BARRE TOWN — The looming replacement of a tiny bridge on Route 110 will require a protracted detour. The $4 million project will be the subject of a virtual public information meeting Thursday evening.
The bridge, which spans the Jail Branch of the Winooski River near the roundabout at the junction of routes 110 and 302 in East Barre, is only 44 feet long. However, replacing it won’t be an overnight endeavor and officials expect it will be out of commission for 60 days this summer.
Details of the project and a state-designated detour that, depending on your destination, will be more of an inconvenience to some than others. Residents who want to attend the 6 p.m. session should register in advance by visiting bit.ly/bt-zoom0525 and following the prompts.
Built in 1930 and widened in 1959, the existing bridge isn’t in danger of failing. The deck and superstructure are in fair condition and the substructure is satisfactory. However, the concrete bridge — like the one now being replaced on the Barre-Montpelier Road in Berlin — was considered functionally obsolete and recommended for full replacement.
The biggest difference — one that is likely traced to the absence of a viable detour along one of central Vermont’s busiest commercial strips — was closing the bridge in Berlin for an extended period of time wouldn’t have worked. While some have occasionally grumbled about delays, two-way traffic largely has been maintained as a crew essentially constructs the new bridge one half at a time.
The trade-off is time. Work on the Berlin bridge started sooner, but is scheduled to end after the bridge in East Barre is finished by the same contractor, CCS Constructors Inc.
Closing the East Barre bridge and relying on an off-site detour for 60 days will expedite the installation of a new bridge that will with two 12-foot-wide travel lanes, a pair of 8-foot shoulders and a sidewalk on the south side of the bridge.
The designated detour that has been proposed would require some motorists to add more than 8 miles to their trip.
Instead of crossing the bridge to get to the roundabout on Route 302, motorists on Route 110 will be directed to take Websterville Road to Quarry Hill Road down on to South Main Street in Barre and then head out Washington Street, which is also Route 302, to get to the roundabout.
The East Barre Fire Station is located just beyond the bridge on Route 110 and won’t be using an 8.6-mile detour to get to residential roads on off the Route 302 corridor. Shorter, alternate routes won’t be promoted while the road is closed from July 1 to Sept. 1.
