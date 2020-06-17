CABOT — Cabot school officials held a public forum Tuesday night discussing the decision to fly Black Lives Matter and Pride flags at the school — a decision reached weeks before the country broke out into protests over the death of a black man killed by a white police officer.
Protests over the death of George Floyd, and other black people at the hands of those who are white, went on for the third weekend in a row a few days ago. Floyd was killed after a white police officer last month in Minneapolis kneeled on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes.
But months before that, the small school in Cabot started talking about flying flags to support black people and the LGBTQ community. The school board ultimately decided to go forward with the idea, which was proposed by students, in April and the flags were put up last month.
In light of recent events and some backlash on social media from the community, school officials decided to hold a public forum via Zoom to talk about the flags and why they were flown.
Mark Tucker, superintendent of Caledonia Central Supervisory Union which serves Cabot, said the forum was an opportunity to have a conversation.
“Not about politics, but about learning,” Tucker said.
He said the decision to fly the flags is an example of what happens when students are taught to think for themselves and take advantage of the power that comes with thinking with an open mind and free will. The superintendent said it’s too easy to see the Black Lives Matter and Pride flags through a political lens because people have responded, sometimes viscerally, to those symbols without trying to understand the meaning of them.
“Such reductive thinking often leads to thoughtless reaction. And this is what seems to drive most of our political dialogue in this country, perhaps no more so than these last three weeks,” he said.
Koschei Searles was one of the students behind the effort to fly the flags. Students decided they wanted the flags flown after studying the issues as part of the school’s project-based learning model.
“As a school, a town and a community we need to recognize that the issues of racism, homophobia and transphobia are present in our daily lives,” Searles said. “And we need a constant reminder that these issues will continue to exist until all of us not only acknowledge them, but also look within ourselves to realize that these issues don’t just exist outside of us.
“As student organizers, it’s our hope that these flags will be that reminder and that they will prompt us to challenge racism and homophobia and transphobia whenever we see it. And will helps us understand why doing so is integral to a community that is open to everyone,” he said.
Searles said the flags symbolize the students’ commitment to fostering a learning environment that is accepting, open and accessible to all students. He said the flags are also a message to others that the community supports them.
School Board member Chris Tormey said in the past week he had a conversation with a member of the community about the flags. Tormey said the resident thought flying the Black Lives Matter flag meant the school was saying black lives matter more than others.
“And I had a long conversation with him. I think our plan moving forward is to have he and I attend several of the exhibitions of learning next fall to try and demonstrate number 1 that the curriculum and exhibitions certainly support the idea that all lives matter. But also to just broaden this individuals and other individuals ideas and understanding of what kids are learning on a broad range of topics,” he said.
While there may have been backlash on social media about the flags, there wasn’t much opposition in attendance Tuesday. Resident Rita Durgin wanted to know how long the flags would by flying.
Tucker said the board decided to keep the flags up until after Town Meeting Day in March, so if a different school board wanted to take them down they could do so.
Durgin asked whether other flags could be requested to be flown as well. Tucker said the board is finalizing a process to do that. He said these students had to demonstrate why the message and meaning of these flags were important before they were approved.
She also asked why the flags were flown on the same pole as the American flag. Tucker said the practical answer is the school only has one flag pole, adding there has been some discussion about installing another pole.
Searles said some in the community have offered to help with the expenses of installing a second pole, but it was important to the students to note currently the American flag does not represent all people equally. So flying the flag on the same pole helped send that message.
