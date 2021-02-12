BARRE — The Barre Unified School Board is feeling a bit better about its $50.5 million budget proposal thanks to revised projections involving what approval of the spending plan might mean to education tax rates in Barre and Barre Town.
Buoyed by news that the worst-case estimates they used while building the budget appear obsolete, board members briefly discussed how to spread that word during their Thursday night meeting.
Including the updated information in the district’s annual report isn’t an option because, they were told, it wasn’t available when the slick eight-page document was sent to the printers.
Though it’s too late to change the content of an annual report, which will soon be hot off the presses and mass-mailed to residents in Barre and Barre Town, it didn’t make any specific references to tax rate projections used earlier in the process.
There are no plans to print the document that does — a 15-page informational flyer that exists online and has already been altered to reflect revised estimates involving the “property dollar equivalent yield.”
The “yield” is a key variable in the complex formula used to calculate education tax rates in Vermont and year-ending estimate it could drop $235 — from $10,998 to $10,763 — was partly responsible for fueling what appears to be inflated tax-rate projections in school districts around the region and the state.
Thanks to a stronger-than-expected economy, the new number — one included in a bill that passed the House Ways and Means Committee earlier this month — would set the yield at $11,385 — $385 higher than last year and $622 more than previously anticipated.
That makes a big difference in the two-town Barre district where the “dollars” — all 50.5 million of them — haven’t changed since the budget was finalized on Jan. 7, but the “cents” are now trending in the right direction.
The clearest example of that is in Barre where a 13-cent rate hike will be more than cut in half based on revised estimates that are accompanied by caveats, but are likely closer to where things will end up. What was a double-digit rate increase sits at just less than 6 cents and some of that is owing to recent slippage in the city’s common level of appraisal (CLA).
The CLA is another variable in the state’s education funding formula, though it isn’t a moving target any more — at least not in Barre.
The city’s CLA — a real estate value-based metric the state uses to ensure each town is paying its fair share of education property tax to the Education Fund — dropped from 96.37% of fair market value to 94.97% of fair market value in December. That dip triggered a corresponding increase in the district’s equalized tax rate, which, based on the revised yield estimate and the proposed budget, would be $1.4023 per $100 assessed property value.
Based on where things stand today, that’s the homestead rate the state would set in Barre and Barre Town if property in both communities were assessed at 100% of fair market value.
It isn’t in Barre, where city officials are in the process of soliciting proposals for a reappraisal they hope will be completed in time to set the tax rate in 2023. The CLA artificially does what a reappraisal would and in Barre it turns an equalized tax rate now projected at just more than $1.40 — to a homestead tax rate of $1.4766-per-$100 assessed property value — an increase of 5.75 cents over the current homestead rate of $1.4191-per-$100-assessed property value.
Board members agreed that increase isn’t as apt to test taxpayers tolerance as the 13-cent increase they were previously projecting.
Still, some fear it is confusing and could be doubly so because of the reappraisal that is now wrapping up in Barre Town.
Town Assessor Russ Beaudoin said Friday that reappraisal — the town’s first since 2004 — will be completed in time for the new Grand List to be used when calculating the town’s education tax rate.
That is a big deal because the town’s CLA dropped from 83.48% to 79.47% of fair market value in December and will shoot up to 100% of fair market value just in time to set the tax rate, which, if the new numbers hold would be identical to the equalized rate of $1.4023 — a 23.6-cent reduction in the current homestead rate of $1.6383-per-$100-assessed property value.
Absent the reappraisal the CLA-adjusted homestead rate for Barre Town would have increased nearly 13 cents even after taking the more favorable yield projection into account.
That’s a 37-cent swing and while board members are worrying about how to explain to property owners in Barre why projections indicate the city’s homestead rate will increase while the town’s will drop significantly the answer lies in revised assessments property owners in Barre Town will receive in coming months.
Those assessments will reflect — and correct — the fact that properties in town have been assessed at well below fair market value for some time. The increased appraisals will allow for a corresponding reduction in the tax rate, though the tax bills for individual homes could be more, less, or about the same depending on what side of the average increase they are on.
For illustrative purposes, the education tax bill for a home in Barre Town that is assessed at $250,000 is roughly $4,100 based on the rate of $1.6383 per $100 assessed property value. If the value of that same home were to jump to $300,000 as a result of the reappraisal — a 20% increase — and the homestead rate drops to $1.4023 per $100 of assessed property value, the education tax bill would be roughly $4,200.
In simpler terms, property values will increase in Barre Town, the tax rate will drop and that will mean different things to different people — particularly when you add income sensitivity into the mix.
As for the school budget votes in Barre and Barre Town are now being asked to approve, it reflects a 4.15% increase in spending and contemplates spending $15,881 per equalized pupil, a 5.59% increase.
The pre-K-12 district’s spending per equalized pupil remains among the lowest in the state as result partly because of its comparatively large size. The district, which includes pre-K-8 schools in Barre and Barre Town and Spaulding High School, and serves nearly 2,400 students.
Information about the budget proposal can be found at www.buusd.org/budget
