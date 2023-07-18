BERLIN – Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Vermont on Monday to assess damage after last week's flood, and while he said what he saw was “heartbreaking,” he's also seen how resilient Vermonters are and knows the state will come back stronger than it was.

Gov. Phil Scott took the member of the Biden administration's cabinet on a tour of parts of central Vermont impacted by last week's flood. They visited Hardwick, a town that was cut off from the rest of the state during the flood because its roads were washed out. They then held a briefing for the news media at the state Agency of Transportation's facility near the airport in Berlin, surrounded by a crowd of state workers who, like their local counterparts, have been out straight since waters started to rise early last week.

