdale (D-Chittenden) appearing in the ad, supporting ranked choice voting for certain statewide elections in Vermont.
Ranked choice voting gives voters the option to rank candidates in order of preference. In cases where no candidate wins a majority of first choice votes, the last place finisher is eliminated and those who voted for that person have their vote counted automatically for their second choice. This continues until there is a majority winner.
“Voter suppression is absolutely happening in other states right now,” said Paul Burns, executive director of VPIRG. “But Vermont has been moving in a different direction, removing barriers to voting and making our elections more accessible to all. Ranked choice voting is the next logical step in this pro-voter, pro-democracy campaign.”
Both Balint and Ram Hinsdale are candidates for Congressman Peter Welch’s seat.
Seeking equity
Last week, the Vermont Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Vermont Economic Conference virtually.
Over the course of two days, nearly 400 business leaders, economists, and equity professionals discussed the economic outlook for the year ahead and engaged in diversity, equity and inclusion centered discussions.
Growing and retaining Vermont’s workforce to address the labor shortage is the top priority of the Vermont Chamber this year. In November 2021, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released data citing 23,000 open jobs in Vermont. With a demographic crisis compounded by the pandemic, the viability of the state labor force is dependent upon the ability to welcome a diverse new population to live and work in Vermont.
“The goal of this year’s conference was to inform the Vermont business community of the advantages of centering diversity, equity, and inclusion in all aspects of their work, particularly by offering innovative solutions for hiring and management practices,” said Vermont Chamber President Betsy Bishop. “It’s crucial that Vermont welcomes all people into our communities, and we embrace them as our neighbors and co-workers. The resilience of the Vermont economy depends on it.”
Regional director namedFederal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell recently announced Lori A. Ehrlich has been appointed as FEMA Region I Regional Administrator.
Region I encompasses Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, and 10 federally recognized Tribal Nations.
Prior to her appointment, Ehrlich had a 14-year tenure as a Massachusetts state representative, she served in leadership roles as chair of the Joint Committee on Municipalities and Regional Government and the Joint Committee on Export Development. She has filed and passed numerous bills into law on topics ranging from clean energy, climate change, and local journalism to animal protection and reforming restrictive employment contracts. Ehrlich was appointed to serve on a U.S. Department of Energy Commission on Energy Preparedness.
