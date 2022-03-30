CABOT — The Cabot School budget has passed on its second try, a feat the chair of the School Board says is due to residents being better informed about the budget.
On Town Meeting Day, residents voted down the school budget 251-260. That budget of $3,244,766, if approved, would have seen the town’s tax rate increase by 3 cents.
The town held a second vote Tuesday. Residents approved the school budget by a vote of 227-102. This budget of $3,225,087 will see the town’s tax rate increase by 2 cents.
School Board Chair Rory Thibault said Wednesday while some cuts were made to the budget, with a little less than $20,000 removed, the board did not get a strong mandate from residents to significantly alter the budget after a nine-vote margin of defeat.
“The board is pleased that the voters supported the second budget proposal and that we can move on and start focusing on other policy and more positive issues in school oversight and governance,” Thibault said.
Some schools in the state boasted a tax rate reduction despite the budget actually increasing. That’s because of an unprecedented increase in the “dollar yield”— a figure that will ultimately be set by the Legislature, which is estimated to increase by $1,620, or 12.7%, in a “worst case” scenario to $12,937 for the coming fiscal year.
Thibault said Cabot saw most of that reduction swallowed up by a significant change in the common level of appraisal.
The CLA is a figure the state uses to adjust local education tax rates based on how accurate it believes local property assessments are. The property assessments in Cabot shifted from 97.25% of fair market value last year to 87.95% this year.
The dollar yield decreases the tax rate in Cabot by 11 cents, but the CLA change ate up 10 cents of that. The budget increasing by $202,143 from the current budget added 5 cents to the tax rate and an increase of equalized pupils from 158.32 to 162.52 removed 2 cents from the tax rate for an overall tax rate increase of 2 cents.
Thibault said after the budget was voted down, school officials spent a significant amount of time educating the community on how education funding works and what the board can and cannot control. The board has no input on the CLA or the dollar yield, for example.
To make matters worse, Thibault said the pandemic has made it difficult to communicate with residents about what the budget is and why it came out the way it did. He said hardly anyone attended the Zoom informational meeting ahead of the Town Meeting Day vote.
But the situation has changed a bit since then, with virus activity in the state ramping down and restrictions being lifted, so the board was able to hold an in-person meeting, with a virtual attendance option, before the second budget vote.
“We spent a lot of time just having conversations face-to-face with voters around town and trying to revamp how we present the budget to make sure people get the big picture, not just the end number,” he said.
Thibault said residents were told Cabot’s spending is not out of sync with what other communities are spending. The information presented at the meeting showed Cabot’s current tax rate of $1.72 is lower than the tax rates in East Montpelier, Marshfield and Plainfield.
Thibault noted the tax rate of $1.74 from the now-approved school budget is 1 cent above the town’s five-year average.
