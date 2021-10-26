CALAIS — With winter on the way and a road crew that is precariously staffed the Select Board has asked veteran Road Commissioner Alfred Larrabee to prepare a contingency plan.
Larrabee shouldn’t have to think hard because he was in that position just last winter when the board granted a leave of absence requested by one crew member and another resigned to take a comparable job in a nearby town.
That left Larrabee with one full-time employee and a part-timer who wasn’t interested in full-time work for the winter.
Though Larrabee is now struggling to fill two vacancies, things have improved some since January. He has two full-time plow drivers — Bruce Campbell and Tyler Stecker. Former crew member Ed Rowell has retired, working a full shift as a “part-time” employee.
That staffing provides enough to weather a storm, but there isn’t any wiggle room, the foreman said.
Thus far Larrabee’s efforts to find a fourth and newly budgeted fifth full-time crew member have been unsuccessful, and board members agreed earlier this month to sweeten the pot by offering a $2,000 signing bonus.
The bonus would be paid in $500 installments — the first after completion of a 30-day probationary period, another after six months, the third after a year, and the fourth and final installment after 18 months of employment.
So far, that hasn’t worked, leaving Larrabee with a skeleton crew, November days away and wintry weather approaching.
Last year, Larrabee had to wing it for part of the winter short-staffed, and board members want a clear idea of what that will look like this year if the vacant positions remain unfilled and the crew is depleted by illness, defection or any other reason.
Larrabee took a stab at providing the board with a contingency plan Monday night. It was one that would mean taking longer to plow the town if he were a man down, he said. What typically takes six hours would take eight, and Larrabee suggested reconfiguring routes to deal with dead-end roads that don’t have many homes on them for last.
In a town that doesn’t plow between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. that could be an inconvenience for some, but would ensure bus routes and other major roads are plowed in a timely fashion. Larrabee said the other roads could be dealt with later in the day. Not plowing them at all, in his view, wasn’t an option.
“We just can’t stop plowing roads,” Larrabee said, even as board members stressed they weren’t willing to waffle on the “safety” provisions of the town’s winter maintenance policy.
That policy entitles a road crew member who has been working 12 straight hours to take six hours off to get rest.
Board members urged Larrabee to take that language into consideration when crafting a contingency plan that could be shared with them and communicated to citizens in the event the road crew was shorthanded and plowing operations had to be suspended 12 hours into the 18-hour window established in the policy.
Chairwoman Denise Wheeler described the board’s request as an attempt to develop a clear written plan detailing what residents can expect if, for whatever reason, the road crew is down a man and a truck or two.
“We’re trying to be proactive,” she said.
