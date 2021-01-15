BARRE – A Burlington man is accused of stealing a car.
James Parker Jr., 38, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of aggravated vehicle operation without the owner’s consent and two misdemeanor counts of violating conditions of release.
If convicted, Parker faces a maximum sentence of six years in prison. He was released on conditions.
Officer Daniel Withrow, of the Berlin police, said in his affidavit a woman at the Hilltop Inn called police on Jan. 2 to report her vehicle had been stolen. Withrow said he spoke to the victim and she reported she was staying in Parker’s room at the inn. She told the officer at one point Parker went outside to smoke a cigarette and never came back.
Withrow said the victim reported she noticed her vehicle was gone shortly after. She told the officer Parker had the keys to her vehicle because he was supposed to put winter tires on it. Withrow said he was told by the victim that Parker didn’t have permission to take her vehicle. She told Withrow Parker was not responding to her phone calls or text messages.
The victim reported on Jan. 2 Parker called her and told her he had crashed her vehicle in Plainfield and left it there, though he didn’t specify where.
On Jan. 3, Withrow said a woman on Austin Road in Plainfield called police to report Parker had come to her home and left the victim’s vehicle there. The officer said police confirmed the vehicle belonged to the victim and she recovered it.
Withrow said police were at the inn on Jan. 4 for an unrelated matter and spotted Parker. The officer said Parker was then arrested for stealing the vehicle.
Withrow said Parker was on conditions of release at the time which included a 24-hour curfew. The officer said the conditions were put in place on Dec. 3 after Parker pleaded not guilty to a felony count of sexual assault on a victim under 13 years old in Chittenden County.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.