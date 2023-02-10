BARRE — A meeting of the minds it wasn’t. Instead, dueling narratives hardened, the rhetoric ratcheted up and, if there was any doubt about where the battle lines were drawn, it evaporated during the latest stormy session of the Barre Unified School Board.
Roughly 150 people attended Thursday night’s meeting — about 20 of them in the library at Spaulding High School and the rest online. Not all of them spoke, but those who did were of decidedly mixed minds with respect to the $54 million school spending request that voters in Barre and Barre Town will be asked to approve in less than a month.
Armed with talking points — if not prepared statements — those who spoke reacted in wildly different ways to recently released cuts Superintendent Chris Hennessey presented in an effort to limit the budget increase to the 1.5% narrowly approved by the board last month.
Many, if not most, who spoke were cut short by Chair Sonya Spaulding’s rigid adherence to a two-minute time limit for public comment — one for which she repeatedly apologized after muting speakers in mid-sentence.
That time limit didn’t apply to letters — there were five — Spaulding read in their entirety, before inviting those in the room and then those online to weigh in.
It was a night when everyone had an opinion, context-free comparisons were abundant, facts were whatever you wanted them to be and board members on both sides of the widening budget divide were indignant for different reasons.
The board’s meeting norms were broken, by both sides — again.
Hennessey came under fire.
The drum beat to vote down the budget got louder, as those who wanted to spend more spoke their minds, while others rejected what they characterized as a “sky-is-falling” reaction to the bottom line of a budget they argued is more than adequate to cover the district’s costs.
On one point, there appeared to be broad agreement: No one much liked the bulk of the cuts presented by Hennessey — particularly those that targeted staff who work with students and would eliminate athletics and co-curricular activities at both of the district’s centralized elementary schools.
Hennessey was at the very front of that line. He opened the discussion by noting the cuts were the product of a process that spanned “three very challenging days” and represented his administration’s best effort to whittle the spending increase from the 4.97% it proposed to the 1.5% figure reflected in the budget the board adopted nearly a month ago.
Like them or not — most didn’t — the cuts presented by Hennessey came far too late in the game to have any effect on the budget number on ballots that must be available to early voters no later than Wednesday.
Barre’s second-year superintendent was repeatedly dinged for his timing, while being accused of everything from “fearmongering,” to attempting to tilt contested elections for four school board seats — including two held by incumbents running for reelection — to candidates he prefers.
It was that kind of night.
A night when some railed against a budget proposal they said reflected crippling, if not catastrophic cuts, all because of a math-challenged finance committee whose members wouldn’t listen and a board that needs new blood.
A night when some of those board members — Terry Reil, Nancy Leclerc and Paul Malone among them — stressed they didn’t ask for the cuts Hennessey presented, and did not believe they were necessary.
Reil prepared a rebuttal that was previously shared with some — but not all — members of the finance committee. Among other things, Reil noted the budget proposed last year and comfortably approved last year reflected a 1.95% spending increase — one that is currently on track to post a near $700,000 surplus and isn’t wildly out of step with the proposed 1.5% increase.
What has changed?” he asked. “Last year (an increase below 2%) … was great. This year the sky is falling.”
More than an hour and an avalanche of public comment later, School Director Sarah Pregent took a stab at answering the question posed by Reil. The lone member of the finance committee, who wasn’t supplied an advance copy of the presentation prepared by Reil, Pregent suggested plenty had changed in the past year.
Pregent cited spiking inflation, rising health care costs, and a yet-to-be-settled teachers contract as examples of things that have changed in the past year. She also accused Reil of telling only part of the story before by harping on sizable surpluses the district posted — $2.8 million and $2.3 million — in each of the last two fiscal years. Those surpluses, she said, were largely a function of a huge infusion of pandemic-related federal funding.
“Before the federal government threw millions of dollars at us, we were operating at a deficit,” she said, telling part of the story herself.
The deficit Pregent was referring to was a function of the fact the since-extinguished Barre, Barre Town, and Spaulding High School districts carried $480,000 of red ink into a state-imposed merger after depleting healthy reserves in their final year of operation. In the merged district’s first year of operation, that deficit dwindled to $313,000 — $165,000 better than projected in a year when none of the $200,000 in surplus funds used as revenue in the budget needed to be used.
A discussion that began with Hennessey suggesting he believed there was “common ground” with respect to the budget, his call for “clarity” went largely unanswered and confusion reigned.
