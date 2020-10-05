BARRE – Jayveon Caballero has been sentenced to 25 years in prison to life for killing Markus Austin in Montpelier in January 2017.
Caballero was found guilty by a jury in November of second-degree murder and faced a sentence of life in prison. He is currently housed at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
According to court records, a witness told police Austin was shot around 4:30 a.m., Jan. 22, 2017, in the parking lot outside his 191 Barre St. apartment in Montpelier. Austin died from a 9 mm gunshot wound to the chest, according to police and court records.
Police said the shooting followed a fight hours prior near a bar in Barre, when witnesses said Austin hit Caballero’s then-girlfriend, Desiree Cary, who required medical treatment as a result. Officials said Caballero waited outside Austin’s apartment before Austin was shot.
Police said Caballero then fled to Florida, where he was arrested in May 2017 and brought back to Vermont.
Officials said it was Montpelier’s first murder in 100 years.
The trial lasted seven days. Caballero had been charged with first-degree murder, but the jury found him guilty of the lesser charge.
Witnesses gave testimony about Caballero’s interactions with Austin prior to Austin's death. The state showed surveillance footage from Central Vermont Medical Center where Caballero was seen pacing around and talking on his cellphone while Cary awaited treatment for her injuries. The state also presented text messages Caballero sent to mutual friend of Austin and Caballero, where Caballero threatened Austin shortly before his death.
Assistant Attorneys General Elizabeth Anderson and John Waszak were the prosecutors on the case. Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan said in a statement Monday, “As this part of the criminal process comes to a close, I hope this sentence gives Markus Austin’s family some form of justice and some semblance of peace as they continue to pick up the pieces of their lives in the wake of this senseless murder.”
Dan Sedon, Caballero’s attorney, did not return a request for comment Monday.
The state had argued Caballero shot Austin while Austin was sitting in his vehicle. Sedon had argued Austin was out of the car when Caballero shot and the bullet ricocheted off Austin’s vehicle, hitting Austin in the chest. He said Caballero did not intend to kill Austin.
Sedon pointed to Caballero’s actions after the shooting, where witnesses reported hearing and seeing Caballero walk up to Austin's body and ask him if he was OK before fleeing the scene.
After Caballero was convicted, Sedon tried to get the conviction tossed. The defense attorney argued his client should be acquitted because the state had failed to provide sufficient evidence proving Caballero’s actions occurred with “conscious disregard” of the risk those actions could present, as in causing Austin’s death by shooting at the vehicle.
Judge Mary Morrissey disagreed. In February, she denied the motion to dismiss the guilty verdict.
The judge said when instructed on potentially finding Caballero guilty of second-degree murder the jury was specifically told “a wanton act is a reckless act done with extreme indifference to the probability that someone would suffer great bodily injury or die as a result. It is more than extreme negligence.”
Morrissey said the evidence presented at trial showed Caballero shot and killed Austin and that killing was unlawful.
Caballero was scheduled to be sentenced in May, but the hearing was pushed back due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.