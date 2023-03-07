CALAIS — A new town clerk, an overhauled select board and a town budget that is slightly higher than proposed were among the Town Meeting Day highlights in Calais, where voters approved a $450,000 bond to help pay for repairs to the Curtis Pond Dam.
Teegan Dykeman-Brown cruised to victory over Denise Wheeler, 549-149, in the race to replace Town Clerk Jeremy Weiss, who presided over his last election on Tuesday.
Until Tuesday, Wheeler was a veteran member of a five-member select board that now has five new members, including one — Anne Toolan — who survived a contested election.
Toolan defeated Joshua Schultz, 355-253, to claim the two-year board seat that had been held by Rick Kehne. Kehne, like former board chair Sharon Fannon, opted not to run for reelection. Meanwhile, Wheeler resigned when she decided to run for clerk and former board members John Brabant and Mark Mihaly both resigned late last year but agreed to be reappointed through Tuesday’s election.
The new board will include Toolan, and Jordan Keyes, who ran unopposed for Fannon’s expiring three-year term. It will also include three other first-year member. Anne Winchester was elected to serve the year remaining on Brabant’s two-year term, Jamie Moorby will serve the year left on Wheeler’s three-year term and Gabrielle Malina will serve the two years left on Mihaly’s three-year term.
Thanks to voters, all five will receive stipends that were paid to the predecessors, but cut during budget deliberations, according to Weiss.
Calais’ first traditional town meeting since 2020 gave the new board $7,500 more than the $1.95 million than the old board asked for, restoring stipends for their soon-to-start service.
It wasn’t the only edit voters made during a session when nothing the was cut, everything was approved, and a couple of items were increased.
Voters doubled the requested appropriation to the planning commission reserve fund to $5,000 and tacked $4,000 for the Curtis Pond Association to a long list of special appropriations. The money will be used to install handrails that will make the pond more accessible.
The bigger news involving Curtis Pond came during daylong voting, when voters approved a petitioned $450,000 bond to finance renovation of the Curtis Pond dam. The vote was 451-237.
