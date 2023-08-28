BARRE — Citing a change in the state’s earned time law for those in prison, Jayveon Caballero is asking for a partial sentence reconsideration that could see his sentence reduced after he was convicted of killing Markus Austin in Montpelier in 2017.

Caballero, 36, was found guilty by a jury in November 2019 of second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in October 2020.

eric.blaisdell@timesargus.com