20230308_bta_Calais TMD 4
Buy Now

A Calais resident holds a copy of the town's annual report during town meeting on Tuesday.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo

CALAIS — A new town clerk, an overhauled select board and a town budget that is slightly higher than proposed were among the Town Meeting Day highlights in Calais, where voters approved a $450,000 bond to help pay for repairs to the Curtis Pond Dam.

Teegan Dykeman-Brown cruised to victory over Denise Wheeler, 549-149, in the race to replace Town Clerk Jeremy Weiss, who presided over his last election on Tuesday.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.