MONTPELIER — Candidates running to represent the Capital City in the State House took part in a forum earlier this month.
The forum, held Oct. 5, was put on by ORCA Media and The Bridge. The moderator was Cassandra Hemenway, editor of The Bridge. Anyone interested can go to bit.ly/forum1005 to watch the forum on YouTube.
There are five people running for two Vermont House seats in the Washington-4 District representing Montpelier. Rep. Mary Hooper is not seeking reelection. Rep. Warren Kitzmiller had also announced he was not seeking reelection. Kitzmiller died in July at age 79.
Dona Bate is running as an independent. Bate has served on the Montpelier City Council since 2014. She also chairs the Central Vermont Public Safety Authority.
Conor Casey is running as a Democrat. Casey also serves on the City Council, a position he's held since 2018. He is the executive director of Gun Sense Vermont, an “independent, non-partisan gun violence prevention group.”
Eugenio “Gene” Leon is running as a Republican. Leon has run unsuccessfully for City Council on two occasions. He has described himself as a “a local business owner, an active multi-media artist and an independent contractor.”
Kate McCann is running as a Democrat. McCann is an award-winning math teacher at U-32 Middle and High School. She's also a union leader and small businesswoman.
Glennie Fitzgerald Sewell is running as a progressive. This is Sewell's sixth attempt at getting into the Legislature. He currently teaches English at Troy University and is a former English professor at Norwich University.
Hemenway asked the candidates what they saw as the most pressing issue for Montpelier and how they would use their role as a legislator to address that issue.
Casey said the city, like the state, is facing a housing crisis. He said the average rental cost in Montpelier is $1,600 per month. He said 40% of the city's population rents their homes.
“I've had at least three friends priced out of their apartments here. Statewide, we need to look at some sort of rent stabilization to prevent predatory behavior.”
He said those dealing with homelessness are quite visible in the community.
He said in the State House, he would work to hold the administration accountable so that communities like Montpelier get the resources they need to address housing.
McCann said homelessness and reproductive rights were the top two issues raised by residents when she and Casey went knocking on doors. She said seeing a more conservative U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade “sent shock waves through the nation.”
“I believe reproductive care is health care. And a woman's right to choose is important,” she said, adding it may be the most important issue facing her and her community right now.
McCann said she was glad to see Article 22 on the ballot and she had already cast her vote in favor of it. The article would ensure abortion stays legal in Vermont by adding language to the state's constitution.
Sewell said the city has been dealing with the same homelessness issue for years. He said his question is what do with people who find themselves in that situation. Sewell said it's unconscionable to leave them outside in the summertime, let alone in winter.
He asked if there were parking lots available in the city that could be used for temporary shelters.
“Something we can do in the most immediate time in order to get people into shelter,” he said.
Leon said the state needs to attract and keep its workforce to help deal with issues like affordability and housing. He said the state needs incentives for people to stay here to help build Vermont's economy.
Leon said some municipalities have started reforming their zoning and offering incentives to those looking to buy homes to help address this issue.
“I will work ’round the clock and hard to create rebates and other incentives to support eligible applicants and new home owners to alleviate some of these housing issues,” he said.
Bate said affordable housing, infrastructure and regional public safety were at the top of her list of Montpelier issues.
She said there's a definite need to get people into some sort of housing.
“We have a lot of empty buildings, underutilized buildings. We could repurpose (them) to get temporary housing there,” she said.
Along with housing, Bate said the city's infrastructure is aging. She said this is an area where the state has not taken the lead and has not increased funding for municipalities in need of infrastructure improvements.
Hemenway asked the candidates what their thoughts are on election security.
Sewell said resources are being spent on this topic despite a lack of evidence of their being an “upturned election” either in Vermont or in any other state.
“There's a tiny chance, if any, that someone's going to end up voting twice. There's certain amounts of information you have to register for in order to even get your name on the (voting) list,” he said.
Sewell said he had no problem with showing identification to vote, if that became a requirement, though he has no issue with the lack of such a requirement.
Leon said, “there's a lot of evidence on potential voter fraud and ballots that were sent in, or censorship regarding such evidence.”
He said he didn't think mailing ballots to residents was safe. Leon cited a 2005 bipartisan report written by former President Jimmy Carter and former Secretary of State James Baker which found absentee ballots were the largest source of potential voter fraud. The report called for increased security and further study.
Every registered voter has been mailed a ballot ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Leon said residents had already voted before the forum took place. He said this favors incumbents and “insiders.”
Bate said Jim Condos, the Vermont Secretary of State, has done a good job with election security. An unofficial recount of ballots from the 2020 election was held in Montpelier last month after a citizen's request. Bate said the recount found no discrepancy.
She said Leon may have a point that voting may start too early.
Casey said some people are trying to “erode confidence” in “one of our most sacred institutions, our government here.” He said this rhetoric was dangerous.
Casey said there's no evidence that voter fraud has ever shifted an election in this state. He said there are individual instances, but it's patently false to say voter fraud is “rampant.”
He said elections need to be more accessible and inclusive. Casey said mailing residents ballots increases voter participation.
McCann said she, too, would like to see voting rights expanded. She applauded the state sending ballots to all registered voters.
She said she agreed with Sewell that resources are being wasted on this topic.
“I think it's important that we pay attention, cybersecurity is a real thing. But we elect the right people for the job and they do their job and we need to allow them to just keep doing it,” she said.
