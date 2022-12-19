EAST MONTPELIER — The East Montpelier Volunteer Fire Department has an interim chief following the abrupt resignation of the man who vigorously campaigned for and narrowly won the job earlier this year.

Larry Brown’s resignation came in the form of a cryptic email that was sent to volunteer firefighters and some town officials on Sunday, Dec. 11.

