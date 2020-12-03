PLAINFIELD — Goddard College is in the market for a new president.
On Thursday, the college announced President Bernard Bull has accepted the position of president at Concordia University, Nebraska.
“While we are saddened that President Bull will be leaving Goddard, we are grateful for his service across the past two years,” Goddard College board of trustees Chairwoman Gloria Willingham-Touré said in a message Thursday.
Bull joined Goddard in late 2018, just as the school learned it had been placed on a two-year probation term by the New England Commission of Higher Education and faced the threat of losing its accreditation.
At the time, NECHE said the school “does not now meet the commission’s standards on Institutional Resources and Organization and Governance.”
The hiring of Bull helped resolve at least one of those issues by providing some organizational stability.
Under Bull’s leadership, Goddard was able to work toward balancing its budget and stabilizing its finances, successfully navigating a difficult academic landscape that has shuttered other Vermont colleges in recent years.
Goddard was removed from the NECHE probationary status in October and has been given 10-year accreditation.
“I’m really proud of what we’ve accomplished over the last couple of years,” Bull said in an interview Thursday.
“We went from a projection of over a million dollar projected deficit budget to operating from a balanced budget with growing cash reserves,” he said.
Bull said the school has exceeded its budgeted enrollment projections for the first time in seven semesters. Fall enrollment for this year was 372 students, up from the budgeted 346. Student retention also hit a record high this semester.
Goddard saw its highest fundraising year in more than a decade as well, according to Bull, going from an average of less than $300,000 a year in fundraising to almost $1 million dollars during the past year.
“I think that’s a pretty amazing record, not of mine, but of the community’s. I think the community came together in an incredible way,” he said. “And we did all of this while navigating a global pandemic.”
While Bull is pleased with what he has help Goddard accomplish, he is excited for his new posting.
He said he grew up in the Concordia University system, saying it is like a family to him.
When Bull was recently asked if he’d be interested in applying for a president’s position, he knew he had to say “yes.”
“I feel a great sense of gratitude and obligation and a sense of calling to give back to that community that’s given so much to me throughout my life,” he said.
Willingham-Touré said she expected the school to name a new president by June.
To that end, she said the board will enlist a consultant to help in the presidential search, and create a presidential transition team “to allow for a successful transition from the outgoing Goddard president to the incoming president-elect.”
Bull, who will continue to lead Goddard until August, said he feels like he is leaving the school in a good place.
“From the time I arrived … my goal was to create a really strong, healthy organization that thrives throughout any number of leaders — to not create something that was dependent upon me or any one individual, but one that really relied upon a collective effort from the community,” he said. “And I believe that we’re well on our way to accomplishing that.”
jim.sabataso @rutlandherald.com
