BERLIN – Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Vermont on Monday to assess damage after last week's flood, and while he said what he saw was “heartbreaking,” he's also seen how resilient Vermonters are and knows the state will come back stronger than it was.
Gov. Phil Scott took the member of the Biden administration's cabinet on a tour of parts of central Vermont impacted by last week's flood. They visited Hardwick, a town that was cut off from the rest of the state during the flood because its roads were washed out. They then held a briefing for the news media at the state Agency of Transportation's facility near the airport in Berlin, surrounded by a crowd of state workers who, like their local counterparts, have been out straight since waters started to rise early last week.
The governor said he's been impressed with and grateful for the federal government's quick response to this natural disaster.
“Vermont will need federal support as we rebuild,” Scott said. “It is clear to me that FEMA, the Department of Transportation and the White House are committed to helping us get through these difficult times.”
Scott noted he worked in construction for 35 years. He said he knows how much work lies ahead. As an example, he said the state just this past year closed out its last project from the recovery from Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.
“But we will rebuild and we'll build back better than before,” he said.
The governor thanked the transportation secretary and his team for their commitment to this state in its time of need.
“Being here has sent a powerful message, and we're so very grateful,” Scott said.
Buttigieg said after seeing the resiliency of Vermonters, there was little doubt in his mind that the state will recover and come out of this event stronger than ever.
He said last week's flood was one of the worst natural disasters to hit this region in a century, and the first responders here have worked tirelessly to rescue hundreds of residents. He said they have exemplified the bravery and responsibility that those here feel to look after each other.
“That might be the biggest takeaway that I've seen here, is that readiness to step up. I've seen cooperation across various lines that can sometimes get in the way of getting good work done. I've seen people working across jurisdictional lines, across different layers of government, across party lines and across any other barrier that could get in the way. Tearing down obstacles literally and physically is going to be name of the game, and part of what we, with our piece of the puzzle at the DOT, want to be helpful with as well,” he said.
Buttigieg said as the state starts the work of rebuilding from this disaster, the entire federal government stands ready to assist Vermont any way it can. He said in the years following Tropical Storm Irene, the Federal Highway Administration has provided the state with over $180 million in emergency relief funds and the federal government will do whatever it can this time, as well.
He noted Vermont has now endured two storms that would be called “once in a century” events over the span of only 12 years. Buttigieg said he dealt with similar events close to each other when he was a mayor in Indiana.
“It feels like every few weeks we see a new flood, storm, heatwave, drought – It's not lost on me that our skies are hazy because of wildfires – that are of a nature and severity that should not be an annual event, and yet here we are,” he said.
Buttigieg said Americans are seeing the results of climate change and dealing with the consequences. He said the government is tasked with providing safety and security to its residents. For transportation, when it comes to climate resilience, he said that means making sure infrastructure is built to withstand extreme weather.
“When you see that hotel in Hardwick that was cut in half and carried down the river, when you see the impact on the road near Woodbury, when you see the railroad tracks coming out of Barre where the track is still there but the ties under it are gone and you know a train's not going to be able to run over that, you see just how urgent it is to make sure these communities get the help that they need. But I would add, when you see everybody from the local select person, to property owners, to state legislators, to the leadership team here and the governor and federal representatives all standing together working through how to do that, you see the kind of cooperation that makes it possible for us to be a good partner at the federal level,” he said.
Buttigieg said it was “heartbreaking” hearing the hotel owners in Hardwick talk about everything they put into that business and what it meant to the community, and to hear from a local leader who had been proud of a new bridge that was unfortunately torn in half by the power of floodwaters. But he said he would return to Washington, D.C., with a sense of optimism that the state will respond and come back stronger than ever.