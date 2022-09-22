EAST MONTPELIER — Barely four months ago, the estimated second-year cost of the Washington Central Unified Union School District’s five-year capital improvement plan was just under $2.3 million. Today, it is just north of $3.7 million and, school officials say, that number is subject to change some more.
There have been two changes totaling roughly $1.4 million in recent months. A five-year plan was adopted by the board on June 15. With its first year of work completed, an initial budget for the second year was put into motion.
That’s a full year ahead of a schedule outlined in the capital plan, which was the product of a months-long process and reflects an attempt to identify and proactively address the most pressing facilities needs in the five-town, six-school district anchored by U-32 Middle and High School.
The first round of projects — most of them at U-32 — were wrapped up in rapid fashion over the summer.
Work on the high school roof was completed; so was a planned stormwater project. There a new dugouts on the U-32 softball field; a couple of new scoreboards were installed; two restrooms were renovated; and drainage work was completed on the field hockey field.
Add to that accessibility-related improvements to a restroom at Rumney Memorial School in Middlesex; and a ventilation upgrade to the kindergarten classroom at Calais Elementary School.
Facilities Director Chris O’Brien told board members the capital plan got off to a solid start.
“I feel pretty lucky,” he said, noting other districts struggled to complete projects at a time when contractors were in high demand.
With year one essentially done, the board is focused on year two — a process that Business Administrator Susanne Gann said Thursday is well ahead of schedule.
Rising costs aside, Gann said, the district is on track to solicit bids for a pair of pricey projects later this year.
“It sets us up for a bigger pool of contractors looking for work next summer,” she said.
The year two planning began before the board adopted the five-year plan. The board tentatively set the budget for the flagged projects at just under $2.3 million on May 18.
At the time, best estimates suggested a proposal to reconfigure the entrance at U-32; repave the high school’s two largest parking lots; and replace its sidewalks during the fiscal year that starts next July would cost a little over $1.6 million.
A month later, the board received a revised estimate that pushed the projected cost of the project to nearly $2.1 million. The board included that not-to-exceed number in a motion that authorized the necessary work be done to put the parking lot project out to bid.
As a result, the tentative budget for the second year of the capital plan swelled to nearly $2.8 million, which is where it stood heading into Wednesday night’s meeting.
By the time the meeting was over, the budget had ballooned to $3.7 million.
Gann said the $1 million increase doesn’t reflect a bad estimate, but a significant expansion in the scope of work with respect to replacing roof-mounted heating, ventilation and air conditioning units at U-32.
According to Gann, the initial $250,000 estimate contemplated a “partial replacement,” while the new figure — nearly $1.3 million — assumes all seven of the school’s HVAC units will be replaced.
Those units, board members were told, are nearing the end of their useful lives; the vendor that manufactured them is no longer in business, and finding parts to repair them is problematic.
As they did with the parking lot project in June, the board authorized the necessary work be done to solicit bids for the project with a not-to-exceed cost of roughly $1.3 million. That number includes a 10% contingency and 25% in “soft costs” associated with preparing bid-ready documents.
The vast majority of the money would be spent replacing the HVAC units at U-32, but the project also includes replacing a circulator pump for the high school’s boiler and the damper on an air handling unit at Doty Memorial School in Worcester.
Board members briefly discussed using what remains — approximately $795,000 — of pandemic-related federal funding the district received to cover the increased expense associated with a 20-year upgrade.
Though no final decision was made, Chair Flor Diaz-Smith suggested the ventilation upgrade would be a good use of the one-time money.
Gann agreed: “It’s exactly the type of thing that grant money was meant for.”
david.delcore @timesargus.com
