MONTPELIER — The Vermont Senate this week passed S.56, an act relating to child care and early childhood education.
The bill passed by voice vote, after passing second reading earlier in the week by a vote of 24-6.
This bill aims to transform the state’s child care system, making child care more accessible and affordable for thousands of Vermonters and improving compensation for early childhood educators.
“Child care spots are difficult to find in nearly every community in the state — by one estimate, the state falls short by over 8,000 child care slots. And even when families can find a place for their child, most struggle to pay the high cost of child care,” said Sen. Ruth Hardy, Addison District, and lead sponsor of the bill. “It’s a vicious cycle, and the math never adds up for families, child care programs, early childhood educators, or employers. And most especially, it doesn’t add up for our kids, who matter the most. S.56 seeks to change that.”
S.56 would increase access to quality child care services throughout Vermont, provide financial stability to child care programs, support and stabilize Vermont’s child care workforce, address the workforce needs of Vermont employers. It would also create a Prekindergarten Education Study Committee to provide policy recommendations for how to improve and expand accessible, affordable and high-quality prekindergarten education.
Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman, a progressive, noted, “Vermont’s child care crisis is making Vermont nearly impossible for working families to afford to live in our state. With the average cost of child care for a family being over $26,000 per year and the lack of available full-year slots in child care programs, parents and caregivers are struggling to get the child care they need so they can work to support their families.”
“This bill is not only an investment in child care, but also an investment in our workforce, our communities, and our future,” he said
The bill will now move to the House for further consideration.
Bottle Bill
The Vermont House this week gave approval to legislation that would update and substantially update the scope of the state’s beverage redemption program, commonly known as the Bottle Bill.
The vote in favor of H.158 was 115-29, and the bill heads to third reading.
The bill promotes clean air, clean water and a cooler climate by collecting many more containers each year to be recycled into new products again. It makes the current redemption system more convenient by adding more points of redemption around the state. It also reduces challenges facing Vermont businesses like redemption centers and small and medium-sized retailers.
“The Bottle Bill has been Vermont’s most successful recycling and anti-litter program for the past 50 years,” said Marcie Gallagher, VPIRG’s environmental advocate. “But many of the most popular beverages today didn’t exist in 1972 when the program was established. It’s time to update the law as nearly every other state with a bottle deposit program has done.”
Vermont’s Bottle Bill covers about 46% of beverages sold here. By contrast, Maine’s program has been updated so that it covers more than 90% of beverages.
Lake protections
U.S. Sens. Peter Welch, Bernie Sanders and Kirsten Gillibrand, of New York, this week sent a letter to the Senate Appropriations Committee, calling for increased federal funding for programs supporting Lake Champlain, including the Environmental Protection Agency’s Lake Champlain Basin Program. In their letter, the Democratic lawmakers assert the importance of maintaining and expanding support for programs to address water pollution, curb the presence of invasive species and toxic substances, and promote scientific study of the Lake Champlain watershed.
“We ask you to continue to provide robust federal funding for programs supporting the Lake Champlain basin,” the letter reads. “Lake Champlain provides significant environmental, recreational, historic, and educational value to our region. We have a responsibility to expand federal support for the Lake so our constituents can benefit for years and generations to come.”
The Lake Champlain Basin Program was first introduced and long-championed by former senator Patrick Leahy, in 1990, in a landmark effort to protect the lake’s unique ecological, economic, and cultural significance. In 2022, the program was formally renamed the Patrick Leahy Lake Champlain Basin Program.
Key caucus formed
U.S. Rep. Becca Balint this week joined Congresswomen Cori Bush of Missouri and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts in launching the first-ever Congressional Caucus for the Equal Rights Amendment.
The caucus was launched exactly 100 years after the Equal Rights Amendment was first introduced in Congress in 1923 to commemorate the centennial of the struggle for constitutional gender equality.
The caucus aims to affirm the Equal Rights Amendment as the 28th Amendment to the Constitution; raise awareness in Congress to establish constitutional gender equality as a national priority; partner with an inclusive multi-generational, multi-racial coalition of advocates, activists, scholars, organizers, and public figures; and center the people who stand to benefit the most from gender equality, including Black and brown women, LGBTQ+ people, people seeking abortion care, and other marginalized groups.
Appointees named
Republican Gov. Phil Scott this week announced he’s appointed 85 individuals to state boards and commissions last month. Boards and commissions serve an important role in state government, giving Vermonters numerous opportunities to serve their state and communities.
