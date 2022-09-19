PLAINFIELD — The select board may learn more about the schedule tonight, but its members have OK'd a plan they were told requires closing the Main Street bridge for 28 days next month.
It took two tries last week, but following a well-attended special meeting Thursday night, board members embraced the plan.
If all goes according to a still-evolving timeline, the bridge should be closed to through-traffic early next month and remain that way for four weeks while it is repaired and resurfaced.
There are still questions to answer, concerns to address and at a least a little uncertainty, but a bridge project that briefly was derailed due to fresh structural concerns is now back on track.
Though the board had hoped to avoid closing the bridge entirely, members recently were told the deteriorating concrete span wouldn’t support a previously approved plan to maintain one-lane of traffic while work was underway.
The news rekindled a local debate over the implications of closing a bridge that connects the Route 2 corridor with the lower village that is less than a stone’s throw away.
The lower village is home to the Positive Pie, Plainfield Co-op and several other small businesses, as well as the local fire station.
The board had hoped to avoid isolating those businesses and the town’s fire department by closing the 95-year-old bridge for a prolonged period of time. Earlier this summer, members agreed to pay a premium to maintain one lane of traffic on the bridge even if it meant the work would take three months to complete.
Due to concerns about the structural integrity of a sidewalk that would have been converted into a travel lane to maintain traffic, the option was eliminated earlier this month.
Pressed to make a decision with winter approaching, and told the state didn’t support the local project being postponed until next spring, the board balked last Monday amid mixed opinions about how to proceed.
Though those who attended Thursday’s follow up session weren’t all in agreement, most who spoke urged the board to green light immediate repairs to the bridge, while acknowledging the inconvenience associated with completely closing the bridge.
The alternative, they said, would be to ignore a problem that hasn’t completely been defined, and will only get worse while potentially risking a state grant of up to $375,000 the board has been told will pay for 80% of the project cost.
Kristie Farnham was among those who urged the board to “pull the trigger” — giving the contractor the go-ahead to start work.
“Nobody wants the bridge to be closed for months; nobody wants the businesses to be impacted; (and) nobody wants people to suffer emergency mishaps because fire and rescue couldn’t get to them,” she said, adding: “This is the lesser of two evils. We have the funding. Let’s move forward.”
Farnham said she was among the 55 people who signed a petition circulated by local antique dealer George Cushing. However, she said, Cushing misrepresented the petition, which essentially called for postponing the project until next spring.
“Shame on me for not reading the fine print,” said Farnham, whose sister, Tammy, is managing the project for the town despite resigning her seat on the select board earlier this year.
Cushing took what many complained was a cheap shot at Tammy Farnham.
“Why is Tammy Farnham still project manager when she quit the town twice?” Cushing asked.
The comment earned Cushing a prompt “shame on you, George,” from resident (and former select board member) Alice Merrill, and he was criticized by others who expressed their support for Tammy Farnham and gratitude for her service.
Cushing renewed his suggestion the project be delayed until spring, pressed for a guarantee the work would only take four weeks, and questioned the implication state funding would be lost if the project were postponed.
“It needs to get done but this is a bad,” Cushing said of the bridge work. “(But) this is throwing the dice … to do it now. This is highly unfeasible given Vermont weather.”
After listening to the back and forth, board members agreed to authorize closing of the bridge for 28 days, while leaving the door open to come up with some plan to compensate businesses that are negatively affected by the decision. That topic, as well as ways to address concerns raised by members of the volunteer fire department, are on the board’s agenda for tonight.
The schedule for the work also will be discussed. Last week, board members were told their approval would allow Daniels Construction, of Ascutney, to hopefully start work the first week of October. Monday, Oct. 3, was frequently mentioned as a possibility.
Based on the 28-days schedule, that would mean work would be finished by Halloween.
It isn’t yet clear what that will mean, because the extent of the damage that has been blamed on the faulty seal of the membrane that was installed between the bridge’s concrete deck and its asphalt surface when it was repaved in 2006, won’t be clear until the deck is exposed.
If the concrete damage is worse than anticipated, the bridge will be resurfaced, reopened and work on a more substantive solution will begin. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, it is possible repaving the repaired concrete deck will be pushed into next year.
The best-case scenario would enable the contractor to make repairs to the concrete deck and repave it in the four-week window, as approved by the board.
