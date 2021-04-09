The following is a sampling of calls to the Montpelier police in recent days.
March 29
A vehicle was parked on the side of the road on Elm Street.
On Berlin Street, a vehicle broke down.
A vehicle hit a pole at a business on East Montpelier Road and drove off.
Vinyl records were stolen on Barre Street.
Graffiti was reported on East State Street.
March 30
A truck was blocking the roadway on Monsignor Crosby Avenue.
On Cummings Street, a kid was riding a motor bike in the roadway.
A key was found on Main Street.
On Elm Street, a loud motorcycle was speeding up and down the road.
Someone was yelling on Liberty Street.
March 31
Property was damaged on Main Street.
A tractor-trailer ripped down wires on First Avenue.
On Barre Street, a rabbit was reported stolen and was later returned.
Someone was assaulted on Barre Street.
A young child was running around unaccompanied on Elm Street.
April 1
A phone scam was reported to the police department.
Kids were riding mini bikes on Cummings Street.
Drug activity was reported on Berlin Street.
April 2
Slippery road conditions were reported downtown.
A custodial issue between parents was reported on Elm Street.
There was a suspicious vehicle on Mechanic Street.
April 3
A suspicious male was reported on Langdon Street.
Someone was driving erratically on Memorial Drive.
There was a suspicious vehicle on State Street.
April 4
Someone was yelling in an apartment on Barre Street.
A child scratched another child on Cummings Street.
