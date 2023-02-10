Efforts by Vermont Law and Graduate School in South Royalton secured the first-ever non-binary gender marker to appear on an initial birth certificate in the state.

According to a news release on the appeal, “This is a historic moment for Vermont, allowing for the first time individuals to use the gender X marking on initial birth certificates. … Until now, gender markers could be amended to reflect X, but the identifier was not recognized on the initial, at-birth document.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.