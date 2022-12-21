The Barre Unified School Board remains anything but unified when it comes to their tolerance for increasing spending in the pre-K-12 district, anchored by Spaulding High School.
Despite one member’s attempt to broker a compromise, Tuesday night’s special session ended without providing Superintendent Chris Hennessey the clarity he said his administrative team needs to finish the job it started in October.
Building the budget has taken that long, and a recently released second draft reflects more than $930,000 in cuts proposed by administrators, who have whittled what was once an 8.65% increase in spending — nearly $4.1 million — to 6.67% — roughly $3.15 million.
That was good enough for some board members, but not nearly good enough for others. The divide that existed following the roll-out of the budget’s first draft persisted this week.
Following a 90-minute discussion that began with Hennessey walking board members through a series of budget reductions — many of them staff-related — School Director Paul Malone worried the board hadn’t provided Hennessey with sufficient direction.
“At some point we’re going to have to have support to sign off on a budget, and I don’t think we’re any closer to that truth at this moment,” he said after listening to some board members call for limiting the increase to 2% or lower and others indicating they could comfortably support a 6.67% increase.
“Do we have a middle way?” he asked.
That’s a $50 million question in Barre where Malone’s own preference — a spending increase of between 5% and 5.5% — is the closest thing to middle ground. School Director Giuliano Cecchinelli indicated while that’s probably in the ballpark, he isn’t sure what would need to be cut to get there.
“What are we talking? Sports? The SRO (school resource officer)? I don’t know?” he said.
One school resource officer was just cut by school administrators, though some board members suggested they’d like to see the position planned for Spaulding High School restored even though it has been vacant for several years.
On that, there was something approaching agreement, but consensus was hard to find with respect to the budget’s bottom line.
Board members Chris Parker and Sarah Pregent said they were generally comfortable with the cuts proposed by administrators, though both were willing to revisit the Spaulding SRO. Pregent said she would entertain restoring a cut to the high school’s work-based learning program.
Among those on the other end of the spectrum was School Director Terry Reil, who got the conversation started after Hennessey hit the highlights of the budget’s second draft.
“Are we good to go, or do we need to cut it?” Reil asked, before offering his personal opinion.
Reil said a 6.67% increase would not work. He said, “It needs to come down.”
Reil urged administrators to “get creative” while offering a sobering assessment of the spending proposal as it currently stands.
“It’s dead on arrival at the ballot box,” he predicted. “We have a community that is stretched to the max with the economy and inflation.”
Reil, whose Town Meeting Day prediction was echoed word for word by Barre Town resident Josh Howard, who said he’d like to see the increase limited to 2%.
School Director Nancy Leclerc said a 1% increase sounded better, and board member Tim Boltin, who advocated for a “flat budget” three weeks ago, said his mind hadn’t changed.
“No increase,” he said.
Those calls for cuts came amid questions about a recent string of sizable surpluses that have been fueled in part by positions the district has budgeted for — in some cases multiple times — but not been able to fill.
Hennessey pushed back on the notion that because the positions haven’t been filled, they aren’t needed.
Hennessey said the district has been chronically understaffed — glaringly so in the area of special education. That, he said, has forced a district with an already “thin bench” to redeploy people in order to provide required– services.
“We’re not ‘making do,’” he said. “It’s not working.”
Business Manager Lisa Perreault said the pandemic created conditions that produced larger-than-usual surpluses but, she stressed, that trend would soon end.
Perreault said she was troubled by the “negativity” surrounding the budget among board members.
“That makes me sad,” she said.
Hennessey said he worried it could complicate efforts to sell the budget to voters in March and hinder recruitment and retention of staff even as hiring season kicks into “high gear” in coming weeks.
“The whole notion of what we project to the community is a big one because this recruitment and staff retention issue is going to be a big one for every district in the state of Vermont and we need to be able to compete,” he said.
Hennessey and Perreault stressed they didn’t have any issue with being asked hard questions.
Reil said that was a good thing because he wasn’t about to apologize for asking them.
“We’re the board. We’re supposed to ask tough questions,” he said, suggesting concern about messaging was a two-way street.
“Your ‘projection’ and ‘negativity’ towards board members needs to get in check, as well,” he told Hennessey.
That’s when Malone renewed his call for compromise and Reil indicated he’d be willing to consider a spending increase of more than 2%, though he stopped just short of 5%. The average of inflation for the last two years is 4.83%, Reil noted, suggesting that was “probably the ceiling” with respect to what he could support.
The board will resume its deliberations on Jan. 12.
