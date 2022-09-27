CALAIS — Bicycles will have full run of the Calais portion of County Road, but they may soon have to contend with a shoulder-to-shoulder series of spaced “rumble strips.”
The Select Board, which earlier this summer agreed to strategically deploy portable “speed bumps” as a means of slowing County Road traffic in the vicinity of Maple Corner, appear ready to rescind that decision and replace it with one that has been gaining momentum in recent weeks.
Amid safety-related concerns that surfaced after the board voted to invest $1,500 in portable speed bumps on County Road, the board has pumped the brakes on that plan.
On Monday night, board member Rick Kehne said he shared concerns expressed by those who feared the speed bumps would be little more than launching pads for too-fast traffic that has been a chronic source of complaint on County Road.
“That is extremely dangerous,” said Kehne, who has come to view “grooved pavement” as a safer alternative to slowing motorists as they approach Maple Corner.
Kehne likened the traffic-calming measure to the “rumble strips” found on the shoulders of Interstate 89, and said they represented a subtle and safer way to get motorists to slow down.
Board members generally agreed that a series of suitably sized and spaced sections of grooved pavement would be an effective alternative to speed bumps.
Chair Sharon Winn-Fannon said before the board endorses a change of plan, it should have all of the details, including the schedule for completing the work. Her preference was to approve the new plan and rescind the old one at the same time for the sake of clarity.
Board member John Brabant said he was optimistic the rumble strips would work, and suggested posting signs warning motorcyclists of the change in pavement.
Assuming those signs go up, they will join a pair of signs reminding motorists they may need to fall in line behind bicycles or change lanes to safely pass them.
Though the board discussed posting signs that state “bicycles may use full lane” around town, they agreed to start with two on County Road.
Given County Road’s extremely narrow shoulders, board members agreed it was a logical place to post signs. Some board members said they would eventually like to install signs at all entrances in the community and in other places around town, including some narrow back roads that aren’t paved and don’t have delineated lanes.
