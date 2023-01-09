BARRE — Defying a finance committee directive, administrators in the Barre Unified Union School District have united behind a $49.6 million budget proposal that would boost spending in the pre-K-12 district by nearly 5%.
That’s the spending plan Superintendent Chris Hennessey will ask the school board to approve at its meeting Thursday night, notwithstanding the week-old recommendation of the board’s finance committee.
The committee called for deeper cuts at a special meeting last Tuesday, unanimously agreeing to recommend the spending increase be capped at 1.5% this year. Three of the board’s nine members voted in favor of the motion, including two — Nancy Leclerc and Terry Reil — who have consistently expressed concern over taxpayer tolerance and the district’s spending trajectory as the budget process has played out.
School Director Paul Malone also supported the committee’s recommendation, though Malone had previously sought to bridge the gap between board members calling for an increase of 2% or less and those who would have comfortably voted for an earlier version that reflected an increase of nearly 6.7%
The proposal on the table ignores the committee’s recommendation. It’s a tactical gamble that could set the stage for a budget battle, even as the deadline for finalizing the spending plan approaches.
If there was any attempt to identify the additional $2.4 million in cuts that would have been needed to hit the committee’s target, there is no evidence of it in the packet for Thursday night’s meeting.
What there is, in lieu of the committee’s recommendation, is a proposal, signed by Hennessey and 20 other school administrators, that reflects an additional $800,000 in budget cuts and adjustments.
Administrators previously trimmed nearly $935,000 from the earliest version of the budget, bringing the increase down to $3.15 million, or just under 6.7%. The latest adjustments whittle the spending increase to about $2.35 million, or just under 5%.
“Our proposed cuts will not be easy for our schools to absorb, and we are concerned about the impact these cuts will have on the students of Barre,” Hennessey wrote on behalf of his leadership team.
“However, we will do everything possible to make this work,” he added. “We have taken the needs of our students and our taxpayers into consideration with all decisions that have been made to present a budget that is as responsible to all stakeholders as possible.”
Administrators are expected to attend Thursday night’s meeting to field questions about the proposal and the latest round of reductions.
The biggest proposed change — one that would reduce the budget’s bottom line by $165,000 — amounts to an accounting change. The district would continue to use pandemic-related federal funding to pay for two building-based curriculum coordinators instead of transitioning those full-time positions to the budget.
The proposal also reflects more than $156,000 associated with anticipated benefit savings that will be realized through a combination of attrition and vacant positions.
The balance of the budget adjustments — about $480,000 — involve a mix of mostly smaller cuts.
Several are in the area of special education and include a $75,000 administrative support position and $50,000 for a full-time behavior interventionist.
Other special education-related reductions total $26,000 and range from $10,000 for course reimbursement to $1,000 for travel and conference.
In terms of district-wide savings, the revised proposal also reflects a $70,000 reduction in energy-related costs and an additional $25,000 in savings associated with paying someone to take minutes at board and committee meetings. Under the proposal, that responsibility would shift to administrative assistants, or board or committee clerks.
The proposal calls for $113,000 in additional cuts to Barre Town Middle and Elementary School. Most of that money — $75,000 — involves eliminating an interventionist position. Other cuts include $20,000 in supplies, $10,000 in course reimbursement, $5,000 in technology equipment, and $3,000 in telephone-related expenses.
Excluding special education, the revised proposal contemplates spending more than $9.4 million on the pre-K-8 school in Barre Town, an increase of nearly 4.1%.
The revised proposal contemplates spending nearly $9.7 million on Barre City Elementary and Middle School, an increase of 4.75%. The latest reductions include $25,000 in course reimbursement, $7,500 in facility equipment, $5,000 from technology equipment, and $4,000 in telephone-related savings.
The proposal reflects more than $81,000 in reductions at Spaulding High School, including $50,000 in compensation for assistant athletic coaches. The balance of the high school reductions includes $15,000 for technology equipment, an additional $11,200 in supplies, and $5,000 in telephone-related expenses. With those adjustments the cost of operating the high school, not including special education expenses, would be roughly $9.4 million, a year-over-year increase of less than 1%.
The budget also includes roughly $6 million in district-wide services, an increase of 4.65% with the latest adjustments and just over $15 million in special education expenses, an increase of nearly 9%.
Savings in special education account for nearly 30% — nearly $510,000 — of the more than $1.7 million in budget adjustments proposed by school administrators thus far.
The budget now being discussed doesn’t yet reflect an additional $6 million in estimated grant money that will be included in any budget that is presented to voters in Barre and Barre Town in March. The ballot language for the latest proposal would seek authorization to spend $55.6 million. That includes the base budget of $49.6 million and an estimated $6 million in grant funding positions and programs.
Based on best available estimates, approval of the administrative proposal — first by the board and then by voters — would require an 8.4-cent increase in the education tax rate in Barre, and a 3.5-cent rate hike in Barre Town.
