BARRE – It’s a massive moving target being floated at a time of unprecedented uncertainty, but the cost of providing public education to students in the Barre Unified Union School District would swell to $51.4 million next year under the first draft of a budget for the pre-K-12 school system.
The good news is, $3.45 million of that reflects anticipated grant revenue, leaving an expense budget with a $48 million bottom line that will serve as the starting point for the School Board’s deliberations.
Business Manager Lisa Perreault walked board members through the draft budget during their virtual meeting Thursday night. They didn’t delve too deeply into the details while she hit the highlights of a proposal that reflects a spending increase of roughly $3 million, or nearly 6.6%.
Perreault stressed those numbers are subject to change and key variables remain unknown.
Board members who challenged administrators to keep the spending increase below 5% - with some favoring a 2% target - were told the latter was impossible and the former could be tricky.
Perreault told board members salaries, wages and benefits for the district’s 525 employees account for roughly $2.35 million, or 5.2%, of the projected spending increase - a figure, she said, that reflects staffing adjustments, like the proposed elimination of the school resource officer at Spaulding High School.
According to Perreault’s estimates, salaries and wages alone account for nearly $26.3 million - more than half of all school spending - though, she said, there are some assumptions there.
Teachers in the district, which includes centralized elementary schools in Barre and Barre Town and Spaulding High School, are still working under the terms of a contract that expired June 30, and while para-educators are currently under contract, that agreement expires on June 30, 2021 - the day before the start of the fiscal year that will be financed by the budget that is now being built.
“There are many unknowns,” Perreault said, suggesting the financial implications of yet-to-be-negotiated settlements are high on that list.
For the moment, Perreault projected the district-wide cost of providing health insurance to its employees will exceed $6.1 million. She acknowledged that number might be adjusted downward once she has a firm handle on health insurance plans employees have actually selected, which in some cases will be more economical than the plans they are technically entitled to.
Meanwhile, there is another $3.3 million in payroll costs and other negotiated benefits, including an estimated $337,500 to reimburse teachers who take college courses.
According to Perreault, special education costs are projected to climb to $14.1 million, an increase about $1.1 million, or nearly 8.4%.
Those costs reflect the anticipated launch of an off-campus program that will serve 45 special needs students in a facility under construction on Allen Street. School officials believe the new building and beefed up staffing could attract students enrolled in expensive out-of-district placements back in-house.
Based on the proposed budget, the district’s spending per equalized pupil would climb from $15,041 to $16,360, an increase of almost 8.8%. However, Perreault stressed the increased figure would be well below the current state average of $17,133 and compare even more favorably to most neighboring school districts.
School officials in Barre have been beating that drum since before the state-imposed merger that created the unified district almost two years ago. Although the district’s cost per pupil steadily has risen in two successive budget years and is projected to again, it’s a metric that can be used as evidence that Barre is a thrifty district.
That message might come in handy because while calculating tax rates needed to finance the spending plan as proposed is educated guesswork, Perreault’s best estimate suggests Barre is in for its second straight double-digit rate increase, while a soon-to-be-completed reappraisal in Barre Town will have the reverse effect in that community.
Part of the calculation is easy. Assuming the board and, ultimately, voters approve the $51.4 million school spending, the district’s equalized tax rate would increase roughly 12 cents - from $1.3676- to $1.4875-per-$100 of assessed property value.
The guesswork comes in because, in an effort to make sure every town pays its fair share of the cost of public education, the equalized tax rate is tweaked by applying a town-specific common level of appraisal (CLA) that irons out inequities between communities - like Barre - where property is valued at or near fair market value and those - like Barre Town - where it is not.
Though the state won’t release updated CLA information until next month, Perreault said she already knows that long-standing trend is about to change in a big way.
For the purposes of calculating projected tax rates she shared with the board Thursday night, Perreault assumed Barre’s CLA - 96.37% of fair market value won’t change. That means the city would absorb the full 12-cent increase in the equalized tax rate and its adjusted homestead education rate would jump from $1.4191- to $1.5435-per-$100 assessed property value. That increase would be greater if the city’s CLA slips, which given the recent sellers’ market, it easily could.
Barre Town is a completely different story because the reappraisal is well underway should provide a welcome jolt to a CLA that had slipped to 83.48% - triggering a corresponding increase in the town’s homestead education tax rate.
Barre Town’s CLA-adjusted tax rate is $1.6383 this year - more than 27 cents higher than the district’s equalized rate and nearly 22 cents more than the comparable rate in Barre.
The reappraisal will flip that script. Perreault is estimating that when the work is finished, the town’s CLA will be at 100% of fair market value. It could actually be higher, but even if it isn’t, it would shave 15 cents of the current homestead education rate. The new rate would be $1.4875-per-$100 assessed property value – the same as the equalized rate and 5.6 cents lower than the rate in Barre. If the post-reappraisal CLA exceeds 100% the towns’ homestead education rate would dip below the district’s equalized rate, though that won’t necessarily be reflected in tax bills.
Although the rate used to calculated tax bills will drop significantly, property values will increase, which for many homeowners will be close to a wash.
Perreault should know with certainty what Barre’s new CLA is next month, though she’ll have to use the 100% estimate with respect to the town because the reappraisal won’t be completed until after the budget vote in March.
The board’s finance committee will continue its review of the draft budget when it meets Dec. 1.
