CALAIS — Road Commissioner Alfred Larrabee has reached the end of his road in Calais, where his strained relationship with the Select Board, coupled with its decision to hire the town’s first public works director, prompted Larrabee’s recent resignation.
Larrabee, who joined the local road crew 25 years ago and has served as road commissioner for nearly a decade, attended his final Select Board meeting Monday night. When it was over, he didn’t get any acknowledgment that Thursday will be his last day on the job.
It wouldn’t have mattered.
“They (the Select Board) have treated me wrong for many months — many years, for that matter,” Larrabee said when asked Tuesday why he resigned.
“I wanted to bring them a ‘congratulations’ cake last night and dump it in their laps because they’ve been working on it for long time,” he added.
The last straw, according to Larrabee, was the board’s recent decision to hire Erik Oberlin as public works director in a town with no municipal utilities, a couple of buildings, some municipally owned properties and roughly 70 miles of roads.
Though the board has insisted otherwise, Larrabee viewed the creation of an unbudgeted position — one with a $65,000 annual salary — as the board’s latest attempt to marginalize, if not eliminate, his position.
“They hired a guy (Oberlin) to take my place,” he said. “They hired a guy before I quit.”
There is no record of when the board actually made that decision, though it may have happened during its Sept. 12 meeting. The board chose not to approve draft minutes for that meeting, as well as an emergency session called in the wake of Larrabee’s resignation on Sept. 19.
Oberlin was introduced as the public works director during the latter meeting and, according to draft minutes, participated in an hour-long executive session acting in that capacity.
The draft minutes indicate the closed session was preceded by a brief, public explanation that Larrabee had announced his plans to resign effective Sept. 29. Toby Talbot, who had served as “operations manager,” had resigned days earlier.
The draft minutes suggest Oberlin would absorb the duties previously performed by Talbot, but would “not have direct day-to-day oversight over the road crew, except as necessary if there is otherwise no leadership.”
That will be the case on Friday morning and, while the board appointed member Rick Kehne to serve as acting road commissioner, Kehne has indicated he won’t handle day-to-day oversight of the road crew after Larrabee leaves.
On Monday night, the Select Board meeting was preceded by an unwarned “emergency” executive session that ended right before the board’s scheduled meeting. A public agenda included an executive session.
No action was taken following the hour-long closed-door session that Chair Sharon Winn-Fannon called to address a personnel matter that surfaced earlier that day.
There have been a run of executive sessions in Calais recently. Most have been warned in advance, though the last two — held on successive Mondays — were both “emergency” meetings.
Draft minutes for the Sept. 19 meeting suggest the board understands it can’t make decisions behind closed doors; they suggest board member Denise Wheeler acknowledged as much before the board went into executive session. “Consistent with state statute, the board will make any final decision to hire or appoint a public officer or employee in an open meeting,” the minutes indicate Wheeler noted.
There is no record the board ever made any final decision to appoint Oberlin.
Board-approved minutes for Aug. 22 and Sept. 8 don’t include such a motion, and there isn’t an indication the draft minutes the board didn’t approve Monday night that there was a motion to make the appointment at its Sept. 12 or Sept. 19 meetings.
According to Larrabee — and the draft minutes — the decision was made before the Sept. 19 meeting, which was precipitated by his resignation.
Larrabee, who has publicly butted heads with the board about everything from local road standards and roadside mowing to his often delayed annual appointment, said Tuesday the shift to secrecy was more troubling.
“It’s been shady and behind closed doors,” he said, suggesting the board’s liberal use of executive session has fueled concerns about the board’s transparency.
Larrabee stressed he doesn’t have a problem with Oberlin, but questioned the need for the position and interpreted its creation as “a slap in the face.”
That said, Larrabee noted, Oberlin doesn’t have much experience with roads, and isn’t licensed to drive town trucks or plow snow in the winter — two things he’s done in Calais for the past 25 years.
Larrabee, who has a private contracting business on the side and a skill set that is currently in high demand, said he wasn’t concerned about walking away from his job with the town.
“I’ll be fine,” he said.
The board, which hasn’t yet advertised the vacancy and didn’t discuss doing so Monday night, doesn’t appear to be in a rush to find a new road commissioner.
Larrabee, who lives and owns four properties in Calais, said he thinks the board should be concerned: Winter is coming; a veteran part-timer walked off the job last week; and people who can drive plows can be hard to find.
“I feel really sorry for the taxpayers of this town when the snow starts flying,” Larrabee said, suggesting his sympathy doesn’t extend to the board.
“They’ve hung themselves,” he said.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
