It’s been so warm the last few days, it is hard to be thinking about thick, winter mittens. But they are about to be in the news — again. At least the mittens of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will be.
Next month, Green Writers Press of Brattleboro is releasing, “Bernie’s Mitten Maker,” a memoir by Jen Ellis.
According to the publisher, the 224-page paperback “is a raw and honest account of the joy, stress, and shock of sudden internet fame. Told with captivating storytelling, this memoir explores the many roads that led to the Bernie Sanders mitten meme sensation that followed the 2021 presidential inauguration.”
This is Ellis’s debut publication.
“(It) reads like an intimate conversation with an old friend,” according to the Green Writers Press website.
“Vermont teacher, mother, and crafter, Ellis weaves the stories of her life together with humor and thoughtful insight. She shares her struggles with childhood trauma, infertility, and homophobia and shows us how crafting can build community and generosity can bring joy,” it states.
According to her bio, Ellis is a Vermont teacher, mother and crafter. Originally from South Portland, Maine, she attended the University of Vermont. She started her teaching career with Teach For America in rural North Carolina before returning to Vermont to teach elementary school in Montpelier and Westford.
Ellis used her flash of fame to raise money for nonprofits in her community, according to the bio.
The book will retail for $19.95.
Don’t forget to grab your mittens, and head to your local independent bookstore in May.
Climate action
Amid nearly 80-degree temperatures on Friday, hundreds of students from around the state gathered at the Capitol to demand “bold climate action.” The event was called the Rally for the Planet.
“These young Vermonters made it abundantly clear that we cannot afford continued delay on climate action if we want to ensure a livable planet for future generations,” according to a news release announcing the rally.
“Our role is important. We are not powerless. We are the powerful reminder of the next generation — of who exactly our leaders are failing. Who they must do better for. We will be present constantly to remind our leaders of this,” said Miriam Serota-Winston, freshman at Montpelier High School, in the release.
Some students praised efforts already being discussed under the gold dome.
“The Affordable Heat Act … is such a strong step in the right direction, providing affordable and sustainable heating options, to help slow down our quickly heating climate. We can’t fix our climate if only the privileged people have access to the tools to be more sustainable, and we need to start making our climate action, actions of justice and equality, and not just about money,” said Janelle Hoskins, junior at Harwood Union High School.
Judges named
This week, Gov. Phil Scott announced his appointment of two Vermont Superior Court Judges: Robert Katims, of Hinesburg; and H. Dickson Corbett, of East Thetford.
“As I have often said, appointed judges is one of the most important responsibilities for any governor, and it’s critical to identify individuals who are fair, impartial, experienced and committed to the important role they play in our system,” said Scott in a news release.
Katims has more than 30 years of experience practicing law with a background in criminal and family law. Katims has worked at Hoff Curtis, P.C. since 1992, where he served as a partner and managing partner. He has been defense counsel in many high-profile cases in Vermont and practiced in every county in the state and in federal court. Katims is a member of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, a founding member and past-president of the Vermont Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, and a past member of the Vermont Association for Justice. He graduated from Vermont Law School and the University of Vermont.
Corbett has been a prosecutor in Orange County since 2013 and was appointed by Scott as Orange County State’s Attorney in April 2021. He was elected to the role as an independent in 2022. Prior to that, he served as a law clerk and staff attorney with the Vermont Judiciary. He is the chair of the Vermont Advisory Committee on the Rules of Evidence and has served as a member of the Vermont Advisory Committee on the Rules of Criminal Procedure, the Vermont Advisory Committee on the Rules of Family Procedure, and the Vermont Model Criminal Jury Instruction Committee. Corbett received a bachelor’s degree in English at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and law degrees from Vermont Law School.
Child care town hall
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will be holding a town forum online at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18.
The live-streamed event will feature care workers from California, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.
Sanders will be joined by Sen. Bob Casey, a Pennsylvania Democrat and chair of the HELP Subcommittee on Children and Families; Ai-jen Poo, President of National Domestic Workers Alliance; and Mary Kay Henry, International President of Service Employees International Union at the U.S. Capitol for the event.
“Care work is the work that makes all other work possible,” said Sanders. “Our economy does not function as we know it without the millions of workers who provide child care, home health care, direct care, and long-term care throughout this country. Yet still, in the year 2023, these skilled, dedicated, and essential workers too often go unseen, undervalued, and unprotected. That must change so that all care workers can have fair wages and the basic rights and dignity on the job that they deserve.”
From 2011 to 2021, the home care workforce more than doubled in size, while nearly 60,000 child care workers left the sector during the pandemic and haven’t returned.
The event will also be livestreamed at www.twitter.com/SenSanders and www.facebook.com/senatorsanders online.
Abenaki statement
Vermont recently announced the three commissioners of its Truth and Reconciliation Commission, a group tasked with examining issues of racism, discrimination and eugenics in state laws and policies, both historically and today.
