CABOT — Residents voted down the school budget Tuesday by a vote of 211-198.
The proposed budget was $3,325,439, which was $57,598 less than the current budget. But despite the lower number, the proposed budget came with a 9.2-cent tax rate increase.
Mark Tucker is the superintendent of Caledonia Central Supervisory Union, which oversees Cabot. Tucker said in an email Wednesday the budget was more than the Excess Spending Threshold. That’s a penalty from the state where a town pays $2 for every $1 raised by taxes if education spending goes over that threshold.
Tucker said School Board members worked hard this year to stay under the threshold, but deficits in special education and food service, as well as a change in the retirement rate for federally funded positions, “made it impossible.”
“Collectively, all three appear as deficits that cannot be carried forward, and they are being ‘paid off’ using a deficit reduction note that will cost the school about $28,000/year for the next 5 years. That collective deficit, a reduction in the (common level of appraisal), and the loss of about (three) equalized pupils tallied up to a 12-cent tax increase. (Six)-cents of that increase is owing to the excess spending penalty. In past years, the Cabot community has been unwilling to support budgets that included any spending penalty, and I suspect that some of the ‘no’ votes stem from this very issue,” the superintendent said.
Residents voted down school budgets in 2017 and 2018 which were over the threshold.
The CLA is a figure the state uses to adjust local education tax rates based on how accurate it believes local property assessments are. The property assessments in Cabot shifted from 99.26% of fair market value last year to 97.25% this year.
Tucker said the board and administration have made it clear they are not going to cut staffing after reconfiguring the high school and elementary school in an effort to reduce costs. He said school officials look forward to having all students back in the classroom this fall after dealing with the coronavirus pandemic which has taken a toll on those students.
“We need more staff, not less,” he said. “So we will go back to the drawing board and see if we can find another $96K to cut so that we can get under the penalty threshold. There may be some opportunities for savings resulting from staffing changes that we learned about after the budget was approved — a couple of retirements, and a couple of other teachers who are moving on — that we have managed to replace with new hires that have lower salary.”
