CABOT — Cabot High School sent eight students out into the world following its graduation ceremony held Wednesday evening.
Principal Rebecca Tatistcheff said the Class of 2022 did not have an easy path. Tatistcheff then read a poem from poet Amanda Gorman which starts with the line, “Everything hurts.”
The poem reads, “only when everything hurts may everything change.”
Tatistcheff said to the graduates, “You are the change makers and community members our world needs right now. You have not shied away from this call to action. From your very first moment as seniors, you have set a tone of respect and kindness. You have chosen to be actors in the world ahead of you. I know that for each of you there were moments when the path forward seemed unclear, but not one of you has chosen disillusionment. Each of you has chosen to go forth in the world committed to making the world a better place.”
The guest speaker for the event was Alex Modica, who has taught at the school for the past two years. Graduate Alec Moran introduced Modica stating she started teaching at Cabot in the middle of a pandemic. Moran said Modica stuck with the students and even agreed to speak at graduation. He thanked her for being the students’ mentor, teacher, “and taking the brunt of our fashion advice.”
Modica said she’s quickly grown to love the school and its students. She then listed off some of the accomplishments from the graduates throughout the past year, from educating the public on climate change to producing an original musical.
“Each of you has proven yourselves to be talented, hard-working and well-rounded individuals. I’ve watched you live through this horrendous, unprecedented thing that I’m not even going to name here because it’s taken up too much of our time already,” she said, referring to the coronavirus pandemic.
Modica said she wanted to focus on the future. She said the graduates have navigated the past couple years with “strength, tenacity and poise.”
“I’m confident that you will each find success as you make your way in the world,” Modica said.
She said her advice to the graduates was to focus not on what they want to be in the future, but how they want to be. Modica said the intention the graduates bring to each day matters.
“Most of us, I think, want to live a life that is caring and kind and productive and purposeful. And yet, it’s easy in a moment to be careless or cruel or lazy or directionless,” she said.
Modica said the graduates may decide to skip a college class or be rude to someone who made them mad. She said that’s human and will happen. But she said those moments are when the graduates must remember it’s not about what they are doing, but how they are doing it.
“That is the constant challenge. … To be your best selves even when you don’t feel your best. To live according to your intentions and your ideals, even when it would be easier not to,” she said.
Moran also was one of the student speakers at the event.
He said the school has been a second home for him and he’s spent more time there than he has in his home.
“This is the place where I’d come to almost every day of the week and see familiar faces. This is the place I grew up and became the person you see giving this speech,” Moran said.
He said his class is the first to have students who started in pre-school there and never left the school system.
“This means we have been here for a very long time and have made many stories together which has helped us form bonds with each other,” Moran said.
He said one of his best memories was an eighth-grade camping trip where students canoed on the Connecticut River and set up camp along the river. Moran said this was a bonding experience for him and his classmates.
His brother, Brody Moran, also gave a speech. Brody Moran noted the eight empty chairs sitting to the side of the event with orange tape hanging from them. He said the chairs represent the 64 students who have been the victims of school gun violence during the past four years.
“These students will never be able to receive their high school diploma,” Brody Moran said. He then asked for a moment of silence to memorialize the loss.
He used a quote from Dolly Parton which said, “The way I see it, if you want to see the rainbow, you got to put up with the rain.”
Brody Moran said the past few years have been more than just a rainstorm.
“I think a hurricane is the best way to chronicle them,” he said. “We have been the class of Zoom and pandemics, school shootings and the climate crisis, political divide and civil unrest on top of just being teenagers. We didn’t sign up for this. This isn’t fair.”
Brody Moran said while the graduates should have been out with friends, most of their time in high school was spent at home away from everyone. He said every day there is a new crisis.
“There are places in our country where students are being forced to hide their truth in one of the most sanctified places in the world: a place of learning. I consider myself lucky, Cabot has been a second home for me,” he said.
Brody Moran said he’s comfortable to express himself freely there and his experience should not be the exception, it should be the expectation. He said the Cabot community accepts everyone and he’s proud to be part of it
Graduate River Riley spoke about integrating herself into the community after starting her high school career in the state of Georgia before her parents decided to move to Cabot a couple of years ago. Riley said her Georgia school was large with 2,000 students in the high school alone and 500 in her class. She said the high school’s population was bigger than the town of Cabot.
Riley said her only interaction with teachers in Georgia was an occasional email. Here, she said she knew the school was much smaller, but she wasn’t prepared for how different the experience would be.
“I had to get used to a place where the school was smaller, teachers got to know you pretty well and the school wasn’t big enough to avoid anyone,” she said.
Riley said students had known each other their whole lives, so it felt strange showing up to become a part of a school that was so close knit.
“I had to learn to fit into a new place without changing who I was. Knowing how to adapt while staying true to myself may be the most valuable thing I’ve learned during my high school experience,” Riley said.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