Among the March appointees: Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, Edward Clark, Rutland; Paul Carnahan, Montpelier; Paul Wyncoop, Orwell; Board of Liquor and Lottery, Megan Cicio, Northfield; Thomas Lauzon, Barre; Governor’s Workforce Equity and Diversity Council, Big Hartman, Berlin; Shalini Suryanarayana, Middlesex; Green Mountain Care Board Nominating Committee, Sandy Rousse, Barre; Thomas Huebner, Rutland; New England Board of Higher Education, Heather Bouchey, Montpelier; Passenger Tramway Board, Kirsten Ericksen, Mendon; State Program Standing Committee for Developmental Services, Bethany Drum, Northfield; State Rehabilitation Council, Nancy Richards, Center Rutland; Vermont Arts Council, Stephen Pite, Berlin; Vermont Council for Interstate Adult Offender Supervision, Meredith Pelkey, Waterbury; Vermont Economic Progress Council, James Stewart, Pittsford; Vermont Interagency Coordinating Council, Esbey Hamilton, North Middlesex; Linda Hazard, Moretown; Vermont Rail Advisory Council, David Allaire, Rutland; Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees, Mary Moran, Rutland; Vermont State Housing Authority, Cory Richardson, Waterbury; and Justice of the Peace, Michael Fallar, Tinmouth.
Updated website
The Department of Health recently launched a newly designed website that will help improve Vermonters’ ability to access important public health information.
The web address will stay the same — healthvermont.gov — as will most content on the site, including current web pages and links, according to a news release.
The new design makes the site more user-friendly, with a layout that is easier to read and find key resources. Visitors can now use a search bar and dropdown menu at the top of the site and browse new and current topics on the home page.
The updated site has improved search function and works better for mobile devices and screen readers. It also helps Vermonters find information in languages other than English — with prominent links to professionally translated materials and to Google translate.
“Our website is our primary vehicle for all public health communication,” Health Commissioner Mark Levine said. “The more accessible it is, the more it will be used, and the more we can make strides toward improving the health of all Vermonters and reducing disparities.”
The Health Department website is visited by around 90,000 users every month, providing up to date guidance, data, regulations, reporting and licensing information and much more. During the COVID-19 emergency response, it was a critical communication tool for helping keep Vermonters safe, receiving 25 million page views in 2021.
Use of Force vote
U.S. Sen. Peter Welch this week voted in support of legislation led by Sen. Tim Kaine, a Virginia Democrat, and Todd Young, an Indiana Republican, to repeal the 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for Use of Military Force against Iraq. These authorizations grant broad power to the President to deploy military force in Iraq without further consultation with Congress.
“Very practically, we no longer need an authorization for use of military force against a country we now regard as a partner,” Welch wrote in a statement for the Congressional Record. “America will defend herself—always. However, it is critical that America’s use of force be thoughtful and deliberate, informed by accurate intelligence, and used only when necessary to preserve and protect our vital national security interests.”
OPIOIDS bill
Welch also joined U.S. Sen, Rick Scott, a Florida Republican, to introduce the bipartisan Overcoming Prevalent Inadequacies in Overdose Information Data Sets Act, comprehensive new legislation to help law enforcement better identify, understand, and address opioid overdoses.
In 2022, more than 230 Vermonters died from opioid-related overdoses, a ten percent increase from the prior year and the highest number on record, according to a news release.
Overdoses can be prevented, but efforts to do so are hamstrung by inadequate data and limited resources. At present, data collection on overdoses is limited and often delayed. The OPIOIDS Act will support data collection at the state and local level, giving law enforcement, public health officials, and local government the tools they need to prevent and respond to overdoses.
“We’ve lost far too many Vermonters to overdose,” said Welch. “Ending this crisis will take hard work from all corners of our communities — from medical professionals and law enforcement to families, friends, and neighbors. But we cannot end overdoses without understanding their cause.”
Budget guidance OK’d
This week the Green Mountain Care Board voted unanimously to approve hospital budget guidance for the 2024 Fiscal Year.
The approved hospital budget guidance maintains an ambitious two-year revenue growth cap of 8.6% for Vermont hospitals and adds objective, national benchmarks for evaluating hospital budget requests. The GMCB also reviewed FY22 year-end actuals for Vermont’s 14 community hospitals.
The FY24 guidance is part of a continuing effort to improve the GMCB’s regulation of hospital budgets. Through its hospital budget process, the GMCB measures hospitals’ performance and financial health and controls the growth of hospital spending.
“This guidance is an important step toward improving our regulatory process to provide for a predictable and evidence-based review of hospital budget requests,” said Owen Foster, chair of the GMCB. “The GMCB is continually focused on promoting affordability, access, and quality of care for Vermonters. The guidance adopted by the Board allows us to better achieve those goals.”
Capitol Beat is compiled by the staffs of The Times Argus and Rutland Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.