BARRE — There are plenty of questions surrounding their just-failed budget, but members of the Barre Unified School Board weren’t ready to answer any of them during an organizational meeting that saw them welcome three new members, elect a new chair and settle on a new meeting night.
The board’s brief budget discussion — one that was added to the agenda at the start of Thursday night’s meeting — highlighted the questions that must be answered in the wake of Barre and Barre Town voters’ Town Meeting Day defeat of a controversial $54 million school spending plan.
“When,” and possibly “where” joined “how much” on that list, as board members referred discussion of the budget’s bottom line to its reconfigured finance committee, while being briefed on logistical issues that could complicate scheduling the required re-vote.
Neither have been issues when school budgets have occasionally gone down to defeat on the first Tuesday in March, because the default date in Barre has typically been the second Tuesday in May — a date that conveniently coincides with Barre Town’s annual municipal elections.
This year that’s May 9 and while that date isn’t off the table, sticking with it will require moving Barre’s polling place because the entire Barre Civic Center complex — including the Barre Municipal Auditorium and the neighboring BOR ice arena — isn’t available that day, or the next.
Superintendent Chris Hennessey shared that “wrinkle” with board members, while acknowledging it injected some uncertainty in what would otherwise be a slam-dunk scheduling decision.
Hennessey said he favored piggybacking on Barre Town’s already scheduled elections, as happened when the school budget failed on Town Meeting Day two years ago, and he hoped to provide the board with more information in coming days.
“We’re going to be working with the city to see if we can come up with an alternative site for voting,” he said. “May 9 would be the logical date because the vote is already happening in Barre Town.”
School Director Paul Malone agreed, noting that beyond being a familiar date for voters, it’s one that could comfortably accommodate typical deadlines associated with mailing absentee ballots.
Though those deadlines don’t apply to budget revotes, the board could opt for a streamlined process — none advocated for that Thursday night.
“It’s sounding like May 9 is going to be the target,” said Hennessey, who noted those plans could be tripped up if a suitable alternative location for Barre’s polling place can’t be found.
The Old Labor Hall on Granite Street was floated as a possibility. The labor hall was pressed into service as an emergency polling place in November 2012, when a propane leak at a nearby apartment house forced the evacuation of the Barre Municipal Auditorium and the relocation of the polls.
The gymnasiums at Spaulding High School or Barre City Elementary and Middle School — both are in the city — are presumably options. Barre Town routinely uses the gymnasium at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School as its polling place, and — one way or the other — will again on May 9.
City Clerk Carol Dawes and Town Clerk Tina Lunt said Friday they were both “pushing for May 9,” but had “penciled in April 18” as an option. Both clerks spent Thursday and Friday commingling ballots cast by voters in the 18-town Central Vermont School District — a process, they said, was going smoothly and would wrap up as planned on Monday.
While members of the career center’s fledgling school board were awaiting the results of their first-ever district-wide budget vote, there wasn’t any doubt about how the Barre Unified Union School District’s school spending plan fared in daylong voting Tuesday.
The budget that would have boosted spending in the two-town, three-school district by 1.5% was defeated 1,157-1,710, provoking mixed reactions among board members who narrowly adopted it in January.
Some celebrated a result they actively lobbied for, while others lamented a decision that will force a second vote.
Those competing emotions bubbled beneath the surface on a night when three new board members settled in and one of them— Michael Boutin — nominated Giuliano Cecchinelli II to serve as its chair. There were no other nominations and Cecchinelli, who is arguably the least polarizing member of a polarized board, was elected without dissent — though School Director Terry Reil did abstain.
Cecchinelli confirmed Friday he contacted individual board members — including former chair Sonya Spaulding — in advance of the meeting, expressing his interest in serving as chair. Those overtures, he said, were generally well received.
Now a city resident, Cecchinelli grew up in Barre Town, attended Barre Town Middle and Elementary School and graduated from Spaulding High School. He has been a member of the Barre Unified School Board since a state-imposed merger in 2018 and previously served as a member of the now-defunct boards that were once responsible for running Spaulding High School and Barre City Elementary and Middle School.
School Director Chris Parker was elected to serve as vice chair, and Malone as clerk during a meeting that went smoothly until talk turned to committee assignments.
Though most of Cecchinelli’s recommendations didn’t prompt any objection, his suggestion with respect to the board’s finance committee did.
School Director Nancy Leclerc had served as chair of that committee, and Reil and Malone were also members, as was former board member Sarah Pregent and residents John Lyons and Michelle Hebert.
Leclerc and Reil weren’t on the committee proposed by Cecchinelli. Malone, Lyons and Hebert still were and Spaulding and newly elected board members Emily Wheeler and Ben Moore were new additions.
Leclerc objected to being removed and declined her assignment to the policy committee, while echoing Reil’s concern that continuity on the committee was important in light of the failed budget vote and the need to quickly prepare an alternative.
Others — some on the board and some residents — expressed competing views over removing Leclerc and Reil from the finance committee, and Cecchinelli said he was prepared to “take the heat” for the decision.
Barre Town resident Kerri Lamb suggested the board’s approval was required.
Sensing division on the board, Boutin proposed separately voting on the other committee assignments and then taking up the finance committee.
The board unanimously agreed to the composition of the other committees, but deadlocked, 4-4, on the finance committee.
“The committee stands,” Cecchinelli said, joining Spaulding, Parker, Wheeler and Moore in the five-vote majority.
Leclerc, Reil, Malone and Boutin were all opposed to the motion.
The reconfigured finance committee is scheduled to meet next week, and is expected to discuss how to recommend the board respond to the budget defeat that was fueled, in part, by people who believed the district was spending too little.
The full board will have the chance to weigh in and likely finalize plans for the revote when it meets on March 23.
That will be the board’s last Thursday evening meeting, based on its decision to accommodate Reil and begin meeting on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month starting in April.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
