CALAIS — Road Commissioner Alfred Larrabee has reached the end of his road in Calais, where his strained relationship with the Select Board, coupled with its decision to hire the town’s first public works director, prompted Larrabee’s recent resignation.

Larrabee, who joined the local road crew 25 years ago and has served as road commissioner for nearly a decade, attended his final Select Board meeting Monday night. When it was over, he didn’t get any acknowledgment that Thursday will be his last day on the job.

