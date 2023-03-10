BARRE — There are plenty of questions surrounding their just-failed budget, but members of the Barre Unified School Board weren’t ready to answer any of them during an organizational meeting that saw them welcome three new members, elect a new chair and settle on a new meeting night.

The board’s brief budget discussion — one that was added to the agenda at the start of Thursday night’s meeting — highlighted the questions that must be answered in the wake of Barre and Barre Town voters’ Town Meeting Day defeat of a controversial $54 million school spending plan.

