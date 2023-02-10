BARRE — A meeting of the minds it wasn’t. Instead, dueling narratives hardened, the rhetoric ratcheted up and, if there was any doubt about where the battle lines were drawn, it evaporated during the latest stormy session of the Barre Unified School Board.

Roughly 150 people attended Thursday night’s meeting — about 20 of them in the library at Spaulding High School and the rest online. Not all of them spoke, but those who did were of decidedly mixed minds with respect to the $54 million school spending request that voters in Barre and Barre Town will be asked to approve in less than a month.

david.delcore@timesargus.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.