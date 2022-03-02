CABOT – Residents voted down the school budget in Cabot on Town Meeting Day.
The final tally was 251 “Yes” votes and 260 “No” votes for a budget of $3,478,377. The budget would have seen the per equalized pupil spending increase by 4.6% to $19,965. If approved, the budget would have increased the tax rate in Cabot by 3 cents.
The town is no stranger to voting down school budgets. Last year's budget wasn't passed until the third attempt. School budgets also were voted down in 2017 and 2018.
