PLAINFIELD — Local officials may have found a buyer for the historic, run-down fire station.
The former fire station, which sits on Route 2, was built in 1914 and had been used as a place to store historical items for the Plainfield Historical Society for the past few decades. But the building has fallen into disrepair with a leaking roof and a knee wall pushing out toward the Winooski River.
For years, officials in town have tried to figure out what to do with the building. There had been a suggestion to move it, but that costs money the town doesn’t have and would no longer make the building eligible for grants as a historical site.
Residents have expressed a desire to keep the building, but the town doesn’t have money to fix it up, a job that is estimated at about $50,000. And officials have said doing so in the tight spot it is in could be difficult. The building sits close to the river because it was the source of water for the tank the town used to fight fires.
The building was again brought to the Select Board’s attention recently by Fire Chief Greg Light who reported on the sorry state of the building.
It was discussed at the board’s regular meeting Monday night.
Susan Grimaldi, a member of the historical society, said if the town can’t maintain the building, maybe it should be sold with an agreement that it would be preserved. Grimaldi said she had heard from another member that the person who recently bought the building that used to be the old hardware store, which sits next to the fire station, is interested in that building, as well.
That would be Ruben Ramirez, who was also in virtual attendance for Monday’s meeting.
Ramirez said he is interested in buying the building and keeping it.
“I really like the historical side of it. … My goal would be to preserve it as it is with as many historic signs on it as possible to tell people in the town. I’m pretty passionate about the history of things, and I feel bad that the building is in the condition that it is in,” he said.
He said the sooner a deal could get done the better because its early in the construction season and he has a crew ready to start work on the building.
No action was taken by the board, but the topic is expected to be discussed at its next meeting May 5. The Select Board is now meeting every first and third Wednesday of the month instead of every first and third Monday. The change was made to better accommodate board member Tammy Farnham’s schedule.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.