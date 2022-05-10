BARRE – Bridget Grace wants to remove “deputy” from her title and become the top prosecutor in Washington County.
Grace, a Warren native who now lives in Fayston with her two children, announced on Facebook Monday night that she is running for state's attorney. She has already received an endorsement from her boss Rory Thibault, the current top prosecutor in the county.
Grace has been working as a deputy state's attorney for the last three years. In her campaign announcement, she said over that time she has “worked hard to balance community values and standards in prosecutions.” Grace, who is running as a Democrat, said in a Tuesday morning interview she's enjoyed the work and hopes to continue to serve the county's residents.
Before becoming a prosecutor, Grace worked as a public defender in Caledonia and Essex counties. She said that experience gives her a different perspective than those who haven't served as a defense attorney.
“I certainly have empathy in a lot of cases,” she said.
Grace said she also believes in responsible prosecution, which requires striking a balance between punishment and rehabilitation.
This will be Grace's first attempt at a run for public office. She said she's not sure what to expect or if anyone will run against her, so she's taking things one day at a time.
Grace is running to replace Thibault who announced last week he is running for state attorney general after T.J. Donovan decided not to seek reelection.
Grace said part of her motivation to run for the office is to be the county's first elected woman state's attorney. Deputy State's Attorney Kristin Gozzi briefly served as acting state's attorney when Scott Williams went on leave in late 2017 and Williams eventually resigned in early 2018. No woman has reportedly been elected or appointed to the position since at least the 1970s, if ever.
Thibault was appointed as state's attorney by Gov. Phil Scott to finish Williams' term and Thibault went on to win election to a four-year term in November 2018. He had been planning on seeking another four-year term this fall until Donovan announced he would not run again.
Grace said had Thibault stuck around, she would not have run against him. She said Thibault has been “an amazing state's attorney” and would do a great job if elected as attorney general.
Grace said Thibault had a difficult task taking over for Williams and he's done an incredible job.
If she gets elected, Grace said she wants to continue to build on what Thibault's done, as well as work on the backlog of cases. She said the backlog isn't as bad as some other counties in the state are seeing, but it still needs to be addressed.
Grace said her caseload typically includes assaults and she enjoys working with and serving victims.
“Unfortunately, the backlog has not just affected defendants, it's also affected victims. We haven't heard as much about that, but there are victims out there who are waiting for their cases to resolve or go to trial. When you're talking about a sexual assault or a domestic assault, that weighs on people,” she said.
Thibault said Tuesday he is “incredibly excited” for Grace and she has his total support.
“Bridget is a thoughtful, experienced and talented prosecutor. I have no doubt that she will continue building relationships in the community and that she'll work tirelessly for the people of Washington County,” he said.
Thibault said Grace handles some of the most challenging and complex cases and is no stranger to the courtroom. She also argued her first case in front of the Vermont Supreme Court last December.
“There is no one I trust more with the role,” he said.
