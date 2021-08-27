BARRE — Convicted kidnapper Harley Breer Jr. is suing multiple members of the Vermont State Police (VSP) for shooting him in the back when they attempted to take him into custody in April.
Breer, 51, is facing felony counts of obstruction of justice and 1st-degree aggravated domestic assault and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. He is currently held without bail at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport.
According to police, Breer, 51, assaulted someone on Folsom Hill Road in Marshfield on April 9. Police responded to the scene and made contact with Breer, but they said they weren’t able to take him into custody. Police said he fled on foot and hid in the woods.
Police spent the next few days looking for Breer until a trooper spotted him coming out of the woods in Marshfield on April 14, and he was peacefully taken into custody.
Breer was under house arrest at the time of the assault after pleading no contest in May 2020 to felony counts of 2nd-degree aggravated domestic assault and 2nd-degree unlawful restraint.
Breer previously spent 8 years in prison after being convicted in 1999 in a high-profile kidnapping case.
Breer filed a lawsuit in Washington County civil court in Montpelier on Aug. 6 stating he was shot in the back when police initially made contact with him. Breer said he encountered a trooper in a woodshed, turned around and put his hands above his head, as he was instructed to do. Breer said he heard movement behind him and when he looked over his shoulder he heard a “gunshot sound” and was hit in the back and spine.
The Times Argus has learned through a source that Breer was shot in the back with a bean bag. There was no mention of a shooting, the use of a bean bag or any use of force in numerous news releases from VSP about Breer’s disappearance and eventual capture or in court records for the resisting arrest charge he now faces.
Adam Silverman, VSP representative, said in an email Friday afternoon, “Unfortunately, because this is pending litigation, we’re not able to offer any additional information beyond what was in our news releases from this spring.”
Silverman referred questions to the state attorney general’s office which represents VSP in lawsuits, but it was too late in the day Friday and no one was available for comment.
Breer said after he was shot, he tried to shield himself from being shot again. He said he was in shock and had intense pain shooting up his spine.
Breer said he now has panic attacks as a result of being shot. He said he still suffers from back and leg pain and hasn’t regained all motor function in his left leg.
Breer is suing for the mental and physical damage the incident caused him.
Named as defendants in the suit are Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling, Deputy Commissioner Christopher Herrick, Lt. David White and Troopers Crista Maurice, Mathew Nadeau, Daniel Bohnyak and Paul Pennoyer. Breer is seeking $4 million from each defendant. He wants $2 million for compensatory damages and another $2 million for punitive damages.
