CALAIS — A fiscal year-ending special election will mark a changing of the guard in Calais today where for the first time in nearly 60 years, a man will be elected to the post and for the first time in nearly 60 years, it won’t be a Morse or a Fitch.
The current occupant of the office, Town Clerk Judy Fitch Robert, is hours and one last election away from retirement and her successor will be chosen in one of two contested off-cycle races voters will settle today.
Though polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the newly renovated Calais Town Hall, Robert isn’t expecting a huge turnout. Absentee ballots — roughly 1,300 of them — were mailed to all active unchallenged voters on the town’s checklist and before the polls opened today, nearly one-third of them had been returned.
Robert confirmed Tuesday more than 400 of the absentee ballots had already been cast and received in a special election that will determine her replacement and fill a vacant seat on the Select Board.
Robert set the stage for the special election three months ago when she resigned in anticipation of her looming retirement. That created a mid-year vacancy the Select Board filled by appointing her to serve until voters had the opportunity to elect her replacement today.
They have two choices — Matthew Mitchell, who lives on Route 14 and Bliss road resident Jeremy Weiss.
Either will be a change of pace in Calais where the clerk’s duties have been held by a woman since Eva Morse began what turned into her record-setting 47-year tenure back in 1964.
The last man to serve as town clerk in Calais was Morse’s former husband, David, who held the post for a year before she took over an office that was located in their farmhouse for six years and later in the West County Road home she built for her children.
That arrangement, which lasted 36 years, ended when the new town office was built near the Town Hall in Gospel Hollow in 2004.
Morse retired in 2011 and was replaced by Donna Fitch and the office went from one Fitch to another when Robert — Fitch’s sister and assistant for several years — was elected to replace her in 2017.
Robert, now 62, was elected to a second consecutive 3-year term on Town Meeting Day in 2020. That term would have run through March 2023, but because of her resignation, whoever is elected today will serve out the balance of that term.
The same is true of whoever is elected to fill the vacancy created when Clif Emmons resigned from the Select Board in April and, like Robert, was promptly reappointed to fill the vacancy through today’s election.
Emmons has served on the board since 2017 when he was appointed to fill a vacancy. In 2019, he was elected to a 3-year term that is set to expire next March.
Citing time constraints associated with his Select Board service and other commitments, Emmons opted to step down and allow voters to pick his replacement during a special election that was happening anyway.
“It was an opportunity for a clean break,” he said Tuesday.
Mitchell, who is also running for the clerk’s position, is one of four candidates running to serve out the eight months remaining on Emmons’ term. The field also includes Collar Hill Road resident Tina Golon, Marc Mihaly, who lives on Marshfield Road, and Candi Smith, who lives on Lightning Ridge Road.
Emmons was thanked for his service by fellow board members during their Monday night meeting and participated in a unanimous decision to set the salary for whoever wins the town clerk’s race at $43,709 for the fiscal year that starts Thursday.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.