In a statement, The Abenaki Alliance said it supports the intention of the commission and “stands with the commissioners as they embark upon a journey of research, review, and policy recommendations over the next three years.”
The statement goes on to say, “We are optimistic about the progress made in the wake of the acknowledgment of and apology for state-sanctioned eugenics, and look forward to opportunities to support the important work of the Commission. … The Abenaki community is available to be a source for lived experiences, cultural references, testimonials, and other relevant information. We encourage our partners, allies, and other historically disadvantaged groups to do the same.”
It concludes: “We embrace this opportunity to provide our unique perspectives, share our stories, and lend our voices to the future of Vermont. We do this with respect and honor for all of our ancestors and future generations of Abenaki, and with the intention of finding common ground to build a better Vermont together.”
Mifepristone brief
This week, U.S. Sen. Peter Welch joined members of Congress in filing an amicus brief with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in the case of Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA. The brief supports the Biden administration’s appeal of federal district court judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk’s recent ruling that suspends the Food and Drug Administration’s more than 20-year-old approval of mifepristone, as well as FDA’s congressionally mandated authority and drug approval process.
“Judge Kacsmaryk’s recent ruling is profoundly dangerous and threatens abortion care for women across this country — even in places like Vermont where abortion is a constitutionally protected right,” said Welch in a statement. “I am proud to join more than 200 of my colleagues to support the Biden administration’s efforts to ensure continued access to mifepristone and other FDA-approved drugs for patients across the United States.”
Sen. Sanders also supported the brief.
Alarm sounded
The state’s Senate Minority Leader Randy Brock, of Franklin, sounded an alarm this week over what Republicans say is going to lead to state budget issues that could affect infrastructure.
“(The) House budget proposal risks the loss of millions of dollars in federal infrastructure grants. Vermont must provide matching funds — in cash — to leverage ... grants. But the House budget spends all of these surplus monies for current needs, leaving nothing to leverage for the future,” said Brock.
“The governor’s budget proposed setting aside $352 million for water infrastructure improvements and $341.5 million for transportation improvements. For water projects alone, this investment would achieve a 12-to-1 match. Put another way, for every $1 we use, we would receive $12 from the federal government.” Brock explained.
“Our infrastructure is aging and in need of repair,” said Assistant Senate Minority Leader Brian Collamore, of Rutland. “The American Society of Civil Engineers … has graded our infrastructure as a ‘C.’ By leaving hundreds of millions in federal funding on the table, the deeply concerning House budget squanders this once-in-a-generation opportunity to revitalize our roads, bridges and water systems.”
The Republicans say 337 projects could be at risk, including up to 224 transportation projects; 82 clean water projects; and 32 drinking water projects.
They maintain in Rutland County, 27 clean water projects; one drinking water project; 20 transportation projects — 48 projects in total — are in jeopardy. In Washington County, it is seven clean water projects; seven drinking water projects; 28 transportation projects or 42 projects in total.
Emerge makes gains
Emerge Vermont announced this week that 18 of 24 women who have trained with the organization won elections to local office during the Town Meeting Day 2023 election cycle.
“Across Vermont, women are increasingly stepping up to be better represented in their local governments,” said Elaine Haney, executive director of Emerge Vermont and one of the alums who won election. “Women serving in local office are creating positive change in their communities from Brattleboro to Jeffersonville … Our mission is to recruit and train more women to run for office and get elected to make our democracy more representative.”
They are: Tara Arneson, Mount Mansfield Unified Union School District Board; Emel Cambel, Barre City Council; Jo Sabel Courtney, Stowe Select Board; Edee Edwards, Halifax Select Board; Kate Gehring, West River School District Board; Izzy Gogarty, Middlebury Select Board; Edye Graning, Mt. Mansfield Unified Union School District Board; Elaine Haney, Essex Junction City Council; Alyssa Johnson, Waterbury Select Board; Hannah King, Burlington City Council; Pelin Kohn, Montpelier City Council; Christy Liddy, Lamoille North Supervisory Union; Seton McIlroy, Woodstock Village Board of Trustees; Elizabeth McLoughlin, Brattleboro Select Board; Cecil Reniche-Smith, Brandon; Select Board; Samn Stockwell, Barre City Council; Laura Taylor, Essex Westford School District; Laura Williams, South Burlington School District Board.
Will to speak
Nationally renowned scholar and political columnist George F. Will is scheduled to be the featured speaker at the Ethan Allen Institute’s 30th Anniversary Celebration at the Doubletree by Hilton in South Burlington on Wednesday, May 31.
The topic of his talk is “Why Conservatism is Important in a Place Like Vermont.”
Information on sponsorships and reservations may be found at www.ethanallen.org online. The social hour with cash bar begins at 6 p.m. and the dinner at 7 p.m.
The Ethan Allen Institute was founded in 1993. By its own admission, it has “long been Vermont’s leading voice for its mission to influence public policy in Vermont by helping its people to better understand and put into practice the principles of a free society.”
Capitol Beat is compiled by the staffs of The Times Argus and Rutland Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.