MONTPELIER — The development review board remains in wait-and-see mode with respect to a controversial proposal that would make it easier to repurpose the Vermont College of Fine Arts' sprawling College Street campus.

Thanks to a recently granted extension requested by VCFA, the review board had a relatively short night Monday — one that didn’t involve any substantive review of a proposal that has provoked pushback from neighboring property owners and some questions from the board.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.