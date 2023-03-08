CABOT — In addition to municipal and school budgets, voters on Town Meeting Day gave approval for an additional $25,000 to Cabot Public Library to support continuation of a part-time youth librarian.
Voters also agreed to exempt Cabot Historical Society buildings; appropriate $20,000 to match funds raised by elementary school students for a new playground at the Cabot School; and modify zoning regulations pertaining to fences, parking and the Village Center Designation.
