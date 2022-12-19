EAST MONTPELIER — The East Montpelier Volunteer Fire Department has an interim chief following the abrupt resignation of the man who vigorously campaigned for and narrowly won the job earlier this year.
Larry Brown’s resignation came in the form of a cryptic email that was sent to volunteer firefighters and some town officials on Sunday, Dec. 11.
“After nearly 50 years of service in Fire and E(mergency)M(edical)S(ervices) I have made the decision to retire from the East Montpelier Fire Department effective 12-12-2022,” Brown wrote, tacking on a postscript that left many in the department at a loss.
“Thank you for respecting my privacy by not contacting me,” he wrote.
The brief email, announcing what amounted to an immediate resignation, coupled with the firm closing caught the department wondering what had happened.
“We’re all scratching our heads,” Toby Talbot said.
Brown’s resignation came barely seven months into his one-year term as chief.
Brown narrowly ended Ty Rolland’s decade-long run as chief on the strength of an 11-9 vote at the department’s annual meeting on May 3. His first term would have expired in May. That, Talbot said, is when the department will elect a new chief.
Until then, that duty has fallen to Deputy Chief Albert Petrella, who is serving as interim chief until the annual meeting.
Town Administrator Gina Jenkins said Monday she couldn’t shed any light on the Brown’s resignation beyond what he included in the email she received the day before it went into effect.
Attempts to reach Petrella were unsuccessful on Monday. The Times Argus respected Brown’s request to be left alone.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
