BARRE — When it comes to the Barre Unified School Board’s failed budget, members seem to agree what went down must go up.
Presented with two possibilities Thursday night, members of the divided board didn’t express a preference for either and struggled to settle on a date to discuss the bottom line of a new budget amid one member’s concern plans for a May 9 revote could suppress turnout in Barre.
None of that bodes well for Superintendent Chris Hennessey’s hopes of rallying board members behind a revised school spending proposal that can be pitched to voters in Barre and Barre Town, who collectively rejected the first one at the urging of some of them earlier this month.
Even board members who backed the $54 million budget that failed 1,710-1,157 on Town Meeting Day, credited the defeat to a protest vote led by those — on the board and around the community — who argued the previously proposed 1.5% spending increase was inadequate.
On that, every member of the board — three just elected in contested races and six who participated in the first round of deliberations — appear to grudgingly agree.
Newly elected board member Michael Boutin said so, as did School Director Terry Reil.
Boutin didn’t have a hand in the earlier budget, while Reil served on the finance committee that recommended the 1.5% increase and joined a narrow majority of the board that adopted it in January.
That doesn’t mean Reil is ready to support the 6.5% increase reflected in one of two administrative proposals, or the 5% increase called for in the other. In fact, he was critical of both on Thursday night, noting neither restored all the cuts belatedly proposed by administrators to trim the budget from the 4.97% increase they recommended in January to the 1.5% figure voters rejected March 7.
“There’s a lot of items that are not going back in (the budget) and I think the community said very loudly we want that stuff in,” he said. “That’s why we had a ‘no’ vote.”
A number of cuts, including a proposed custodial position at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School and the clerical position at the central office aren’t restored in either version of the budget, while others are partly restored in the 5% budget and fully restored in the 6.5% alternative.
That was a source of confusion for some, who struggled to understand why the last round of reductions — all items that were included in an administrative proposal that essentially reflected a 5% spending increase in January — weren’t fully restored in the latest 5% proposal and, in some cases, the 6.5% version.
It was a head scratcher for School Director Paul Malone, who noted the finance committee subsequently identified some significant savings that are reflected in both new proposals.
Board members were told at least part of the reason involves a $286,000 tuition-related increase to the Central Vermont Career Center, which wasn’t previously forecast, but now is.
Hennessey noted the revised budgets were crafted amid “ever-changing conditions,” reflected up-to-date estimates, and sought to respond to concerns that were raised about cuts that were identified by administrators after the budget was adopted by the board.
“Most of the things that are very important to this community are indeed going to be back in this budget,” he said.
Some of the confusion stems from the fact that six para-educator positions eliminated by administrators in the earliest drafts of the proposed budget would at least partially be restored. Three of those six vacant positions are reflected in the 5% version of the budget, and funding for all six is in the 6.5% version.
When the positions were originally eliminated to trim the budget increase projected at the time, Boutin noted the projected savings were $208,000 to $28,000 more than the estimated expense of restoring them now.
“I am a little confused,” he said.
Boutin didn’t get any clarity Thursday night, while proposing at least one of the last round of cuts — the now-vacant communications director’s position — be permanent.
“I don’t think our district needs a PR person,” he said, suggesting he would prefer to spend that $115,000 on a position, or positions, that more directly affect children.
Speaking on behalf of the administrative team, Hennessey defended the value of the position that has been vacant since Josh Allen resigned last month.
“We would strongly argue our district really needs somebody doing that work, now more than ever,” he said.
The 5% budget restores $50,000 in funding that would likely involve contracting out for some of the communications work Allen once did. The 6.5% version includes all $115,000 and contemplates filling the fresh vacancy.
That’s as close as the board got to delving into the details of a budget, on a night when they struggled to schedule a time to do that. They eventually settled on holding a special meeting next Thursday, though Malone and School Director Nancy Leclerc voted against the motion, indicating they wanted more time to review line-by-line versions of the two proposals — one of which they’d just received and the other they were promised by Friday.
It wasn’t the only scheduling skirmish, though; Boutin quickly found himself alone objecting to plans to hold the budget revote on May 9.
Boutin said he didn’t have a problem with the date, but was concerned turnout would be depressed in Barre because the Barre Municipal Auditorium isn’t available that day and the city will have to move its regular polling place — likely to the Old Labor Hall on Granite Street.
Though some were sympathetic to Boutin’s concern, none could think of an option that wouldn’t have the reverse effect on Barre Town, where voters are already scheduled to conduct their municipal elections on May 9.
