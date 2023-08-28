BARRE — Citing a change in the state’s earned time law for those in prison, Jayveon Caballero is asking for a partial sentence reconsideration that could see his sentence reduced after he was convicted of killing Markus Austin in Montpelier in 2017.
Caballero, 36, was found guilty by a jury in November 2019 of second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in October 2020.
A witness told police that Austin, 33, was shot around 4:30 a.m., Jan. 22, 2017, in the parking lot outside his Barre Street apartment in Montpelier, according to court records. Police said Austin died from a 9-mm gunshot wound to the chest.
The killing was said to be Montpelier’s first murder in 100 years.
Police said the shooting followed a fight hours prior near a bar in Barre, when witnesses reported Austin hit Caballero’s then-girlfriend, who required medical treatment as a result. Caballero reportedly waited outside Austin’s apartment before Austin was shot. Police said Caballero then fled to Florida, where he was arrested in May 2017 and brought back to Vermont.
Caballero’s conviction was automatically appealed to the state Supreme Court because he was given a life sentence. The higher court upheld the conviction in a decision issued in May 2022.
Three months later, in August 2022, Dan Sedon, Caballero’s attorney, filed a motion asking for a sentence reconsideration.
In a memo filed in support of the motion, Sedon noted in July 2020, before Caballero was sentenced, Gov. Phil Scott signed a bill into law that allowed those in prison to earn seven days off of their sentence for every month they served free of disciplinary reports. The law went into effect on Jan. 1, 2021.
About two weeks after the law went into effect, Sedon noted a bill was introduced that would bar certain prior offenders from earning time off their sentences, including those convicted of murder. That amendment was passed into law in April 2021.
Included in Sedon’s motion is an article from Seven Days talking about the amendment to the earned time law. The article references a kidnapping, rape and murder case where the victim’s family consented to a plea agreement with Gerald Montgomery, believing he would spend a certain amount of time in prison for his crimes. The victim’s family reported they were distraught to learn that Montgomery would be able to shave time off his sentence under the law passed in 2020.
Sedon said Caballero had started to accrue time off his sentence under the 2020 law. He said had that law remained in effect, Caballero could have shaved as much as six years off of his 25-year minimum.
The defense attorney also noted the amendment passed in 2021 only applied to convictions before Jan. 1, 2021, so someone convicted of murder today would be able to earn time off their sentence while Caballero now cannot.
“Petitioner maintains and it would be reasonable for this court to find that, but not for the unfortunate timing of his sentencing, he would be earning credit today if he had been sentenced just 90 days later. The only reason he is not receiving credit is that he was sentenced on October 5, 2020, and not after January 1, 2021,” Sedon wrote.
The defense attorney suggested Judge Mary L. Morrissey, who sentenced Caballero, had this earned time law from 2020 in mind when she sentenced Caballero to 25 years to life to serve. He noted the judge repeatedly mentioned furlough and Caballero being supervised under parole during the sentencing hearing, showing she expected Caballero would earn his release at some point. Sedon said the judge noted Caballero had acted “professionally, respectfully and responsibly,” while working a prison job while he was held before the trial, showing that the judge was aware that Caballero’s conduct while in prison matters.
Assistant Attorney General Rose Kennedy argued in her opposition to Sedon’s motion that Sedon’s claim should be handled in civil court through post-conviction relief, rather than asking for a sentencing reconsideration.
Kennedy noted the change in law did not increase the penalty Caballero received as a sentence. The prosecutor also noted Caballero has picked up multiple disciplinary reports since he’s been incarcerated, so the court should not assume that Caballero would earn all the time off that Sedon argues he is entitled to.
A hearing was held on Sedon’s motion in Washington County criminal court in Barre on Aug. 15 because Judge Kevin Griffin said the judiciary wanted to know how long the parties expected a motion hearing would take.
Complicating matters is the fact that Judge Morrissey has recused herself from the case. Sedon asked the judge to remove herself from the case after she disclosed that she and Kennedy had worked together for years previously out of the same state’s attorney’s office and that Judge Morrissey was the lead prosecutor in the Montgomery case which prompted the change in the earned time law.
Judge Griffin said Sedon inferred in his motion that Judge Morrissey had the earned time law in mind when she sentenced Caballero. He said he didn’t know how the parties would address that with Judge Morrissey no longer on the case. He asked if they planned to call her as a witness to testify at the hearing. Kennedy said she considered that, but “I didn’t think that would go over well.”
Sedon said, “That would be unprecedented, in my experience. I don’t know. I’d have to think carefully about that. I don’t want to weigh in on that in a status conference.”
Judge Griffin is set to rotate out soon and be replaced by Judge John Pacht in the criminal court. Both parties said they wanted the new judge to read the transcript from the sentencing hearing ahead of the motion hearing, which is scheduled for Dec. 4. Kennedy said she believed the issue could be decided in writing without a hearing, but Sedon said he wanted the hearing so that the judge would have an opportunity to ask any questions about the case, and the defense attorney may have witnesses to testify in support of the motion.
eric.blaisdell
@timesargus.com