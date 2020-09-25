BARRE – Flying blind and frustrated by the flow of information school directors were told Thursday night the potential for increasing in-person instruction in the two-town, three-school Barre Unified Union School District is under review and they can expect an update when they meet in two weeks.
That was the upshot of a brief power point presentation delivered by Superintendent David Wells even as the state is easing some restrictions on school operations two weeks into an unprecedented school year.
Wells preached patience to board members who said they’ve been bombarded with emails from anxious parents, who for a variety of reasons, would like to see their children in school more than two days a week.
Chairman Paul Malone repeatedly referenced those emails during a virtual meeting that saw some parents give voice to the concerns they contain and some board members express frustrations of their own.
All acknowledged schools in the Barre district are larger than those in most neighboring districts – some that began the school year offering in-person instruction for their younger students five days a week, and others that opened with schedules that allow students to attend in-person classes four days a week.
Wells said size is a complicating factor in a district that includes centralized elementary schools in Barre and Barre Town, as well as Spaulding High School and the Spaulding-based Central Vermont Career Center.
However, parents and some board members pushed back noting the size of the district was the one known commodity during an uncertain summer when a team of 23 school administrators, teachers, nurses and support staff was crafting a reopening plan.
School Director Victoria Pompei said the fact that the reopening plan remains a work-in-progress two weeks after schools reopened was troubling and Wells’ presentation was, in her view, underwhelming.
“As a board member (and) as a citizen I am incredibly disappointed that we’re now looking at a three-slide presentation (that says): ‘… we’re going to be contacting families and doing another survey (and) we’re going to get feedback from our teachers again,” she said. “We’re going to review all these things that I feel as though, as a district, we should have been prepared for already.”
Pompei noted that on Aug. 10 Wells indicated work on the “Step 2” reopening plan was wrapping up and was planning to shift its focus to what to do if restrictions were eased, which they now have been, and schools were allowed to operate in the somewhat more relaxed “Step 3.”
Pompei said it appeared that never happened and the groundwork hadn’t been laid – or even begun – in anticipation of pivoting from the “hybrid” arrangement that has most students in the district’s three schools learning in-person twice a week and remotely the other three days.
Barre Town resident Megan Spaulding echoed Pompei’s blunt assessment.
“You had all summer to have a good plan,” she said. “We all knew this pandemic wasn’t going to evaporate overnight.”
Spaulding said more in-person instruction was crucial for the districts K-5 students and even “baby steps” would be appreciated by parents.
According to Spaulding, that could be something as simple as abandoning the abbreviated school days now being used.
“Extend it to a full day of school so our kids could get the most out of at least two days of school,” she said.
Wells explained that would be problematic because the early dismissal of students allows teachers to catch up with the half of their classes that are learning remotely.
Wells acknowledged the shortcomings of the current system and stressed the district’s reopening team was intent on providing as much in-person instruction as possible.
“We absolutely do want to move to more in-person instruction because it is the right thing to do,” he said, suggesting safety and staffing are both higher hurdles in a district that has more students than any of its nearest neighbors.
“It isn’t as simple as ‘our district can go back to (in-person instruction) five days a week,’” he said.
Wells said the local district isn’t out of step with its similarly sized counterparts. Most, he said, opened the year in hybrid model and are now evaluating whether and when to increase in-person instruction.
Malone said that was worth remembering even as he explained emails from parents interested in more in-person instruction for their children have rolled in.
The district’s methodical process received a vote of confidence from Tim Sanborn, a sixth-grade teacher at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School.
Sanborn praised the “pace” of the reopening and the district’s commitment to obtaining additional input before making any changes.
“I don’t think any of us who are working expected we would be in (Step) 3 this early on,” he said.
Notwithstanding the change in status, Spaulding said school officials should have taken the long-view with respect to a pandemic won’t be going away anytime soon. Preparing a plan to effectively educate students was crucial, she said, and that didn’t mean assigning more homework.
Spaulding said more “instruction” than is currently being offered is what is needed and the district needs to figure out how to make that happen in order to avoid a predictable problem.
“Next year we’ll see huge (learning) deficits if we cannot get more in-person instruction for our most vulnerable children,” she said.
Other parents who attended the meeting expressed similar concerns, as well as frustration about the opaque process that led to the initial reopening plan.
Barre Town resident Amber Larrabee said it was impossible to tell if the reopening team considered some of the ideas that have been floated in recent weeks and, if they had, why they were ruled out.
“It would be nice to hear as a parent that other creative ideas are being discussed,” she said, flagging communication with the community as a problem.
School Director Gina Akley said board members were in a similar boat based on a flow of information she said felt “disjointed.” She said she’d like to see a “full attendance plan” even if it isn’t deemed feasible at the moment and she’d also like to see a fully remote plan, because that too is a future possibility.
Akley said she’d rather be ready than look “reactive.”
“It feels a little bit like we’re chasing our tails,” Akley said, conceding that feeling might be wrong.
“Things may very well be under control and all of these plans exist and everyone knows which where we’re swimming, but … that’s not necessarily what I’m seeing,” she said.
Wells said he would brief the board on any potential changes to the current plan at its Oct. 8 meeting.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.