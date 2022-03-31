MONTPELIER — Those hoping for fireworks — not the celebratory kind — at the 75th annual meeting of a credit union that has adopted its acronym, VSECU, were disappointed Wednesday night, but that doesn’t mean the battle over a proposed merger with the New England Federal Credit Union is over.
It’s just getting started.
Still, if you were scoring from home, as everyone from YouTube viewers to 130 of the credit union’s 70,000-plus members who actually attended the virtual session were, critics of the merger didn’t do much to derail the board-backed proposal.
Some of that can be attributed to a tight script and the virtual format probably didn’t help. However, those who viewed the annual meeting as a chance for members to collectively express their displeasure with a proposed merger opted to keep their powder dry.
It’s not that there weren’t questions. There were. Just not a lot of them and most were more about process than the merger itself.
Spencer Newman, VSECU board chair, set the stage for the evening by stressing the annual meeting was never about the proposed merger, while suggesting some members in attendance might have mistakenly believed that it was.
“Tonight we will … briefly address the confusion and misunderstanding that has been created by some members,” Newman said, noting the proposed merger is still a regulatory hurdle and several months away from being put to a vote of VSECU members.
Assuming the proposed plan, which received the unanimous support of the VSECU and NEFCU boards last month, is approved by the National Credit Union Administration in coming months, Newman predicted a special meeting of the credit union’s membership will be scheduled in the fall.
“As a member-owned financial cooperative we uphold and value democratic member control,” he said. “Ultimately, you will decide on the value of this proposal, (but) that is not the purpose of tonight’s annual meeting.”
Newman did carve out time — 30 minutes — for questions about the proposed merger and sought to make the case for a “stronger together” proposal board members believe is in the best interest of both credit unions.
“The plan is to join resources with a strong and highly aligned Vermont-based credit union (NEFCU) in a true cooperative and collaborative manner where each brings unique programs and complementary services to the table (and) will provide the best of both organizations in one exceptional member experience,” he said.
That assertion, and others like it, was never directly attacked during a meeting attended by some vocal critics of the plan, including Steven Post, who served as VSECU’s chief executive officer for 23 years before retiring in 2013, and M. Jerome Diamond, former chair of the VSECU board.
Both spoke multiple times, but their questions were mostly about process.
Post took issue with the format that limited discussion of the merger to 30 minutes and put speakers on a two-minute clock.
“Why has the board decided to limit the time of engagement with its members during the annual meeting?” he asked. “In my time (as CEO) we entertained questions from members as long as they had them, and it seems like you are purposefully trying to limit the amount of questions and the amount of engagement that you have with the members tonight.”
Post’s observation might have packed more punch if there had been more virtual raised hands and more questions typed in the queue. There weren’t, which is why he was called on more than once before time ran out.
Post posed two questions in the 30-minute span. The first involved whether Newman planned to call for another vote of VSECU’s 11-member board after the results of Wednesday’s elections are tabulated. He noted the board will welcome at least one and possibly two new members and that might alter the assertion the board unanimously supported the proposal.
Newman said the board that was seated at the time the merger proposal was presented voted “unanimously and enthusiastically” to support it and the next vote on the matter would be by all VSECU members.
Post’s other question — the last of the evening — focused on that anticipated election and what he characterized as a practice of sending information to members that bolsters the case for the decision desired by the board. Post suggested in controversial cases that practice either be stopped or those with opposing views be permitted to include their perspectives in materials mailed to members.
Post was told that hadn’t been done before, but his request would be taken under advisement.
Diamond’s questions were both about the process leading up to the board’s decision to support the merger proposal and the role CEO Robert Miller played in that process.
Though he never mentioned Miller by name, Diamond wondered what role the credit union’s chief executive played in selecting an independent consultant that aided the board in evaluating the merger and whether the board had discussed the merger privately with senior management when Miller wasn’t present.
Newman described the consultant selection as a “shared” decision, and indicated the board had met with senior management, but he wasn’t at liberty to elaborate given the confidential nature of those conversations.
Stuart McGowan said he was struggling to understand the controversy. He said he evaluated VSECU and NEFCU before opting to do business with the former, but was impressed with some of the services the latter provided.
“When this whole merger thing came up, I was like: ‘Do it!’ Now we have a much much better group of people working together,” he said, describing the proposed merger as “a very wise business move in this environment.
There was some reluctance.
Matt Cropp said he wasn’t yet sold on a merger that he feared could muddy the identity of the credit union he viewed as a “rare gem,” if only because it has successfully bucked the trend toward consolidation and maintained meaningful participation for its members.
“Who will we be instead?” he asked.
Mark Fierro wondered what other options — short of merger — had been explored, while Edward Fox and Giovanna Peebles said they were hungry for more information about what the merger will mean and how it would benefit members.
Newman said that is a conversation the VSECU board is eager to have in the run-up to what will be an up or down vote on a merger it believes will ensure local control and financial sustainability, while expanding services to members of Vermont’s two largest credit unions.
“Over the next few months we will be engaging our members through this process and we are confident that our members will see the value of combining resources,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.