MONTPELIER — The development review board remains in wait-and-see mode with respect to a controversial proposal that would make it easier to repurpose the Vermont College of Fine Arts' sprawling College Street campus.
Thanks to a recently granted extension requested by VCFA, the review board had a relatively short night Monday — one that didn’t involve any substantive review of a proposal that has provoked pushback from neighboring property owners and some questions from the board.
Hoping to fully address the board’s questions and respond to concerns raised by those who live nearby, Katie Gustafson, chief financial officer at the college, requested the two-week extension that delayed the scheduled second hearing on VCFA’s pending application until Feb. 21.
That, Gustafson told the board Monday night, is when consultants working for VCFA will be prepared to respond to questions its members raised in a recent memo and “hopefully paint a much fuller picture of our plans” for skeptical residents.
Several of those residents attended the hearing-less session, during which Zoning Administrator Meredith Crandall recapped where things stand. Many picked up where they left off during the first hearing Jan. 3, urging the board to deny VCFA’s application for a “campus planned unit development” that would serve as a master plan for the 15-acre property it acquired in 2008.
Crandall stressed at the outset approval of the application wouldn’t result in any changes to the VCFA property because none have yet been proposed.
“It’s a plan,” she said. “It doesn’t actually grant a permit for any new construction of any sort.”
That said, Crandall acknowledged the primary criticism raised by dozens of individuals who have objected to the pending application is the fact that if it is approved, as proposed, it would change zoning for the property.
A long list of currently “conditional uses” — from multi-unit dwellings and medical clinics to group homes and government offices — would shift into the “permitted” category. Most could be approved administratively, though Crandall stressed major changes would require approval of one, and possibly two local boards.
“There are lots of things that would still bring the project back to the development review board, including the construction of new primary buildings, or even a massive renovation of an existing building that involves a lot of changes to the exterior shell,” she said. “Those things would have to come back to the development review board.”
Crandall said the design review board would be required to sign off on any exterior changes, creating as many as two public forums for considering changes.
Most who spoke indicated they aren’t interested in easing regulatory review of changes in use proposed in any of the buildings currently owned by VCFA. The higher bar, they argued, is more transparent and guarantees public notice of proposed changes, even those that aren’t likely to generate any objections.
Donna Ackerman, an abutting property owner was one of them.
Given the size and location of the VCFA campus, Ackerman said she wasn’t comfortable with the pending request.
“I think we need to pay attention and not talk about less restrictions, but more restrictions, or at least keep the restrictions the way that are,” she said.
In addition to requesting some baseline traffic data and a clear indication of what parts of the property would be reserved as common open space under the master plan, board members have asked VCFA to “narrow the scope” of the “laundry list” of uses it has proposed be converted from “conditional” to “permitted.”
Gustafson said that level of clarity will be presented when the hearing reconvenes Feb. 21 and sought to answer questions she could about VCFA’s plans for the property.
Last year, VCFA announced its plan to move all six of its low-residency Master of Fine Arts programs to Colorado College starting this summer, prompting Christine Lilyquist to wonder whether the administrative offices would be far behind.
Gustafson said the answer is “no” and they are expected to remain in their current College Hall, while the six-week-long residencies are conducted simultaneously twice a year at Colorado College.
“We plan to stay there,” she said of College Hall. “That is our plan; that’s how we’re moving forward.”
Responding to resident Alisa Dworsky, who said she’d heard the VCFA property is already “under contract,” Gustafson said that is not the case, even as Crandall noted it wasn’t relevant.
Based on the nebulous nature of its request, Dworsky argued VCFA may not qualify as a “campus” under the city’s zoning regulations, because it has no stated “primary purpose.”
“When you use words like ‘mixed-use’ and ‘flexible’ that’s not a clear ‘primary purpose,’” she said. “That’s very general and broad.”
Others questioned whether public use of the college green would be curtailed, and worried the green might be altered to create room for “angled parking” on College and West streets that is referenced in the application.
Gustafson said the angled parking idea was more of a placeholder than anything else.
“We have no plans to do that immediately … or ever," she said. “It is just contemplated if, at some point down the road, additional parking was needed.”
With respect to the green itself, Crandall noted while there is a requirement to designate common open space as part of a campus development proposal its use can’t be required to extend to the general public.
“It’s actually unconstitutional for the development review board to require that privately owned land be made available for public-user access,” she said.
Nothing in the application suggests the current use of the green would change, but Crandall said several have expressed that fear.
