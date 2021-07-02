WATERBURY — From Waterbury High School to Waterbury Elementary School to Thatcher Brook Primary School, the school at 47 Stowe Street will next be known as “Brookside Primary School.”
The Harwood Unified Union School District’s board made that decision at its final meeting for the 2020-21 school year as it resumed meeting in person now that COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.
And although the board’s vote in February was unanimous to pursue renaming the school, the 9-3 vote last Wednesday to approve “Brookside” came after lengthy discussion over whether to wait before ushering in the new name in order to involve the wider community.
Over the past several weeks, Waterbury board member Marlena Fishman, who helped design the criteria for the renaming process, has raised concerns over the pace of the process. She kicked off a discussion with an appeal to give it more time.
Fishman said that in running the weekly free meals distribution program at her family business, Zenbarn restaurant, she’s heard from many community members of all ages, including many alumni who don’t have children in school, who were unaware of the renaming in progress. Fishman said she’s read comments on news reports about the issue with people criticizing the exercise, asking questions, and even pointing out how the “Brookside” name still honors the brook, and indirectly Thatcher.
“What that tells me is that there hasn’t been enough engagement, enough awareness created for people to acknowledge the effect [the name] has on people and why we chose to change it, that it doesn’t represent the values of the … school district,” she said. “It felt rushed.”
The move to rename the school kicked off last fall after local residents researching Waterbury history learned about the background of Partridge Thatcher, the 18th-century Connecticut man for whom the Thatcher Brook in Waterbury is named; the brook flows parallel to Stowe Street where the school building sits. Thatcher was an early land grantee in Waterbury and he also was a slave owner.
That history became the topic of community announcements and a forum led by the newly formed Waterbury Area Anti-Racism Coalition, Harwood Union High School students and the Waterbury Public Library. The discussions prompted a call to rename the school. Students emphasized the importance of the change given that Thatcher enslaved children, and the school serves youngsters from preschool through grade 4.
The name “Brookside” was announced to the school board on June 9 following a process led by Thatcher Brook students and teachers in May and early June. The timeline was tight: A call for name suggestions went out to school students and families in school communications with parents on May 14; the school district’s Community Bulletin with the request dated May 17 was posted online May 18; submissions using an online form were closed at 8 a.m. on May 19.
A straw poll presented three top choices selected from more than 200 suggestions, according to the Renaming Team. The other options were “Winding Brook” and “River of Light.” Voting was scheduled for June 1-5 online and was extended to June 9 after newspaper editors requested time to print the information and offer a paper form to the public.
The committee reported receiving 615 votes — all done online. The favorite, “Brookside,” received 60% or 371 votes; “River of Light” was next with 145; “Winding Brook” received 99.
Fishman said she appreciated the efforts to date, particularly the involvement of primary school students, but the process seems incomplete. “I feel like it lacked the depth of what this naming process was about. It’s not just changing the name,” she said. “Beyond that, it’s also part of the healing for the whole community.”
At the start of Wednesday’s meeting, Duxbury resident Life LeGeros called the school renaming process to date “a missed opportunity.” LeGeros has a student at Thatcher Brook and last year was involved with the research into the school name and the community discussions around it. “It went super-fast,” he said, noting that the windows to suggest names and vote “came and went really quickly.”
LeGeros praised early board discussions of the issue for the time and depth they entailed. “I’m hoping this next phase centers on dialogue and learning,” he said.
Waterbury board member Michael Frank agreed, in part. “I was a little surprised by how quickly it went,” he said. “But the process we approved, it doesn’t end with this renaming.”
Frank and other board members pointed out that the renaming process called for more outreach and education around the history of Partridge Thatcher and the school’s names over time — steps that could come after the renaming.
Known as Waterbury Elementary School from the mid-1960s, the school was renamed after the brook in the late 1990s after Waterbury and Duxbury formed a joint school district and built a middle school. Names of brooks were chosen for each school — Thatcher in Waterbury and Crossett in Duxbury without any focus on the people for whom those brooks are named.
Some board members told Fishman that it was too late to alter the process for the renaming. “The proper time to give feedback and say, ‘well, the timeline is too quick’ is when we’re reviewing the timeline, not when it’s almost to the last action on the timeline,” said Waitsfield board member Christine Sullivan. “That doesn’t respect the work that’s been done.”
Fishman emphasized that allowing more time would not mean starting over. “My intent behind bringing this up is not to undo what has been done but to build on it,” she said. “I see these students have created a foundation.” Next steps could entail “digging a little deeper” and looking at how other communities in other places have changed school names with similar legacies, she explained.
“What’s more important, the timeline or the healing, acknowledgment, learning process?” Fishman asked. “The intent wasn’t to just have a new name for the opening of the school year, the intent was much deeper than that.”
Several acknowledged that there could be lessons from this exercise that might be helpful in renaming schools in the future and also for how the board communicates with the public on other issues.
Waterbury board member Caitlin Hollister mentioned the upcoming superintendent search and the construction bond — two topics where public communication will be key.
Fayston member Theresa Membrino agreed. “I think this is a great case study. It reflects how we as a board engage with our community and I think we have a lot of room to improve,” she said.
Some board members stressed that more community awareness could still occur after the name change. Thatcher Brook Assistant Principal Sarah Schoolcraft, who led the Renaming Team, said she followed the timeline the board gave her and that much more lies ahead in rolling out the new name including collaborating with community groups such as the Waterbury Area Anti-Racism Coalition and Harwood Union High School students.
“I feel like it’s not a done deal. It’s still going. The learning piece is what comes now,” Schoolcraft said, reminding the board of the broad community discussion that raised the topic of the school name last year. “I see that coming back around … when we can actually gather in person,” she said. “This means a lot to me.”
Board Chair Torrey Smith praised the cooperation the process has entailed to date. “I’m excited about this direction for our board and our community,” she said.
Although the school is in Waterbury, the name debate is district-wide. For example, Warren’s board members were split on the issue.
Jonathan Clough acknowledged that some might feel left out of the process, “But I also recognize that there is potential violence to those who were involved in the process, including the children, and the harm in leaving the name as it is without resolution,” he said, adding that he didn’t think more community engagement would result in a much different name choice. “And finally, I truly hope this engagement of healing can take place after a name change,” he said.
Jonathan Young, who also represents Warren, took an opposite view, favoring waiting to approve “Brookside” saying there was “no emergency” to do so now. “And if that means we go into next year without a name change, I don’t think that’s the worst thing in the world,” Young said.
Just before the board voted, Fishman made one final appeal: “There still is time to do better. It’s not about undoing or dishonoring anything that the students have currently done,” she said. “As we’re revisiting it, we could even have some of the same students still involved, the same names still on the table — but just offer opportunities for people to get involved.”
Fishman, Young and Moretown member Lisa Mason cast the three votes against approving the new name. The rest of the board voted yes, with Smith abstaining.
The board did not discuss next steps related to implementing the name change. Earlier this year, however, Superintendent Brigid Nease noted that changing the entire school district from Washington West to Harwood Unified Union was a minimal expense.
The change to Thatcher Brook would entail a new school logo, and staff time to update websites, registrations with state and federal agencies and vendors, and school office materials, explained Finance Director Michelle Baker. A school sign likely will require permitting and be the costliest item, she added, but even so the total cost likely would not exceed a few thousand dollars.
