CALAIS — Bicycles will have full run of the Calais portion of County Road, but they may soon have to contend with a shoulder-to-shoulder series of spaced “rumble strips.”

The Select Board, which earlier this summer agreed to strategically deploy portable “speed bumps” as a means of slowing County Road traffic in the vicinity of Maple Corner, appear ready to rescind that decision and replace it with one that has been gaining momentum in recent weeks.

