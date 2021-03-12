BARRE — The Barre Unified School Board just punted a $50.5 million problem to its finance committee as it readies to respond to voters’ narrow rejection of the budget for its pre-K-12 school system.
Meeting for the first time since voters in Barre and Barre Town collectively rejected the proposed budget, 1,471-1,581, the board welcomed four new members, elected a new chairwoman and pondered how to proceed with respect to the failed school spending plan.
Superintendent David Wells set the stage for Thursday night’s virtual discussion by outlining a process, which — barring an unanticipated adjustment — would culminate in a May 11 revote.
The date, which coincides with Barre Town’s annual municipal elections, seems like a pretty sure thing. The bottom line of the yet-to-be-resurrected budget is anybody’s guess, according to Sonya Spaulding, who was elected chairwoman of the board at the outset of the meeting.
“I think the finance committee definitely has their work cut out for them,” Spaulding said, suggesting the panel will have to weigh dueling concerns about “cutting too much and not cutting enough.”
Wells, who asked the board for its guidance and later declared the feedback “helpful” will huddle with administrators on Monday and meet with the finance committee on Tuesday in hopes of presenting the board with a recommendation at its March 25 meeting.
The board’s newest members — Renee Badeau, Christine Parker, Sarah Pregent and Abigayle Smith — didn’t weigh in and those who did speak didn’t have a lot to say.
School Director Tim Boltin wants to see a detailed breakdown of personnel-related expenses. Board member Alice Farrell urged administrators to make sure no grant-eligible expenses are adding to the local tax burden in the budget. School Director Guy Isabelle said he is optimistic federal stimulus money will flow the district’s way and is disappointed Barre Town Middle and Elementary and Middle School already announced there will be no in-person instruction on May 11 because the gymnasium is the school’s polling place.
“I strongly suggest we reconsider that,” he said, describing the decision as something of an unforced error given blow back from the district’s decision to shift to remote learning twice this month so that teachers could be vaccinated.
“We don’t need to continue alienating voters,” Isabelle said.
The district’s reopening plan in the middle of a pandemic has fueled a running and frequently unflattering critique by several parents, who have clamored for more in-person instruction and questioned what they perceived as reluctance to consider ways to make that happen.
Wells and Business Manager Lisa Perreault cautioned the board not to overreact to the failed budget.
“I’m getting the feeling it’s not a financial reason, primarily, that the budget didn’t pass,” Wells said, suggesting the negative vote had more to do with “concern over modes of instruction” that have been used than the spending plan.
Perreault agreed.
“We really need to be careful about going back to the voters and slashing any more than we really need to,” she said, floating the possibility of using more than the $200,000 of a $644,000 tax stabilization fund to reduce the tax impact of the budget.
School Director Gina Akley said she is confident voters rejection of the budget wasn’t a reflection of its $50.5 million bottom line.
“This vote was not about the actual budget,” she said. “It’s really clear that it’s a reaction to what’s happened over the past year, frankly because parents came to meetings and said: ‘I’m really pissed at the school, and I’m going to vote down the budget.’ We heard that multiple times.”
Former board chairman Paul Malone, who stepped down when his term expired last Tuesday, pushed back on the “it’s not the numbers” narrative, suggesting pinning the budget’s defeat on “pure emotion” was, in his view, too simplistic.
“There are an awful lot of individuals … who really were concerned about the percentile increase,” he said.
Malone worried a nominal reduction could cause the budget to fail again and force the need for a second revote Wells has penciled in for planning purposes, on June 29.
“If we try to throw back something that’s just a marginal decrease, I’m afraid we’re going to go back at this again,” he said.
And here’s where the board was hard to read because most didn’t squarely address the issue and the one that did — Akley — was clearly torn.
“I don’t want to cut any more than we need to ever,” she said. “I don’t think we can over fund schools. If we had all the money in the world, I would give it all to the school district, but this is going to be a painful cut. It’s going to hurt and the schools are going to lose things they want and need and that’s the reality.”
Akley went further.
“I think we’re looking at cutting positions here,” she said, calling for “a mix of teachers and administrators” and suggesting nothing — including athletics — was off the table.
The board didn’t provide a target dollar amount or percentage and agreed to wait to hear what the finance committee recommends.
Perreault reminded board members — new and old — that the just-failed budget was the product of a process that included nearly $1 million in reductions.
Among the more notable cuts were the elimination of three positions — two through attrition — a decision to scale back the amount the district budgets for capital improvement projects by $113,000 and a decision to cut roughly $160,000 from money available for salaries under a yet-to-be-negotiated teachers contract.
The district’s unionized teachers and paraprofessionals are working under contracts that expire June 30 and Spaulding said those negotiations, which have budgetary implications, haven’t yet started.
“There are still a lot of things that are questions marks,” she said.
One that isn’t a question mark is the budget for the Central Vermont Career Center, which passed easily last week. Board members applauded Penny Chamberlin, the veteran director of the career center, for her work on that budget and congratulated her for her recent hiring as superintendent in the Orleans Central Supervisory Union. Chamberlin accepted the job last week and will assume her new role July 1.
