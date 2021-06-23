CABOT _ Residents in Cabot approved the school budget on its third go-around Tuesday by a vote of 289-223.
The budget of $3,314,719 is $68,318 less than the current budget set to expire at the end of the month. Despite the lower number, the now-approved budget comes with a 4-cent tax rate increase. School officials have said that’s due in part to a reduction in the town’s common level of appraisal and the school lost about three equalized pupils.
The CLA is a figure the state uses to adjust local education tax rates based on how accurate it believes local property assessments are. The property assessments in Cabot shifted from 99.26% of fair-market value last year to 97.25% this year.
The school is also dealing with a $250,000 deficit in special education that needed to be addressed in this budget.
The budget was first voted down in April. It was voted down again last month.
Mark Tucker, superintendent of Caledonia Central Supervisory Union which oversees Cabot, said in an email Wednesday the budget that was approved Tuesday wasn’t reduced much from the one voted down in May. Tucker said the budget was reduced by about $20,000 by making some alterations to staffing, including the reduction of a full-time foreign language position to a 0.6 full-time equivalent position and some adjustments made from other staff members who were replaced either because of retirement or transferring elsewhere.
But this budget had a much smaller tax impact. If the budget proposed in April had been approved, residents were looking at a 9.2-cent tax rate increase. Tucker said the passage of S.13, which put a moratorium on the state’s Excess Spending Threshold, was likely a significant factor in helping this budget get approved. That’s a penalty where a town pays $2 for every $1 raised by taxes if education spending goes over that threshold.
“It is widely understood that the Cabot community will not pass a school budget that results in a spending penalty,” he said.
That point was proven when residents voted down school budgets in 2017 and 2018 which were over the threshold. Those budgets also took three attempts to pass.
Tucker said it’s his opinion “if S.13 had not been approved, we probably would not have passed the budget yesterday.”
He said he was grateful the budget was approved before the fiscal year changed over on July 1.
