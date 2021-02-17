WILLIAMSTOWN — A veteran educator who has spent his entire professional career employed by the same California school district will be the next superintendent of the Central Vermont Supervisory Union.
After a pair of virtual interviews that were conducted in executive session Tuesday night, the supervisory union board ended a consultant-led search for Superintendent Susette Bollard’s successor by unanimously agreeing to offer a two-year contract to Matthew Fedders.
Board Chairman Mike Bailey confirmed Wednesday that Fedders, who is currently employed as director of special services in the Hesperia Unified School District in San Bernadino, California, accepted the board’s offer.
That effectively ends a whirlwind search that began when Bollard announced in December she would retire at the end of the school year.
One of two finalists interviewed by the board Tuesday night, Bailey said Fedders will take over the helm of the four-town, two-district supervisory union on July 1. His starting salary will be $135,000.
Bailey described Fedders as “mature” and “excited to make a change” that will bring him closer to his daughter, who lives in neighboring New Hampshire.
Though board member Horace Duke left Tuesday night’s meeting before the board emerged from executive session, the remaining five members — three from Echo Valley Community School District and two — including Bailey — from Paine Mountain School District all agreed to offer the job to Fedders.
The, 5-0 vote capped a virtual session that spanned nearly four hours, was mostly conducted in private, and included back-to-back interviews. Fedders was interviewed first, followed by Ben White, a former assistant principal at Main Street Middle School in Montpelier, who is now employed as director of curriculum, innovation and virtual learning in the Mount Mansfield Unified Union School District.
Fedders and White, along with Penny Chamberlain, the veteran director of the Central Vermont Career Center in Barre, were the three finalists for the superintendent’s job in the Orleans Central Supervisory Union, which is anchored by Lake Region Union High School in Orleans. All three were scheduled to attend a Wednesday afternoon forum for faculty there, followed by a March 1 forum for community members before being interviewed by the Orleans Central board on March 3.
Fedders' decision to accept the job now held by Bollard suddenly shortens that list and underscores why the Central Vermont board moved swiftly through a process that several Vermont school districts and supervisory unions — including Orleans Central — are now engaged in.
Mark Andrews, the retired superintendent who was hired to assist with the Central Vermont search and attended Tuesday night’s interviews, communicated the need to proceed with some urgency early on.
That message was received and a broad-based “steering committee” began its work before the Jan. 28 application deadline. The committee narrowed the list of roughly a dozen applicants to the four semi-finalists it interviewed last week before ranking them and recommending the board interview Fedders and White.
That set the stage for Tuesday night’s special meeting.
Board member Jennifer Trombly acknowledged the speed of the search was driven by the competition for qualified superintendent candidates and the number of vacancies that are in the process of being filled.
“We moved really fast,” she said.
As a result the board got its top choice.
Fedders is a career educator who got his start as a teacher in 1996, in the school district where he still works. He was promoted to principal in 2005 and to his current job as director of special services in 2012.
Contacted Wednesday, Fedders said he was pleased to hear from Bailey late Tuesday night and has since withdrawn his name from consideration in the Orleans Central search and the Orange East Supervisory Union’s search for an assistant superintendent where he was also a finalist.
“Of the districts I had applied for, this is the one that seemed the closest fit,” he said. “I’m very excited.”
In addition to being closer to his daughter, who lives in Berlin, New Hampshire, Fedders said his looming move to to Vermont will be a welcome change of pace in his professional career.
“I’m looking forward to ... building strong relationships with community, the staff and the students,” he said, noting that's impossible to do as a top-tier administrator in a district that includes 26 schools and serves more than 22,000 students.
“Sometimes, parts are moving that you don’t even know are moving,” he said.
Things should be easier to track in a supervisory union that includes six relatively small schools in four towns.
Four of the schools — including separate high schools — are in Northfield and Williamstown and are part of the pre-K-12 Paine Mountain district. The the other two — one in Washington the other in Orange — are part of the pre-K-8 Echo Valley district, which still offers high school choice to parents.
