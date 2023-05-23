BARRE TOWN — The looming replacement of a tiny bridge on Route 110 will require a protracted detour. The $4 million project will be the subject of a virtual public information meeting Thursday evening.

The bridge, which spans the Jail Branch of the Winooski River near the roundabout at the junction of routes 110 and 302 in East Barre, is only 44 feet long. However, replacing it won’t be an overnight endeavor and officials expect it will be out of commission for 60 days this summer.