Spaulding acknowledged that reality as the discussion was ending, encouraging residents to talk to board members about the budget. What Spaulding didn’t do, after suggesting Reil’s presentation was riddled with “misinformation” much earlier in the meeting, was provide any specific examples. Instead, she opted to “let the community speak.”
That started with the letters Spaulding read aloud. The first two — each written by Barre Town women — served as a precursor to what followed.
Anastasia Douglas said she would not support the spending plan proposed by the board and will lobby others to vote against it as well.
“The budget will have devastating impacts to the community because it fails to adequately fund necessary staffing, academic and extracurricular activities that allow students to thrive,” she wrote, adding: “I cannot support a budget that provides the bare minimum for my children.”
That was precisely the kind of response former board member Victoria Pompei predicted in her own letter to the board.
“I have weathered a few budget cycles and seen board disagreements, but I have never seen this level of theatrics, misdirection, and maliciousness,” she wrote, adding: “In my opinion the latest round of cuts, to achieve the board directive of 1.5%, was done out of a desire to provoke even more public outcry against the … board and not because they were the appropriate cuts to make.”
Pompei urged residents to really review the budget, not just the list of proposed cuts she argued was designed to distract.
“They (school officials) hope that people will be so upset by the numbered list that they won’t notice administration and administrative staff wage increases from 3.87 to 28.28%,” she wrote. “This is not Amazon; we do not pray that our teachers and paras will settle low so that our executives can have double digit percentage increases.”
The divide was well represented.
The first few comments were innocuous enough, but it quickly devolved into a blame game and at one point turned into a real-time virtual endorsement of the two candidates running against Alice Farrell and Paul Malone for their respective board seats.
Megan Spaulding said she was “deeply disappointed” in the proposed budget and planned to vote against it. She went on to say she would vote for Emily Reynolds and Mindy Woodworth in two contested races for two of Barre Town’s board seats.
The comment prompted another virtual participant, Jeff Blow, to cry foul and was repeated before he interjected again — aiming his comments at Sonya Spaulding.
“Shame on you, madam chair, for allowing that type of activity during a school board meeting,” he said.
Sonya Spaulding admonished Blow for interrupting and explained, due to technical difficulties, she was unable to address speakers. She could mute them, and did on several occasions, though most were able to get their message across before that happened.
Carol Hebert was one of them.
Hebert said she was comfortable with the explanations Reil and Malone provided earlier in the meeting and troubled by what she characterized as “fearmongering” involving cuts that, she believed, weren’t necessary and shouldn’t be supported.
“Shame on you, Mr. Hennessey, for using this school budget, the employees and the residents as a campaign weapon,” Hebert said. “How dare you.”
Hebert wasn’t the first to suggest that the process now playing out was more about Hennessey’s interest in the outcome of four contested school board races — two in Barre and two in Barre Town — than it was about the budget.
Hennessey wasn’t without supporters, and some argued he wasn’t to blame for the proposed cuts.
Rachel Van Vliet, who spoke on behalf of the Barre Educators’ Association, was one of them.
“The administration has been clear that they are not making these cuts because they want to, they are making them because the board has left them no other option,” she said. “Approving this 1.5% increase to the budget will cause irreparable damage to our children, families and community.”
The board picked up where the community left off.
Leclerc described the cuts as a “retaliatory” response to the finance committee’s Jan. 3 directive requesting a budget that reflected a 1.5% increase. That version of the budget was finally prepared late last week.
“This could have all been avoided if collaboration was initiated,” she said.
Malone agreed, noting he remains convinced that most, if not all of the reductions flagged by administrators could be restored by looking at other areas of the budget without changing the board-approved bottom line.
It’s the bottom line that is troubling to School Director Chris Parker, who voted against it last month and said she will urge others to join her in voting against it on Town Meeting Day.
“I feel that this budget that was put forth by the majority of the board is woefully inadequate and I will continue to advocate and encourage people to vote ‘no’ to support my kids and support the kids in Barre in a way that I think is appropriate,” she said.
Sonya Spaulding didn’t go quite that far though she came close, calling the district’s spending compared to other districts both “abysmal” and “embarrassing,” urged residents to do their homework on the budget before casting their ballots.
“Make your decision wisely,” she said. “If you feel like … our district needs more, and we need to invest more, then that’s how you should vote.”
david.delcore @timesargus.com
